If you have a pressure cooker in your kitchen, you’ll want to pay attention to this news: On May 1, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled more than 1.8 million SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. The organization says it has received over 100 reports of burn injuries caused by the popular kitchen appliance.

Below, find more details on what this announcement means, plus a list of pressure cookers you can use instead of the recalled SharkNinja model.

Why was Ninja’s pressure cooker recalled?

As mentioned, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Committee just recalled more than 1.8 million SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers because of reports of burn injuries caused by using the appliance. Over 50 of these reports included second- or third-degree burns to the face and body. People who sustained these injuries have also filed over two dozen lawsuits against SharkNinja.

In the reports, users said that the pressure cooker had a faulty lid that could be opened during use, allowing hot food and steam to escape and potentially causing burns. As a reminder, a pressure cooker is intended to stay locked while cooking so that steam and heat can build up, creating a very hot environment for cooking food.

The impacted SharkNinja products have a 6.5-quart capacity, Ninja branding on the front, and double as an air fryer. They were sold at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart and Costco between January 2019 and March 2025. The recalled model numbers can be found in the committee’s official recall notice. If you have a SharkNinja pressure cooker, you can find your model number on the label on the side of the appliance.

If you do have one of the recalled models, you are instructed to contact SharkNinja at 888-370-1733 or sharkninja@rqa-inc.com and they can send you a replacement lid.

Highly rated pressure cookers to use instead

If you’re looking to replace your pressure cooker, you’ll find a few to consider below. All of these have either been previously recommended by experts, are favorites of an NBC Select staffer, or are highly rated.

This 6-quart pressure cooker can also steam, saute, warm or sterilize — plus, you can use it as a rice cooker or yogurt maker. It also has a delay start function, which allows you to set a future cooking time up to 24 hours in advance. The lid and inner pot are dishwasher-safe and this model includes a rack that can be used to steam veggies or as a trivet for the inner pot. “Whenever I go home to visit my family, I always use my mom’s Instant Pot,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez. “I love using it to make chili from scratch and it makes it so well that you’d think it was cooking for hours on the stove.”

Another model from Instant Pot, this one can also serve as an air fryer (like the recalled models did). It has an 8-quart capacity, making it a good option for those with bigger families or who like to entertain. The large LCD is easy to read from across the room and some buttons allow you to save your preferred cooking times and temperatures, according to the brand. This pressure cooker has a steaming rack, air fryer basket and a storage cover.

Our Place makes some of NBC Select staffers’ favorite cookware, and a number of their products are currently on sale on Amazon, including their Dream Cooker. In addition to acting as a pressure cooker, it can be used as a slow cooker or to saute or steam food. It also has a hands-free steam release. Instead of most pressure cookers' stainless steel inner pot, this one has an aluminum pan with a nonstick coating.

This pressure cooker has nine modes: pressure cook, rice steam, sterilize, oatmeal/porridge, stew/broth, bean/grain, meat/poultry, slow cook, saute, sous vide, ferment and keep warm. It has a dishwasher-safe lid and inner pot, and it comes with a steam rack and recipe book. According to the brand, the steam release button is also located on the opposite side of the lid from the steam vent to prevent injuries.

This may not have all the bells and whistles of the other models on the list, but it can do the pressure-cooking job. You heat it up on the stove, and it has a cover lock indicator that lets you know when pressure has built up inside and prevents the cover from being opened until that pressure is safely reduced, according to the brand.

