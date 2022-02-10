Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

New & Notable is our daily highlight of recent shopping news, new product launches, notable sales and deals and more.

Apple has announced a new feature coming this year for the iPhone that will allow you to tap your phone against a merchant’s phone to pay them. Also in the smartphone space, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy S22 family of smartphones and Tab S8 tablets, all of which are available for pre-order right now.

SKIP AHEAD Sales and deals

In case you missed it on Select, we’ve consulted experts about N95 masks approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health — and where to find them (and we recently updated our shopping guidance around KN95 masks, too). We also sifted through our recommendations this past year across wellness and tech to find some affordable Valentine’s Day gifting suggestions and investigated whether you can pay your taxes with a credit card. And our colleagues at Shop TODAY dug into the history of brooches.

Based on Select reader interest and other market trends, we think you'll want to know about these new products: a stretchy pair of pants from prAna, a pellet grill from Z Grills and a baking dish from Le Creuset.

prAna recently released the Stretch Zion Slim Pant II. The pants are made from 95 percent recycled nylon and 5 percent elastane, which means they should be just as comfortable running around outside as they look sitting in the office for a meeting, according to the company. The pants come in five different colors to suit your stylistic preferences (from gold to black), as well as 11 pant sizes, from waist size 28 to 42, and 3 different inseams, from 30 to 34.

While a significant investment, smart grills can allow you (or the grilling chef in your life) sizable freedom and precision. Z Grills recently released its first-ever grill with Wi-Fi, the extra-large Multitasker 11002B. According to the brand, the Multitasker 110002B should easily pair with your phone thanks to built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capability, making it easier to monitor your cooking, adjust the grill’s temperature and receive app notifications while physically away from the grill.

Le Creuset, which has been making cookware for nearly 100 years, recently released a Fish Baker baking dish with a fish embossed on its lid, designed to bake, roast, stream and broil — you guessed it — fish. Thanks to the dish’s secure lid, Le Creuset says it will keep your food as warm or cold as you want for serving. The brand says it’s dishwasher-safe and it comes with a 10-year warranty.

Ongoing February sales

Outerknown is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Feb. 13.

is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Feb. 13. Gravity Blankets is offering 30 percent off its Valentine’s Day shop through Feb. 15.

is offering 30 percent off its Valentine’s Day shop through Feb. 15. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 20 percent off cookware during its Beyond Cooking Event through Feb. 21.

is offering 20 percent off cookware during its Beyond Cooking Event through Feb. 21. Brooklyn Bedding is offering ​​20 percent off mattresses using the code WINTER20 ending today.

is offering ​​20 percent off mattresses using the code WINTER20 ending today. Plants.com is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14.

is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14. Teleflora is offering 20 percent off its Flower Collection with code AFCJFEB222 through Feb. 11.

is offering 20 percent off its Flower Collection with code AFCJFEB222 through Feb. 11. TUSHY is offering 14 percent off bidets through Feb. 14 with code IFARTYOU.

is offering 14 percent off bidets through Feb. 14 with code IFARTYOU. Avocado Mattress is offering 10 percent off sitewide with code SAVE10 through Feb. 28.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.