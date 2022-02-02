Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Though the pandemic has completely shifted how we celebrate holidays like Valentine’s Day, one tradition we’ve been able to uphold with loved ones near and far is gift giving. And since supply chain issues continue to delay shipments and keep shelves emptier than usual, you may not want to put off ordering your Valentine’s Day presents this year, whether you’re shopping for your dad, your partner or another important male figure in your life.

Whether they’re a coffee lover, audiophile or gamer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Valentine’s Day gifts for every type of guy.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for men in 2022

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for all the men on your list, we tapped into our previous coverage to round up top-rated and expert-recommended products. We also included some notable new releases, Select staff recommendations and other Valentine’s Day-specific gifts we think you’ll love.

If they have an inclination to catch them all, then Pokemon Legends: Arceus is likely on their wishlist. The Nintendo Switch game, the latest Pokemon release, challenges players to build up a Pokedex in the Hisui region, where they can discover new Pokemon as well as ones unique to the area.

Red Wing is a classic brand in the shoe space, known for its durability and sleek styles. The Iron Ranger, one of the oldest and most well-known styles, was originally designed in the 1930s for iron miners, according to the brand — it features a leather toe cap so the toes can move around freely, as well as leather insoles and a cork midsole that shape to your feet over time, Red Wing says. The shoe is available in several sizes and colors and can be purchased in either a Regular or Wide width.

Whether it’s as a loving joke or mild revenge — or in case you’re dating an entomologist — the Bronx Zoo will name one of its Madagascar hissing cockroaches after your partner (or ex-partner), complete with a digital certificate making it official. On Feb. 14, the Bronx Zoo will email a copy of the digital certificate to your loved one.

The circumstances of 2022 mean we can’t all be there to give our valentines the big, sloppy kisses they deserve, so a Giant Hershey’s Kiss can be the next best thing. In our guide to the best chocolate gifts, Select writer Justin Redman recommended this highly rated “huge hunk of milk chocolate,” which weighs 12 ounces. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 2,000 reviews on Amazon.

People who drink tea can be very particular about their brews, which is why this elegant electric kettle will likely perk up the tea drinker in your life. Featured in our guide to the best electric kettles, the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle has six settings for various kinds of tea, a 30-minute warming function and a 360-degree swivel base. Plus, UK Tea Academy founder Jane Pettigrew called the “aesthetic much more like an old-fashioned kettle that you might put on the gas,” which may appeal to old-school lovers of the leaf. It has a 4.5-star average rating from over 3,330 reviews on Amazon.

If your valentine loves to add hot sauce to everything they can and gets a kick out of trying sauces of the highest heat, this might be a gift they’ll enjoy. This deluxe kit gives your hot sauce aficionado enough equipment and peppers to make six different sauces, according to the brand, and comes with recipes to try. Once made, the brand says the sauces should be consumed within six months.

For the space lovers in your life, plain old stargazing might be romantic but not nerdy enough. These binoculars have large 50 mm objective lenses, fully multicoated optics and BAK-4 prisms designed for improved light-gathering ability, according to the brand. The binoculars are designed to be comfortable and glasses-friendly, according to Orion. Select writer Gabriella DePinho’s loved one has these and she’s gotten to use them herself. She found she was able to see dimmer stars much better in a fairly light polluted area and was able to comfortably use them while wearing her glasses.

Select writer Justin Krajeski owns the Philips Wiz Smart Wi-Fi LED Color Bulb and is a big fan of how simple it is to use. The smart bulb can be controlled via the Wiz app, where everything from coloring to brightness can be adjusted. According to Krajeski, this is the kind of convenience you don’t know you need until you’ve experienced it.

Krajeski is also a fan of Logitech’s line of Ultimate Ears products, thanks to their great sound and ease of use. According to the brand, the Logitech Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 has a 13-hour battery life, is waterproof and dustproof and floats — Krajeski brought his with him to climb a mountain in the Pacific Northwest with no issues — and you can pair it with another Wonderboom for what is essentially surround sound, if you’re ever hosting a party.

The Catch:3 features a wireless charging pad to repower devices like a phone or earbuds, as well as an accessories compartment to hold your watch, keys and other items. Select writer Zoe Malin bought it for her dad this Christmas, and he placed it on his bedside table to organize what used to be a messy tabletop. The Catch:3 is also designed with an additional USB-A output to plug in cables. You can purchase the Catch:3 in two materials, both of which are available in multiple colors: Essentials — a Belgian linen — or Classics, an Italian-sourced leather. For an additional fee, you can have the Catch:3 monogrammed, as well.

For those who like to show off their team pride, Smathers & Branson offers wallets adorned with collegiate, MLB and NHL teams' logos in needlepoint designs. Malin has purchased the wallet for friends and family members on a handful of occasions. The card wallet measures 4 inches by 3 inches and can hold cash and cards, according to the brand. You can also purchase bifold wallets with the same needlepoint designs.

Since many of her friends and family members complain about losing their keys (and bags and wallets), Malin plans to give several of her loved ones the Apple AirTag and a companion keychain this Valentine’s Day. The AirTag works with Apple’s Find My network, so if you lose something the device is attached to, you can open the app and it will give you the item’s location. In addition to purchasing a single AirTag, you can also buy a pack of four.

One of our picks for the best slippers, the Ugg Scuff Slipper features a suede outer layer and a soft wool lining that Ugg says is both temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking. The slip-on style makes it easy for your valentine to slide them on during the cold winter months. These slippers are available in four colors: Chestnut, Black, Espresso and Dark Grey.

For the beer lover in your life, this custom pint glass lets you put their name or initials directly on the glass for a more personalized touch to a regular drinking glass. You can select from four designs that feature different typefaces to suit your valentine’s style preferences — the design options include putting their name front and center, monogrammed initials or one big block letter of your choice.

If your valentine is looking for a few more products to add to their shaving routine, this shave kit from Bevel includes a Post-Shave Balm, a Shave Cream, a Pre-Shave Oil, a Bevel Safety Razor and 20 blades. The brand says this kit lets you prep and cleanse your skin at every step of the shaving process, from preventing nicks and tugs with the hair softening Pre-Shave Oil to soothing irritated skin with the alcohol-free Post-Shave Balm.

Originally featured in our guide to alcohol gifts, this cocktail kit includes almost everything you need for a homemade old fashioned. It includes bitters, Demerara sugar, a jigger, a recipe card, a bar spoon and a coaster — all you have to do is add bourbon or rye. If old fashioneds aren't their thing, W&P also sells kits to create a Bloody Mary, Champagne cocktail, gin and tonic, hot toddy, Italian spritz, margarita or Moscow mule.

This sparkling water maker kit comes with the Terra Sparkling Water Maker, a CO2 cylinder and a 1-liter water bottle. The bottle is dishwasher-safe and is made of BPA-free plastic, according to the company. SodaStream says that each CO2 cylinder can carbonate up to 60 liters of water. Once you lock in the CO2 cylinder and connect your water bottle to the machine, you just press the button until you reach your desired level of carbonation. The Terra is available in black, white, red and Misty Blue, and you can purchase flavors separately.

