Whether you plan on celebrating Mother’s Day in person or virtually, the kindest thing you can do for all the mother figures in your life is make them feel appreciated — and a small token of your affection beyond the standard Mother’s Day card or flowers from a farmer’s market just might do the trick. Whether they’re an ocean or a neighborhood away, you can help bridge that divide with a unique Mother’s Day gift that’s one of a kind for someone who means the same to you.

To help you navigate a sea of thoughtful and unique Mother’s Day gift options, we compiled some of our favorite ones out there with previous expert advice and Select reader interest in mind.

Unique Mother’s Day gift ideas in 2022

Below, we suggest a variety of unique Mother's Day gift ideas, including products from our existing shopping guides whose high quality translates into functional gift options. These gifts should appeal to every type of mother, whether they’re focused on self-care or tech.

Unique self-care Mother's Day gifts

If your mom likes to start their morning or end their night with a cup of tea, they might appreciate this blossoming loose leaf tea set complete with a 16-ounce glass teapot and six tea blossoms. Each one is made of organic tea leaves hand-sewn around flowers like orange lily, chrysanthemum and hibiscus, according to the brand. Simply place the tea blossom in the pot, fill with boiling water and wait three minutes for the tea to bloom. For a makeshift high tea session, sip a cup together on FaceTime — British cucumber butter tea sandwiches optional. When her initial teas run out, you can set her up with a tea subscription from Sips By.

This belt bag is a practical piece for holding her phone, keys and other essentials while out on a walk or grocery run. This water-repellent belt bag features exterior and interior pockets and. It comes in colors like Neo Mint and Black. As an added bonus, you can stock it up with essentials she’ll need for the road, like hand sanitizer and lip balm.

The contents of this prepackaged Mother’s Day gift box are pretty sweet — it comes with a succulent, a soy candle and chocolate (for an added fee). You can choose from four scents for the candle: Coconut Verbena, White Tea, Watermelon and Lavender. For an extra special touch, top off the box with a personalized message that she might keep around long after the candle has melted.

This bracelet doubles as an essential oil diffuser — you can give her a separate gift set of essential oils to complete the gift. She can place a couple drops’ worth of essential oils on the locket’s reusable and removable felt pad and secure it in place through the magnetic closure, according to the brand. It comes with eight felt pads in different colors like pink, blue and green, so it should feel — and smell — like a new bracelet each time she wears it.

Research shows that muscle pain is one of the most prevalent complaints in the general population — and sitting around can often worsen muscle tension, especially with many of us working from home nowadays. In our guide to massage guns, several experts recommended Hyperice — the Hypervolt 2 can be used continuously for up to three hours and features three speeds of percussion to choose from, according to the brand. There’s even a Hyperice app they can connect to via Bluetooth for a more customized routine.

Made of waterproof bamboo, this highly rated bath caddy will let her soak with the company of her book, phone, mug and wine glass. It also features plenty of "counter” space for any other bath essentials like incense or candles.

The last thing mom wants is a night of restless sleep, and the Bearaby Napper weighted blanket may help relieve some stress that’s keeping them awake. Weighted blankets can mimic the feeling of a hug, experts previously told us — and that might be just what they need this Mother’s Day, even if it’s from a distance. The Tree Napper is designed for hot sleepers, distributing weight evenly across the body, according to the brand. It’s made from natural eucalyptus fibers, and it comes in three sizes, ranging from 15 to 25 pounds — the brand recommends picking a size that’s 10 percent of your body weight.

Supple skin doesn’t come cheap, and if your mom takes their skin care routine seriously, they might appreciate a Mother’s Day gift that elevates it. Select’s Rebecca Rodriguez is a big fan of the Foreo Luna 3, a silicone facial cleansing massager that, according to the brand, uses T-Sonic pulsations to loosen dirt and debris under the skin. “Ever since I added the Luna 3 into my routine, I’ve noticed a discernible and delightful difference in the appearance of my skin,” Rodriguez said.

Dazzle Dry was created by bio-organic chemist Dr. Vivian Valenty to offer shoppers a quick-drying, long-lasting natural nail care system. According to the brand, the products are free from harmful chemicals and animal byproducts and the polish dries in five minutes without the use of a UV lamp. The System Kit comes with the brand’s Nail Prep, Base Coat, Top Coat and Revive, plus your choice of a nail lacquer.

Unique tech Mother's Day gifts

Snail mail takes far too long — light up their day instantly by illuminating their lamp with a bright-hued glow when you place your hand on your own (no matter how far you are). Note that she'll need a Wi-Fi connection to make it work. If your mom has a family photo she loves to look at, Uncommon Goods also sells a Long Distance Friendship Frame.

At some point, you’ve probably heard her say you should read more. You can help her do the same in an easy and lightweight format with the newest Kindle Paperwhite. This Kindle has a larger screen than the previous version, according to Amazon, as well as 10 percent more brightness at the highest setting. With 8GB of storage, it can hold hundreds of books and audiobooks. This model comes with an increased battery life of up to 10 weeks, a built-in adjustable light and a glare-free display, Amazon says.

Through email, the Nixplay mobile app, Google Photos, Dropbox or social media, they’ll be able to load this digital picture frame with an ongoing highlight reel of fond memories and fun playlists. (Alternatively, you can also pre-load it or upload photos via the app or email so they can sit back and enjoy it right away.) With Nixplay’s touchscreen model, they can swipe through photos and touch to heart their favorite ones.

A practical gift, bidets can be more eco-friendly than stocking up on toilet paper, experts previously told us. This bidet is designed to be easy to install, especially since it doesn’t require electricity or plumbing. It features pressure and angle controls and a self-cleaning nozzle that sprays water directly from your home’s tap water source. You can choose between three knob styles: Bamboo, Platinum and Bronze.

Unique home and kitchen Mother's Day gifts

Making home-cooked meals isn't always an easy task, but with help from an air fryer, healthy dishes can quickly become part of your daily routine. One of our favorite air fryers, the Cosori 5.8-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer includes a square basket that easily fits a whole chicken or turkey breast, according to the brand. COSORI says the internal grates and nonstick basket are also dishwasher-safe to make clean-up simple.

Whether they’re a veteran chef or only recently started dipping their toes into home-cooked meals, this personalized waterproof wood cutting board just might help them elevate their cooking game. You choose a size and wood type (either oak or walnut), and you can personalize the board, picking from six layouts with engraved sayings like “Home is where mom is” and “Mom’s kitchen seasoned with love.” There’s also the option to personalize the gift further with names or dates. This gift can double as a cheese board, too.

The family dinner table is likely the site of many happy memories. While you might be waiting to gather around the table together again, you can still share your favorite recipes through this personalized cookbook. Get creative with the “notes” section under each recipe — it’s a great way to add another layer of intimacy to the gift.

Envelope them in memories with this personalized blanket covered in photos of your choosing — these can include milestones from your childhood or glamor shots of mom. Before you choose which photos to include, you can choose your fabric — fleece, plush fleece or Sherpa — along with your preferred size. There are three sizes to choose from, ranging from 30 inches by 40 inches to 60 inches by 80 inches. Hit the personalized button to customize the layout and choose the number of photos you want to include as well as your preferred background color. Shipping rates and times can vary by location.

You can give them a new creative outlet with this comprehensive 104-piece artist’s kit complete with oil, acrylic and watercolor paints, along with brushes, canvas boards and more. The chest can be converted into a tabletop easel that they can use to draw, paint and more both in the house and on the go.

If your mom is the type who likes to set it and forget it, they might appreciate a programmable coffee maker. This model from Cafe Specialty has an auto brew feature they can use to schedule their morning coffee ahead of time, as well as customizable features like brew strength and temperature.

The new Le Creuset Bread Oven is a great gift option for moms who love to bake. Made with Le Creuset’s signature cast iron, the appliance — which was designed after a bakery steam oven, according to the brand — traps and circulates steam in order to create a crispy crust and soft interior. Select’s Morgan Greenwald and Zoe Malin both tried the new Le Creuset Bread Oven ahead of its release and were pleasantly surprised by how their loaves turned out when using it.

