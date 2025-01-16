Nintendo has finally revealed the Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the original Nintendo Switch, in a surprise first-look trailer. There have been rumors about the new console for years, and it is a hugely anticipated release at NBC Select, as the original Nintendo Switch is one of our longtime favorite handheld gaming consoles.

Below is everything we know so far.

The Nintendo Switch 2, revealed

Nintendo didn’t share all that many details in the first-look trailer — it’s purely visuals, with no press release detailing specifications like screen resolution or processing power.

What we can say for certain is that the Switch 2 is larger than the original. Both the screen and the controllers are bigger and beefier than before.

The controllers appear to snap-on to the sides of the console, possibly with magnets. The original Switch Joy-Con controllers slide onto the sides using built-in rails. The controllers are also now black with red and blue color accents around the control sticks and edges.

The new console has a larger, longer kickstand that looks much more stable than the tiny corner kickstand of the original Switch. The dock also appears to be redesigned, though it’s hard to glean any details from the trailer.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch sometime in 2025. There has been speculation online about the potential price of the console, but NBC Select has not independently confirmed pricing details at this time. Nintendo will be sharing more details and hosting hands-on events in April.

Will Nintendo Switch games work on Switch 2?

Yes. Nintendo shared that the Switch 2 will play both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games along with new Switch 2 titles. Certain titles may not be supported or fully compatible, according to the brand.

