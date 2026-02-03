The best women's sneakers for wide feet, according to podiatrists

If you have wide feet, you’re probably no stranger to the feeling of tightness and pinching after stepping into a new pair of shoes. That shouldn’t stop you from having your Cinderella moment. To find the perfect running or walking shoe, you may need to focus on options with a wide width.

“The right shoe will feel comfortable, provide adequate space for your toes to move freely, and support your foot’s natural shape and alignment,” says Dr. Isaac Tabari, a board-certified foot and ankle doctor and owner of the NYC Podiatry Center of Excellence. Thankfully, there are plenty of sneaker brands — like Saucony, Hoka and Brooks — that make shoes specifically for people with wide feet. I interviewed podiatrists and included their picks, along with highly-rated options and NBC Select staff recommendations.

How I picked the best sneakers for women with wide feet

“A wide-width shoe offers more room throughout the entire shoe — including the toe box, midsole and heel,” says Tabari. Here are a few more things podiatrists suggest paying close attention to:

Support: The whole point of getting shoes wide enough for your feet is to make sure they’re comfortable. So along with width, look for shoes with arch support and a cushioned sole, says Tabari. You can also keep an eye out on whether or not the shoes are wide enough to accommodate orthotic inserts or insoles should you need them. “These features can help prevent injuries such as plantar fasciitis or stress fractures,” says Tabari.

Since the material of the shoes can impact your comfort, look for options with a flexible upper like knit or mesh. This will provide more room for wide feet to move and will prevent you from feeling restricted in your sneakers. Toe box: Some sneakers have more of a pointed toe. Podiatrists recommend avoiding these if you have wide feet, as they may pinch around your toes. Instead, look for shoes with a round, square or wide toe box. This will allow you the space you need for your toes to splay and spread without rubbing against the side of your sneakers and potentially causing blisters, says Dr. Alissa Kuizinas, a board-certified podiatrist in Boston.

The best women’s sneakers for wide feet

The list below includes favorites of podiatrists and NBC Select staff that come in wide width, along with a few highly rated options.

Best overall

I have wide feet and these are my go-to sneakers — I’ve run multiple half marathons in them and they have never felt tight or constrictive. Hoka is known for its shock-absorbing soles and supportive upper. The toe box is nearly as wide as the rest of the shoe, so your toes have plenty of room to fully splay. The sole has a rocker shape for smooth transitions and the upper is made from breathable mesh.

Best overall walking sneakers

This style from Ryka comes in a wide width and is an NBC Select staff favorite. “I’ve never had dedicated walking shoes before, and this pair from Ryka showed me just how much of a difference they can make,” says Sadhana Daruvuri, former NBC Select social editor. She wears them while walking her dog, in the park or around New York City to run errands. “Even when I’m in them for hours, my feet still feel cushioned and comfortable.” The lace-up sneakers are specifically designed around the shape of women’s feet, so the brand gave them a narrower heel, a roomy toe box and soft cushioning in the midsole. They also have a grippy rubber outsole, arch support built into the insole and extra cushioning in the forefoot and heel.

Best overall running sneakers

At under $100, these sneakers are an affordable wide width option. They have a breathable mesh upper and gel technology in the heel to provide extra cushioning and comfort, according to the brand. The shoe also has deep treads, making it a good running shoe for various environments — like parks, streets and trails.

Best slip-on sneakers

Skechers’ slip-on walking sneakers are one of the more affordable options on my list. They have a mesh upper, lightweight cushioning and come in narrow, medium and wide widths. The sneakers also have flexible, grippy outsoles and memory foam insoles.

Most stylish

Though these sneakers don’t technically come in a wide width, NBC Select senior editor Nikki Brown vouches for the fact that they work on wider feet. “My feet are very flat and wide and these shoes leave lots of room for my toes,” she says. “I love how sturdy they feel for workouts and casual walks and the fact that they’re also stylish is a major plus.” The molded heel offers support and the breathable upper is lightweight, according to Nike.

Best ankle support

These sneakers are highly cushioned and have a nylon plate at the midsole to provide flexible support. The tongue is also connected to the upper, which helps stabilize the foot and ankle, according to the brand. NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson is a big fan of these shoes and says that they are roomy and lightweight.

Best for overpronators

Another pick from our best walking shoes roundup, these shoes are a supportive stability shoe that help people who overpronate. The sneaker has a light, springy feel, according to the brand, a cushioned insole and a rubber outsole. Not only does this shoe come in wide widths, but it is also available in an extra wide width. The shoe also has a leather upper that looks crisp and is highly durable, according to Saucony.

Best size options

NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin has relied on these sneakers for years and finds them very comfortable. They have medium cushioning and grooves in the outsole to provide traction. They also have a wider toe box and are available in extra wide widths.

Best toe box

These shoes don’t technically come in a wide width, but they are designed with a wide toe box, says Kuizinas. Similar to the sneakers from Hoka, these have a rocker-shaped sole that helps to propel you forward as you run and the soles are made with compression foam for comfort. The upper is made with a flexible and breathable mesh material.

Most durable

This sneaker made our list of best running shoes thanks to the durability of its carbon rubber outer and cushioned sole. The shoe comes in regular and wide widths and goes up to a size 12. The heel of this shoe contains Mizuno’s “Enerzy” foam, which provides cushioning and energy return, according to the brand. The mesh upper is designed for breathability while also providing hold as you move.

What happens when shoes aren’t wide enough for your feet?

First, you’ll likely get blisters where the shoe rubs against your feet. Shoes that are too narrow can also put unnecessary pressure on your feet. “Wide shoes provide more room for the toes to spread out naturally, reducing pressure and friction on the toes and forefoot,” says Tabari. “Tight shoes can restrict blood flow to the toes, leading to discomfort and even potential circulation issues.” Other issues caused by shoes that aren’t wide enough include ingrown toenails, bunions and cramping.

When walking or running in shoes that are too narrow for your feet, you may also start overcompensating to avoid discomfort, says Kuizinas. This can lead to back pain, rolling your ankle or a number of other injuries.

How to tell if your shoes are too narrow

Not sure if your sneakers are wide enough for your feet? “If you experience any rubbing on the big toe or pinky, your shoes are too narrow,” says Kuizinas. “You should be able to wiggle your toes properly in your shoe.” Another area where people commonly notice discomfort in narrow shoes is across the middle of the foot. If your foot feels cramped or the upper feels too tight there, you need a wider width.

