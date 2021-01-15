You spilled your coffee on your new white shirt. You snoozed through your alarm. Your sock keeps slipping off inside of your shoe.

It doesn’t take much to start your day on the wrong foot, but nothing is more demoralizing than waking up to a glaring red spot on your face. Pimples, or more generally acne, affects more than 50 million Americans, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA). Pesky bumps or blemishes are normal, but they can be painful, distracting or embarrassing. Pimples patches won’t cure your acne forever, but they’re a simple, affordable spot treatment that can help in the short-term.

But what exactly are pimple patches? They’re typically small, (usually circular) stickers that are “ made with a slightly gummy wound healing gel called hydrocolloid,” explained the Cleveland Clinic. As the hydrocolloid gel adheres to the skin, it absorbs excess oil and dirt away from pimples, explained Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist.

"While stuck to the skin, acne patches also have the added benefit of preventing you from picking or trying to pop the pimple," added King. Picking at a pimple increases inflammation, healing time and runs the risk of infection, discoloration and scarring.

Some pimple patches are full of added acne-fighting ingredients, while others are just hydrocolloid gel patches. The patch, or set of ingredients that will work best depends on your skin type, said Dr. Orit Markowitz, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of OptiSkin in NYC. “Dont assume the more ingredients the better,” noted Markowitz.Sometimes less is more. Below, we define the ingredients you will likely encounter while shopping for pimple patches and how each might affect your skin.

Salicylic acid: a beta hydroxy acid and popular acne-fighting ingredient in skin care and shampoo, salicylic acid can help unclog pores or remove excess sebum, or oil. Patches containing salicylic acid could be a good option for a fairly inflamed pimple but they may irritate dryer, sensitive skin.

Tea tree oil or tea tree extract: similar to salicylic acid, tea tree oil can be very drying, said Markowitz, making it a great tool for drying out pimples, but potentially irritating for sensitive skin.

Hyaluronic Acid: when deployed in pimple patches, this popular skin care ingredient, “helps to hydrate the skin, which helps to prevent drying from salicylic acid,” said King.

Niacinamide: King said this is “another great addition” to a pimple patch because it can “improve skin tone and texture, and it has stabilizing effects on the skin's barrier function, which can help improve moisture retention.”

Best pimple patches to consider

We consulted two New York-based dermatologists — King and Markowitz — about their go-to pimple patch recommendations.

"I like that ZitSticka fills its patches' micro darts with salicylic acid, niacinamide and oligopeptide-76 to treat pimples," said King, who noted the microdart tech enables the ingredients to penetrate "a little deeper into the skin." Both dermatologists recommended Zitsticka and noted the hyaluronic acid added to these pimple patches helps balance out the potential drying effect of salicylic acid. These highly-rated pimple patches boast a 4.2-star average rating from more than 4,559 reviews on Amazon.

King is also a fan of these pimple patches — available in packs of 20 and 60 — from Peace Out, which also make Select readers’ favorite pore strips. The patches combine hydrocolloid and salicylic acid to help remove oil and debris from clogged pores. King also noted that aloe vera leaf extract has anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe and calm redness, while vitamin A helps improve the appearance of texture and tone. The brand’s top-rated Healing Dots flex a 4.4-star average rating from more than 4,393 reviews at Sephora.

King also recommended these highly-rated acne patches, which are available in three sizes: "The smallest is one of the smallest options I've seen, and they are also thinner than most hydrocolloid patches — so this makes them easier to wear without it being obvious," she explained. Ideal for dry or sensitive skin, these hydrocolloid patches skip potentially drying agents, like salicylic acid. They have a 4.3-star average rating from 6,497 reviews on Amazon.

Markowitz is a fan of these acne patches, which use ingredients like niacinamide and antioxidant-rich turmeric, to help soothe "very inflamed pimples," she said. Dr. Jart offers two types of pimple patches: Blemish, which the brand says uses vitamin B3 to help clear breakouts and hyaluronic acid for hydration and Dark Spot, which relies on vitamin C to help fade discoloration. These acne patches have a 4-star average rating from 95 reviews at Sephora.

King also recommended these patches, which “contain salicylic acid as well as hyaluronic acid to hydrate the skin, as well as niacinamide, to help improve skin tone and texture.” In addition to these key ingredients, the Mario Badescu patches also contain both phytosphingosine and tea tree extract, which King said have antimicrobial properties. The patches have a 4.1-star average rating from 555 reviews on Amazon.

Markowitz also recommends these thin, hydrocolloid pimple patches that turn from translucent to white when they’ve drawn out all the fluids from your acne. Unlike other patches that add acne-fighting ingredients, these simply rely on the hydrocolloid gel to draw out any sebum or debris from your skin. They have a 4.7-star average rating from 3,770 reviews at Target.

King recommends this pimple patch pack from Cosrx, which contains small, medium and large hydrocolloid bandages for pimples of any size. A good option for sensitive skin, these Cosrx patches rely solely on hydrocolloid gel to remove excess oil. One of the most consistently highly-rated options on this list, these packs have a 4.6-star average rating from 31,343 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star average rating from over a thousand reviews at Target.

These vibrant, star-shaped patches are another favorite of Markowitz’s. A 100% hydrocolloid option, they may be a good option for reducing fluid and inflammation on sensitive skin. The colorful pimple patches have an 4-star average rating from more than 2,363 reviews at Target.

Another 100% hydrocolloid option, these patches from Nexcare come in a pack of 36 or 108 patches and are another favorite of Markowitz’s. Like the Mighty Patch option from Hero Cosmetics, these patches turn white once any oily secretion is absorbed, according to the brand. They have a 4.5-star average rating from 4,719 reviews on Amazon.

Can pimple patches make acne worse?

As long as you're not allergic or sensitive to an ingredient found in the patches, then the experts we spoke to said pimple patches are safe to use. As mentioned, pimple patches with salicylic acid could be more irritating, and tea tree oil can cause irritation and allergic reactions, according to King. If you’re unsure about these concerns, book a consultation with your local board-certified dermatologist to be sure.

When are pimple patches most effective?

Pimple patches are most effective on mild breakouts and superficial pimples like small whiteheads and pustules just popping up or recently having come to a head, explained King. Pimple patches are less likely to be helpful for deeper, more cystic lesions. "If you are experiencing this kind of acne, see your dermatologist, who can help with intralesional cortisone injections and prescription medications," she advised.

King noted that another pro about over-the-counter pimple patches is that hydrocolloid patches generally don't dehydrate your skin or leave it flaky, compared to more harsh acne spot treatments featuring salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide. She added that overall, pimple patches are most beneficial for sensitive skin and mild acne patients, although those with oily, combination, normal and even dry skin can utilize pimple patches.

