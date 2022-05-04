New & Notable from FITURE and Wild One

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Public Lands have entered the used gear market in collaboration with Out & Back, an online outdoor gear reselling platform. The in-store buyback program for select hard and soft outdoor gear — ski gear, tents, backpacks — will be initially available in Denver, Colorado, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. If you’re in the market for outdoor gear but you don’t live near Denver or Pittsburgh, check out our outdoor products guidance for our recommendations across camping chairs, sleeping bags and more.

SKIP AHEAD Best sales right now

Additionally, Snap Inc. — the company behind Snapchat, which boasts nearly 300 million users — announced a suite of augmented reality tools for shopping that allow you to overlay items onto your body and get an idea of how they’ll look before you buy them. Puma is the first to partner with Snap Inc. on the venture, meaning you can virtually try on Puma shoes to check the vibe before buying them. This shoppable feature builds off of previous Snapchat features, which allowed you to scan an item and find a shoppable link for it.

FITURE is the newest brand to enter the smart fitness mirrors (and interactive workout system) market with the Interactive Smart Fitness Mirror. What makes it unique is its motion detection and form guidance features, which are built into the device. Other smart fitness mirrors, like the Mirror, require buying weights to offer feedback. The FITURE membership is monthly, too, not requiring an annual commitment: You can cancel your $39 per month membership at any time. Plus, you can add up to six different user profiles under one membership, and you can log into your membership from any FITURE mirror, not just your own. The mirror can be freestanding or wall-mounted, and is available in five colorways.

Wild One, a Select reader favorite pet brand, launched The Tennis Tumble Puzzle, a toy made from durable rubber and designed to boost solo play so your dog will stay entertained while you to work from home (or head back to the office), according to the brand. The toy is available in four other colors – Lilac, Blush, Navy, Strawberry and Tan – though the Lilac color is the only one that also comes with a matching lilac Wild One’s tennis ball.

Additionally, Wild One’s The Cotton Treat Pouch in black and pink colors is now available at Target, which is Wild One’s retail partner. The pouch, available in Lilac and Cocoa on Wild One’s website, can be worn as a fanny pack or crossbody bag and features a divider for your personal items from the treats, as well as a poop bag dispenser.

Best sales to shop

We rounded up ongoing sales we think you should know about based on Select reader interest and our previous coverage.

MasterClass is offering up to 35% off annual memberships through May 8.

is offering up to 35% off annual memberships through May 8. Williams Sonoma is offering up to 40% off select cookware, like on products from Select reader favorite brands Le Creuset and All Clad, until the Spring Cookware Sale ends on May 9

is offering up to 40% off select cookware, like on products from Select reader favorite brands Le Creuset and All Clad, until the Spring Cookware Sale ends on May 9 Brooklinen is offering 20% off sitewide for the Birthday Sale, which ends today.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.