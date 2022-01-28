Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

While the pandemic has brought economic instability, 2021 brought the most economic growth year over year since 1984.

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, America’s gross domestic product grew by 5.7 percent last year, mainly fueled by consumer spending growing 7.9 percent and private investment growing 9.5 percent. However, inflation and growing case numbers of Covid-19 suggest this growth could slow in 2022.

Greater uncertainty has also hit the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin falling nearly 50 percent from November’s all-time high. Other high-value coins like Ether and solana have also seen similar drops, with Ether losing more than 50 percent of its value and solana dropping by 65 percent. Cryptocurrency as a whole has depreciated more than $1 trillion since Bitcoin reached peak value.

Each morning, we share the best new products, deals and other shopping news to keep you informed: Today, we take a look at recent releases from Harry’s, prAna and Great Jones.

New & Notable from Harry’s, prAna and Great Jones

Harry’s is a popular men’s wellness brand, and its new body lotion for dry skin is infused with white willow bark, works for all skin types and can help you get through the cold and brave the dry winter air, according to the company. Harry’s says the lotion can be used all over the body and is made for daily use, though you might find additional benefits by moisturizing both in the morning and night. The dry skin lotion comes in three different scents: Stone, Fig and Redwood.

prAna, a well-known brand for sustainable clothing, launched its Halle Jogger II this week. This jogger has a city-inspired look and uses ReZion fabric, which is a nylon stretch performance fabric that is recycled and earth-friendly, according to the company. prAna says the joggers are UPF 50+ rated, abrasion-resistant and treated with water repellent. The joggers come in four different colors: Sage Camo, Coal, Earthbound and Slate Green.

Great Jones, known for its cookware and bakeware, recently launched new oven mitts. These quilted oven mitts are made of organic cotton and have an oversize length, according to the company, which should help provide more protection for the wearer. In addition, Great Jones says that the oven mitts are machine-washable at low temperatures. In the set of two, one mitt comes in a green design and the other in a red design.

