New & Notable: Latest from Bliss, Uni and Allbirds

Beauty lovers who live near a Kohl’s might have something to celebrate this year: The retailer will be opening 400 new Sephora stop-in-shops in 2022 across 36 states. Sephora will also start to offer six new brands in its Kohl’s stop-in-shops: Murad, Clarins, Jack Black, Living Proof, Versace and Voluspa. And if you don’t live near a Kohl’s (or prefer online shopping), Sally Hansen recently launched a virtual nail polish try-on experience you can try out now.

If you have upcoming travel plans and prefer the look of lavender, popular luggage brand Away recently relaunched the Lavender collection in several styles. To help the rest of your travel planning, we’ve recommended several travel essentials, including passport holders, carry-on luggage and the CLEAR identity verification program. We also looked into how to earn a free Companion Pass on Southwest with the Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card. If a vacation isn’t in your future, our colleagues at Shop TODAY recently highlighted some ways to help avoid cabin fever this winter.

Bliss, the skin care brand behind one of our favorite azelaic acid products, recently launched a new line called the Bliss PRO collection. The line includes three products: the Multi-Peptide Youth Face Serum, the Multi-C Brightening Serum and the 11.8% AHA, BHA, PHA Liquid Exfoliant. According to the brand, all of the products are cruelty-free, vegan and B Corp certified — right now, they’re available exclusively at Target.

If you’re a fan of refillable, eco-friendly systems like Blueland (as many of our readers are), then you might be interested in a new brand called Uni. Like Blueland and other refillable systems, Uni is a bodycare brand that is designed to be more eco-friendly by eliminating single-use plastic, according to the brand. Uni says its refillable bottles are made of 100-percent recycled aluminum, and each bottle can either be sent back to the brand for refill or recycled at home. All of the products are free of sulfates, parabens, synthetic fragrances, phthalates and silicones, according to Uni — at launch, Uni is offering an Exfoliating Hand Wash, Skin Shield Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo, Hydrating Conditioner, 24-Hour Body Serum and Starter Kit with all five products.

Allbirds is one of our favorite eco-friendly shoe brands — in our guide to sports shoes, running coach Wes Meserve even recommended the brand’s Wool Runners, noting that they’re comfortable and sleek. The Tree Dasher is another popular performance style from the brand made of breathable eucalyptus fiber with contoured cushioning, according to Allbirds. The shoe is currently on sale for the first time since at least October, according to price tracker Honey.

