This year’s Valentine’s Day is expected to reach its second-highest spending number on record, according to the National Retail Federation. However, there are plenty of thoughtful gifting options across tech, apparel, wellness and more that can fall within any budget, which is great news if you’re looking for more responsible ways to spend as inflation and pandemic-related issues cause prices to skyrocket on popular Valentine’s Day gifts like dinner, flowers and chocolates.

To help you stay within your budget this Valentine’s Day, we combed through our past coverage across wellness, tech and more and rounded up some highly rated products under $50 that we think are worth giving the people you love.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50, we perused past recommendations across wellness, tech and more with an eye toward reader favorites to round up top-rated and expert-recommended products. We also included some notable new releases, Select staff recommendations and other Valentine’s Day-specific gifts we think they’ll love.

Chicago-based Vosges Haut-Chocolat offers this 16-piece chocolate truffle set, which features unique ingredients like Hungarian paprika, first press extra virgin olive oil, wasabi and curry powder. The truffles come in an elegant purple box and includes a booklet with flavor descriptions, sourcing of ingredients and stories and pairings behind each truffle.

This Custom Portrait Keychain can display a hand-drawn version of your favorite photo with your valentine. The process is fairly straightforward: According to the seller, you first indicate the number of people in your photo and whether you want a charm with your keychain (options range from an anniversary date to a heart) and then message the photo to the seller along with any special requests. The seller says these custom portraits are hand-drawn using high-quality acrylic paint, and the keychain measures 1 inch wide and about 2 inches high.

One of our favorite sleep masks, this option from Brooklinen is cool to the touch and features a smooth finish that protects your skin from friction damage, according to Brooklinen. The brand says this mask is breathable, machine-washable and lightweight. It’s available in several colors, including Ivory, Dove Grey and Emerald.

Featured in our favorite Valentine’s Day flower gifts, Terrain’s Dried Perennial Garden Bouquet includes dried blooms like Sweet Annie, orange safflower, lemon mint and more. According to the brand, the bouquet can last for up to two years if kept indoors and cared for properly or outside for one season. For longevity, Terrain says to avoid exposing the bouquet to direct sunlight and moisture.

This sampler features tea drops — available either sweetened or unsweetened— in a variety of fun shapes that can dissolve directly in hot water, according to the seller. The sweetened sampler set comes with a total of 25 drops in multiple flavors, including blueberry acai and sweet peppermint, while the unsweetened sampler trio includes 15 drops of each flavor: rose earl grey, citrus ginger and matcha green tea. Teas in the sweetened sampler come in a reusable wooden box, and teas in the unsweetened sampler come in recyclable cardboard tubes.

The Porter Glass can be used as a typical 15-ounce glass or sipped through the splash-resistant lid, making it a great option for anything from wine to iced coffee, according to W&P. The brand says the glass is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, and it features an easy-grip silicone sleeve. The Porter Glass is available in several different colors, including Blush, Mint and Cream, and certain styles can be personalized with text in various fonts.

If you’re looking to give your valentine some relaxing bath essentials, Herbivore’s Soak & Soften Set features three popular items from the brand: the Coconut Bath Soak, Calm Bath Salts and Coco Rose Body Polish. Herbivore says each product is designed to target concerns of dryness and dullness, boasting moisturizing blends and aromatherapeutic scents.

I recently got these crossover flare leggings from Aerie after seeing multiple videos and reviews online, and I definitely understood the hype once I put them on: Not only are they extremely versatile, but they’re also one of the softest and most comfortable pairs of leggings I own. This style is available in multiple colors, including True Black, Tree Line (brown) and Royal Palm (blue). Sizing options range from XXS to XXL, and they’re available in Short, Regular and Long lengths.

For the coffee lover in your life, this sample box can help them get a taste of what specialty roaster Onyx Coffee Lab has to offer, with 4-ounce bags of the brand’s Rwanda Kanzu #5, Guatemala Finca Isnul, Ethiopia Hambela Kirite and Colombia Aponte Village beans. The coffees are packed in a fold-out gift box that features brewing advice and artwork. The roast profile and general flavors for each coffee are also shared on Onyx’s website for shoppers to consider.

For a valentine who’s an avid gym-goer or frequent flyer, the Nike Brasilia Duffel can provide ample storage with a spacious dual-zip main compartment and multiple zippered pockets on both the interior and exterior, according to Nike. It also features dual handles and a shoulder strap for versatile carrying options, and it equips a separate shoe compartment for added convenience.

This 2-piece bundle of Stojo’s 16-ounce Collapsible Travel Cup can be a great gift for both you and your significant other. Made from food-grade silicone, the cups can collapse to just 2 inches in height for easy storage and travel, according to the brand. Stojo says these dishwasher-safe cups can come apart for cleaning and feature a temperature-resistant sleeve so you can use them for both cold and hot drinks. This bundle comes in four matching color options: Rose + Carnation, Slate + Carbon, Mint + Quartz and Dove + Cashmere.

Used as a treatment in traditional Chinese medicine, gua sha can help promote blood circulation, eliminate fluid build-up and relieve muscle tension, experts told us in our guide to gua sha. This version of the gua sha facial tool from Mount Lai is made of crystal amethyst and features pronounced edges for scraping both large and smaller areas of the face, acupuncturist and herbalist Sonia Lee previously told us. The brand also offers a jade and rose quartz version.

The Philodendron can be a great low-maintenance indoor plant for those who have trouble keeping theirs alive, experts previously told us. The Sill says the Philodendron Green features heart-shaped leaves and quick-growing trailing vines that can be easily propagated in water when they get too long. This plant prefers medium to bright indirect light (though it can tolerate low light) with watering every one to two weeks, according to the brand. The plant is available in a low-cost grow pot, as well as the Grant Planter and Hyde Planter pots for an added fee.

If your valentine is a golf lover, this personalized golf ball set comes with 12 golf balls, all of which can display any photo of your choosing. Printed on Callaway Warbird Plus Golf Balls, the personalization measures approximately ¾ of an inch in diameter, according to the brand.

This essential oil diffuser can release cool steam into the air with your favorite essential oil blend for up to 5 hours, according to the brand. It features a 100-milliliter capacity, timer settings and color-changing LED lights, which lets you choose between multiple colors like blue, pink and yellow.

