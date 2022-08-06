Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.
This week, we’re highlighting the debut of a travel-sized hair dryer, a screw-on coffee filter for easy-to-make cold brew, sustainably-sourced sportswear from a big retailer, a pair of pants from a company well-known for its shorts and a pair of earbuds from Google.
New this week
Panasonic announced the launch of the Nanoe Travel Hair Dryer — a smaller, foldable version of its highly-rated Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer — perfect, the brand says, for frequent travelers or those with limited storage space in their bathrooms.
Miir, which makes one of our favorite travel mugs, released a stainless steel Cold Brew filter that screws on top of any of Miir’s wide mouth bottles so you can make cold brew right away. The filter has a handle for easy use and works to reduce sediment.
H&M launched a new brand, Move, with a campaign headed by Jane Fonda on Thursday, August 4. The Move line offers sportswear that’s designed to “bounce, flex, skip and flow,” according to the brand, with materials that are primarily recycled and sustainably sourced.
Chubbies, which historically makes shorts (its URL is “chubbiesshorts.com”), has debuted its first pair of pants, the Everywear Pant, which comes in six different styles. We’ve previously recommended Chubbies for its swim trunks.
Google released the Pixel Buds Pro last week in competition with Apple’s AirPods Pro. According to CNBC, the Pixel Buds Pro have seven-plus hours of battery life but they’re “hypersensitive” to touch, which can disrupt the listening experience.
On sale this week
Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.
Outdoor Voices is offering 30% off purchases in-store, from August 5 to August 7, and sitewide from August 7 to August 8.
Z Grills is offering up to $200 off various grills during its Blowout Summer Sale.
Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering 50% off select items during the Back-to-Class event through August 6.
Nike is offering up to 50% off select sports bras. And through August 6, get an extra 20% off sale items with code SCORE20.
Shopping news: Same-day apparel delivery and savings on back-to-school shopping
- Amazon is adding same-day delivery for a bunch of apparel stores like PacSun, Diesel, SuperDry and GNC for Prime Members in select cities. While the service is free for Prime members when they spend $25, it costs $2.99 if they spend less than $25.
I have explicit memories of going to Toys R Us during the holidays as a kid. If you do, too, some good news: Toys R Us, which shuttered stores in 2018, is returning to brick-and-mortar stores in its partnership with Macy’s. By October 15, all Macy’s stores in the US will have an in-store Toys R Us.
CNBC reported that inflation and supply chain issues will impact back-to-school supplies this year — namely, that products will be more expensive than usual.
Walmart announced on Wednesday, August 3, that it was laying off about 200 corporate employees (so far) due to inflation. It told CNBC that the layoffs would “better position the company for a strong future.”
What we bought this week
I don’t know what’s happened to me. Though I’ve always considered myself stylish — or at least aware of clothing trends — I’ve never been terribly concerned with shoes. And yet, towards the end of this summer, I’ve had to pull myself out of at least three Reddit threads about New Balance shoes. I just bought these New Balance 530 sneakers and they’re already my favorite: They have a 2000s aesthetic about them that makes them look chunky in all the right ways, and their synthetic textile upper is light and breathable. I’ll be wearing these for the entirety of August. Thanks. —Justin Krajeski, associate editor
After unsuccessfully attempting to hang a curtain rod in my apartment, I decided to forgo curtains entirely – they’re not worth the hassle or the holes in my walls. But as the sun continued to wake me up at 6:00 am, I knew I needed something. A lot of googling led me to no-nail adhesive shades from Redi Shade, which are a renter’s dream and come in a variety of colors, styles and sizes. To hang the shades, you simply stick them to your window frame. I hung them in minutes and was surprised by how sturdy they are. —Zoe Malin, editorial intern
What we’ve recommended this week
- To recommend portable air conditioners, we consulted appliance and cooling experts on what to look for and used their advice to round up some highly rated units.
- We rounded up some expert-recommended travel pillows to keep you comfortable while you travel on a plane or a train.
- After living in dorm rooms for years, recent graduates on the Select team recommended dorm essentials, based on their experiences.
- To recommend blow dryers, we spoke to hairstylists, who broke down the different types and the best options for different hair types.
- Select intern Zoe Malin discussed her love for the Brava Smart Oven, which uses light to cook food and can replace your air fryer, toaster, microwave and more.
- To recommend solar pool covers, experts explain how to choose one to keep your pool’s water warm and keep its chemistry in check.
