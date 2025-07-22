The Nintendo Switch 2 is an excellent follow-up to the original, but has been hard to find in stock at most online retailers since its launch in June. We’re keeping an eye on availability, and will update this story whenever we see supply at a large online retailer — you know, one that lasts more than 10 minutes before going back out of stock.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 right now

We’re seeing the most consistent availability on the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle, which includes the console and the new Mario Kart World game. Walmart, Target and Costco have availability online, with the latter requiring a Costco membership to shop.

Frequently Asked Questions Why is the Nintendo Switch 2 constantly out of stock? New gaming consoles are typically very popular, and hard to get your hands on for the first few months. This was the case with the Playstation 5, which launched in November of 2020, and remained difficult to find in stores for months after release (the covid-19 pandemic and supply chain issues exacerbated this problem). I expect the Nintendo Switch 2 to become easier to find online and in stores by 2026. Will Nintendo Switch games work on Switch 2? Yes. The Nintendo Switch 2 will play both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games along with new Switch 2 titles. Certain titles may not be supported or fully compatible, according to the brand. You can also share Nintendo Switch 1 games to your Nintendo Switch 2 console virtually through the new Virtual Game Cards system.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a reporter at NBC Select who covers fitness and technology including recent stories on smartwatches, streaming devices and headphones. For this piece, I checked retailer inventory for the Nintendo Switch 2 and used my experience covering big launches to find where the console is available for purchase.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.