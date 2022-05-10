New & Notable from Blueland and Whisker

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty is opening six new retail stores across the U.S., from Atlanta to Detroit, venturing into the midwest for the first time. That brings the brand’s store count to 11, the initial five having opened earlier this year. Former Select editor Nicole Saunders called Rihanna’s Fenty Skin and Fenty Beauty lines “a hit” in her guide to what to know about each.

In another return to in-person shopping, Meta’s first store officially opened its doors this week, its offerings limited to the Facebook parent’s virtual reality devices and other hardware. If you’re interested in the tech industry more broadly, here’s how to purchase Twitter stock before entrepreneur Elon Musk’s purchase makes the company private.

AAPI-owned, eco-friendly cleaning brand Blueland launched what it calls “a first of its kind” body wash. The body wash comes in a powder that you mix with water in Blueland’s Forever Bottle. After an hour, Blueland says the water and powder transform into a gel body wash, which is free of aluminum-, dye-, paraben-, phthalate-, silicone- and sulfate-free. The body wash comes in three scents: Raspberry Hibiscus, Sandalwood Sage and Waterlily Dew.

The starter kit, which includes the bottle and one powder pouch costs $16 and additional powder pouches cost $9 — the refill pouches come in compostable packaging made of paper. Select editor Morgan Greenwald uses a slew of Blueland products to clean her home, calling them her “favorite eco-friendly upgrade by far.”

Pet tech brand Whisker, formerly known at Auto-Pets, launched their first new litter box in five years, which includes new scent control, bigger waste bin and “quieter” sifting mechanism, according to the brand. The Litter-Robot 4 comes with “odor trapping beads” with plant-based oils that can contain smells in the box, Whisker says. The litter box sifts automatically — you don’t have to scoop with this litter box, just empty it every other week. Whisker says the litter box can accommodate four cats, and the litter box has a sensor safety system that can tell when cats are using it. The litter box is available for preorder now and will ship in July.

