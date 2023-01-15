This story is part of Select's New & Notable column, where we highlight our favorite product launches, major sales, what we're buying and some of our latest recommendations and advice.

This week, we’ve highlighted Harry’s new razor handle, Parachute’s Spanish-inspired leather chair, Starface’s latest pimple patches, a new towel collection from Onsen and more.

New this week

Harry’s launched a new razor handle, Craft. It’s made from diecast chrome-plated zinc and is contoured so it feels balanced in your hand, the brand says. The Craft handle also includes a dotted rubber grip pattern to help guide your grasp. You get two five-blade cartridges with the handle, which comes in recyclable tin packaging. Draper James — actress Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand — debuted a sport collection that includes 20 pieces like sports bras, tank tops, leggings, bike shorts, warm up jackets and hoodies. Apparel comes in three prints — Allover Ditsy Floral, Navy Gingham and Pink Gingham — and is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Draper James also collaborated with Bala (a Select staffer favorite fitness brand) to launch limited-edition Draper James x Bala 1-pound weighted bangles. Parachute expanded its seating collection with the Leather Sling Chair. The brand said it’s inspired by 1950s Spanish design and made from American White Oak Wood, plus vegetable tanned Italian leather. The chair has a low slung style, and the brand says it will stretch and conform to your body over time. Starface, a Select favorite pimple patch brand, launched Micro-Cloud pimple patches. Micro-darts are little dots of concentrated ingredients that dissolve and help the ingredients penetrate the skin — the micro-darts in Starface’s new pimple patch are made with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and salicylic acid. The brand says these pimple patches are suitable for all skin types and the base is designed from hydrocolloid, a material Starface says absorbs fluid and reduces redness. Onsen’s Wovey Collection is centered around plush, fluffy towels, like those you’d find at a hotel, the brand says. The towels are made from Turkish-grown aegean cotton and come in four sizes: Bath sheet, bath towel, hand towel and face towel. You can purchase all towels in Fog, Oatmeal and White colors.

On sale this week

Here are some of our favorite ongoing sales from brands and retailers we think you should know about.

Alo Moves — one of our favorite workout apps — is offering 60% off a one-year membership for new users. Pact is offering 25% off bedding through Jan. 31. Fable is offering 20% single pet products with code Winter2022. Adidas is offering an extra 20% off sale items with code JANUARY through Jan. 18. Fiture is offering discounts on its Core and Mini mirrors through Jan. 31. New users who purchase a Fiture mirror between Jan. 1 and Jan. 31 can get a one-year membership for free.

What we bought this week

Especially during the winter, the skin on my face tends to get dry and flakey very easily. Moisturizer alone wasn't cutting it, so I bought Evan Healy’s Sanctuary Serum. After applying moisturizer at night, I use the dropper to put some of the oil on my palms and gently pat it on to my face. When I wake up in the morning, the oil is totally absorbed into my skin and feels so much more hydrated and feels smoother. I plan to keep the oil in my regular skin care rotation. – Zoe Malin, associate updates editor

I only had one sheet pan since moving into my new apartment about a year ago, which made cooking multiple things in my oven a hassle. I decided to purchase this Hongbake baking sheet pan set due to its affordable price tag and was super impressed with the quality and durability of them. I love that they're nonstick so they're super easy to clean, and the pans come in three sizes, with the biggest actually fitting in my small gas oven (most sheet pans are just slightly too big). – Mili Godio, associate reporter

What we’ve recommended this week

To recommend the best thermometers, we talked to doctors about how to find the most accurate options for kids and adults. We rounded up folding treadmills you can add to your home gym and easily store when they’re not in use. To identify what to shop for in January, we talked to experts about products that you’ll find great prices on this month and others you may want to buy later this year.

