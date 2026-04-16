As summer approaches and layers start coming off, tackling chest, back and body acne is one of the first things you’ll want to consider. For a limited time, you can get more than 50 percent off Panoxyl’s Acne Treatment Bar, which has an impressive 4.7-star average rating from nearly 6,000 reviewers on Amazon.

But shop quickly: The last sale price was $0.50 cheaper, so it may be ticking upward and this might be your last chance to snag it for less than $8.

Deal of the day

Panoxyl is one of the most effective brands NBC Select editors, along with the dermatologists we regularly speak to, consistently recommend. This bar soap has 10 percent benzoyl peroxide (BP), a common ingredient that kills acne-causing bacteria to treat breakouts and prevent future ones. This is also the highest percentage of BP you can get without a prescription. You can use the acne bar as a face cleanser or a body soap, so you can treat acne (including stubborn hormonal or cystic acne, according to shoppers) on your face, chest and back all at the same time.

Reviewers say the bar keeps skin clear for long periods of time, creates a rich lather, doesn’t have a noticeable scent and helps keep extra oil at bay. It’s also suitable for daily use. Note: If you have sensitive or dry skin, check with your derm or skin care specialist before using. In our guide to benzoyl peroxide products, dermatologists recommend using a smaller concentration of BP (than what’s in this product) to avoid irritation and excessive dryness, or reduce how frequently you use it.

Why this deal is worth it

More than 50% off

Sale prices is gradually increasing, so this low price may be fleeting

Highly rated and reviewed

Has the maximum strength of OTC benzoyl peroxide

Shoppers with cystic and hormonal acne say it works for those concerns

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Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an updates editor at NBC Select who has written about beauty and personal care for more than five years. For this article, I found Panoxyl’s Acne Treatment Bar on sale on Amazon and compared the current price to this year’s previous sale prices.

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