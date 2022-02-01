Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though February is the shortest month of the year, it’s still full of opportunities for shoppers to find great deals and discounts. However, while Select readers may be on the hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day gifts for their loved ones, most notable sales and deals will happen after the holiday and around Presidents Day, which is Feb. 21 this year.

The sales and deals around Presidents Day are not the only noteworthy thing about the month, though. As the omicron surge begins to recede in certain parts of the country, retailers may be looking for a way to entice shoppers to return to their brick-and-mortar storefronts, according to Michelle Evans, global lead of retail and digital consumer insights at market research group Euromonitor International.

Evans expects the increase in foot traffic to occur at the end of the month and into the beginning of March, and she believes retailers will use in-store sales to lure customers in.

“Obviously the last mile delivery [from warehouse to doorstep] is more costly for retailers to execute than trying to distribute products from a more centralized location like their store, and we’re looking at this trend globally,” Evans said. “Something that’s very specific to the U.S. is more retailers offering discounts on online purchases that encourage consumers to go pick it up in the store, rather than opt for home delivery.”

For those looking for discounts this month, we consulted retail experts on what sales and deals you may want to consider, as well as what you may want to hold off on buying. We also asked the pros what’s in store for the retail industry throughout 2022.

February 2022 Sales

February 2022 Sales

Belk : Up to 75 percent off fine jewelry

: Up to 75 percent off fine jewelry Macy’s : Up to 65 percent off during the Big Home Sale through Feb. 14

: Up to 65 percent off during the Big Home Sale through Feb. 14 Crate & Barrel : Up to 60 percent off furniture during the Big Winter Clearance Event

: Up to 60 percent off furniture during the Big Winter Clearance Event The Sill : Up to 50 percent off select plants, planters and more

: Up to 50 percent off select plants, planters and more Dick’s Sporting Goods : Up to 50 percent off during the Winter Clearance Event, while supplies last

: Up to 50 percent off during the Winter Clearance Event, while supplies last Haands : Up to 45 percent off handmade items during the Seconds Sale

: Up to 45 percent off handmade items during the Seconds Sale Casper : Up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows through Feb. 9

: Up to 40 percent off select mattresses and pillows through Feb. 9 Home Depot : Up to 40 percent off bathroom vanities

: Up to 40 percent off bathroom vanities Jack Wolfskin : Up to 40 percent off select items during the End of Season sale through Feb. 27

: Up to 40 percent off select items during the End of Season sale through Feb. 27 Men’s Wearhouse : Up to 35 percent off boots

: Up to 35 percent off boots REI : Up to 30 percent off select fitness items, camping equipment, women’s & men’s apparel and more

: Up to 30 percent off select fitness items, camping equipment, women’s & men’s apparel and more Lovesac : Up to 30 percent off Sac bundles through Feb. 21 during the Presidents Day Event

: Up to 30 percent off Sac bundles through Feb. 21 during the Presidents Day Event W&P : 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7

: 20 percent off the Porter collection through Feb. 7 Courant : 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14

: 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14 BaubleBar: 20 percent off all rings with code STACKING20 for a limited time and up to 80 percent off other sale items

What to buy this month

This February will be a great time to snag deals on jewelry, especially after Valentine’s Day. Kristin McGrath, a senior retail expert at RetailMeNot, told shoppers to wait on jewelry until after the holiday last month, and Evans echoed this sentiment. Evans also encouraged shoppers to wait until Feb. 15 to buy other items commonly associated with the holiday, like chocolates and flowers.

Evans also advised shoppers looking to invest in new mattresses to do so during Presidents Day events. While shoppers may have taken advantage of white sales on linens in January, the late February holiday is a better time for deals on mattresses. McGrath echoed this sentiment when she told shoppers to skip over mattress deals in January and wait until this month for mattresses and other furniture deals.

In November, McGrath also advised Select readers to wait until February to invest in a new TV, not only because of more sporting events happening, but also because the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) takes place annually in January. Following CES, retailers may be discounting older TV models in order to offload stock to make room for newly released and announced ones. Nikki Baird, vice president of retail innovation at Aptos, a retail technology company, encouraged shoppers to look out for deals on couches, tables and TVs — any big-ticket items that “consumers want in order to get ready for entertaining.”

In general, Evans advised Select readers to look for sales that come as a result of “delays in shipments from holidays still arriving at stores,” which means “there could very well be a surplus across a lot of categories, leading retailers to have to provide discounts.”

What to skip this month

Evans said that at the tail end of February and likely the beginning of March, consumers will likely see deep discounts on apparel and accessories.

“As it relates to Covid, we’re likely to see discounts related to apparel and accessories in the coming weeks, whether that’s in February or March,” she said. “I’m thinking between shipment delays and approaching a new season, there’s likely going to be stockpiles that retailers will need to unload.”

If consumers see those discounts during February, Evans said to go for it, but if they are absent, she advised shoppers to hold off on purchases until the beginning of March.

While February is normally a good time to take advantage of winter clearance sales, consumers may not find many of those deals this year, according to Baird. She said many retailers have already sold through their winter inventory and are starting to bring out spring and summer items, like grills, shorts and swim accessories. Because of this, consumers will likely not see many worthwhile deals.

“Don’t be tempted by these early glimpses of spring and summer assortments – just because they moved them into stores early doesn’t mean retailers feel any pressure to discount anything at this point,” she said.

Evans also cautioned that inflationary prices could impact food and drink categories. She said that private label brands — brands that are made and sold exclusively through one retailer — may offer better value to consumers in light of these inflationary prices. Evans advised consumers to consider private labels across a wide variety of categories.

