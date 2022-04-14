New & Notable from Fabletics and Rifle Paper Co.

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Apple’s AirPods-alternative Beats by Dre announced new colors for the Studio Buds model: Ocean Blue, Moon Gray and Sunset Pink. All three colors are available on Apple, whereas other retailers are carrying one color each:

Best Buy has blue Amazon has gray And Target has pink

The brand also announced a new “Locate my Beats” feature for Android users — check out our guide to Beats audio products for more on the brand and our guide to over-ear headphones for our most recent headphones recommendations.

Inspired by the company’s One Short, Fabletics’ One Jogger was “designed with versatility in mind,” the brand says. These nylon and spandex pants use anti-stink and quick-dry performance fabric — Fabletics says the shorts' seams provide a fitting pant for an active lifestyle. They're available with a 27-, 29- and 31-inch inseam and come in six different colorways, from Plum Royal to Race Blue.

Each jogger gets Fabletics’ 90-Day Perfect Fit Guarantee, too. For more Select-recommended Fabletics products, check out our guide to sports bras.

Rifle Paper Co.’s first collection of totes includes the Everyday Tote and the Travel Tote.

The Everyday Tote includes an 8-inch slip pocket and closes with a snap tab. The bag is made of textured polyurethane that the brand says you can wipe clean. It’s available in Garden Party, Menagerie Garden and Pomegranate designs. The larger cotton canvas Travel Tote offers an interior zip pocket and an outer gold zipper that closes the bag. It’s available in the Bon Voyage style.

You can also purchase other accessories in the Garden Party, Menagerie Garden and Bon Voyage designs to match your new bag. For Select-recommended Rifle Paper Co. accessories, check out our guide to iPhone cases.

