If you're looking for a pair of running sneakers or walking shoes, it's not surprising if Nike instantly comes to mind. The brand has previously been recommended by NBC Select editors and experts as a great choice for various athletic pursuits. And right now, Amazon has several styles of Nikes up to 30 percent off. Note: not all colors and sizes are marked down the same amount.

The best Nike sneaker deals for women on Amazon

Intended for road running or walking, these sneakers have a plush midsole to keep feet cushioned as you hit the concrete. They also have extra support that runs up the sides of your midfoot to keep you feeling secure and supported. The sneakers are also lightweight, weighing only eight ounces.

These sneakers are designed to look like vintage tennis shoes. The upper is made from vegan leather that is both durable and comfortable, according to the brand. The shoes can be worn for casual outings and would look great with cropped jeans, casual dresses and more. They also have more than 1,700 five-star reviews.

A breathable mesh upper keeps your feet sweat-free as you run long distances in these shoes and a highly-cushioned sole keeps your foot comfortable. The bottom of the shoes also have deep grooves to give you traction on wet roads.

The best Nike sneaker deals for men on Amazon

Wear these sneakers for walking or training sessions in the gym. They have a leather upper and a pocket of air that runs the length of your foot for added cushioning. The shoes have a thick rubber sole and reviewers note they are particularly good for those with wide feet.

This running shoe, which is currently 30 percent off, is highly cushioned and has a waffle pattern on the sole for traction. The upper is made from breathable mesh and there is an elastic band midfoot for support and stability. They are available in regular, wide and extra-wide widths.

A flexible outsole allows you to move from side to side and front to back easily, making these a good option for strength training and other gym activities. They offer moderate stability and cushioning and the upper is made from lightweight mesh for breathability.

Why this sale is worth it

Trusted brand

Up to 30% off

Highly-rated styles marked down

Sale includes sneakers for running, walking and more

More Nike sneakers on sale

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, beauty and footwear. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.