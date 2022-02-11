Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

What’s the best soft drink released in the last year? That would be Pepsi Mango, according to more than 40,000 Americans who voted on the best new products for the annual Product of the Year Awards. Winners across dozens of categories in the 2022 slate were announced yesterday: Oxiclean’s Daily Clean disinfectant won for best all purpose disinfectant. Nexcare won the first aid category with its Duo Bandages. And Kingsford’s Hardwood Pellets nabbed the best outdoor cooking slot. Those are just a few winners from the full slate — check out last year’s winners if you want to compare and contrast. Additionally, iconic appliance giant GE has announced its first-ever washer with a built-in voice assistant, planned to launch in June 2022. The company says it will allow you to adjust settings with voice commands, among other things.

With three more days until Valentine’s Day, we found gifts for every type of guy this Valentine’s Day — from the audiophile to the gamer — as well as a few creative Valentine’s Day gifts to get in just under the clock at Select. We also reviewed the American Express Rewards Checking Account, a great offer for current Amex holders. Meanwhile, our colleagues at Shop TODAY discovered affordable and highly-rated beach resorts to visit when you desperately need a vacation — if you book something, you may want to prepare yourself with essential travel-friendly tech, of course.

Global tech giant Samsung has released a new suite of its flagship Galaxy smartphones: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new smartphone equip new glass and metal frames that are slightly smaller and thinner than last year’s Galaxy S21 smartphones, as well as a new and improved processor. You can choose from four different colors, too, from Phantom Black to Green. In any configuration, the phones feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, an ultrawide camera, and an AMOLED screen for easy viewing when you’re outside or commuting to work as the sun rises.

In addition to its new line of smartphones, Samsung also released a new line of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, available for pre-order: the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Although they’re physically identical to last year’s Galaxy Tab S7 line of tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets boast a newer processor, which means they should run apps better and smoother and with more efficient battery life, Samsung said. The new line of Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will also provide more RAM. They all come with S Pens for drawing, as well as 12 MP ultra-wide front cameras (useful when your dad appears with, “Hey, everybody! Gather around for a photo!” at your next family function).

Select writer Zoe Malin would be thrilled to receive anything from kitchenware brand GIR, which has been favorably reviewed by Wirecutter, Saveur and Food & Wine Magazine. For Malin (who also runs a bakery service on the side), that “anything” now includes GIR’s new quad chopper, an accessory that combines two hard and two flexible silicone blades to help break down your food, the brand says, and further simplify cooking and meal-prepping.

We highly recommend Rothy's shoes and aren’t alone — the sustainable shoe brand has received positive attention from Insider, GQ and Esquire. Their latest release is a 13.6-inch lightweight tote — literally, it’s called The Lightweight Tote — made from marine plastic and their signature thread and weighing 1.5 pounds. It’s available in a range of fun colors, from Bloom Purple and Coffee Brown to Light Poppy, which is a shade of red.

Ongoing February sales

Outerknown is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Feb. 13.

is offering up to 60 percent off select styles through Feb. 13. Graf Lantz is hosting a Winter Sale from Feb. 12 to 19, offering 30 percent off select items and 40 percent off select discounted items.

is hosting a Winter Sale from Feb. 12 to 19, offering 30 percent off select items and 40 percent off select discounted items. Gravity Blankets is offering 30 percent off its Valentine’s Day shop through Feb. 15.

is offering 30 percent off its Valentine’s Day shop through Feb. 15. Bed Bath & Beyond is offering 20 percent off cookware during its Beyond Cooking Event through Feb. 21.

is offering 20 percent off cookware during its through Feb. 21. Plants.com is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14.

is offering 20 percent off sitewide through Feb. 14. Teleflora is offering 20 percent off its Flower Collection with code AFCJFEB222 through today.

is offering 20 percent off its Flower Collection with code AFCJFEB222 through today. TUSHY is offering 14 percent off bidets through Feb. 14 with code IFARTYOU.

is offering 14 percent off bidets through Feb. 14 with code IFARTYOU. Avocado Mattress is offering 10 percent off sitewide with code SAVE10 through Feb. 28.

