If you’re looking to unclog your pores, you might find yourself inundated by the amount of skin care products that say they remove blackheads, like pore strips, face scrubs and face washes. So how can you narrow in on effective products that help decongest your pores and minimize the appearance of enlarged ones? To find out, we interviewed board-certified dermatologists about the best blackhead-fighting ingredients and what really happens to blackheads if they’re not removed. Our experts also discussed the benefits and limitations of blackhead-fighting products, how to safely and effectively remove blackheads at home, and which over-the-counter products they recommend most.

What are blackheads?

Blackheads start as sebum plugs, which are collections of oily liquid that help the skin stay lubricated. They congest the pores when they mix with bacteria and dead skin cells, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Deborah Spey of Schweiger Dermatology Group. Blackheads turn black when they are exposed to air and oxidize, hence their name.

These clogged pores are very common, especially on the nose and chin — up to 50 million Americans experience breakouts, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD).

What happens if you don't remove blackheads?

According to Spey, blackheads left untreated could lead to larger, inflamed breakouts, such as pustules or lesions. But you don’t need to remove blackheads nor are they considered dangerous or harmful if left untreated. In fact, blackheads “may go away on their own” and can be reduced with at-home products or in-office treatments, she said.

The best blackhead treatments to unclog pores in 2022

You can find blackhead-clearing treatments pretty much wherever skin care products are sold, including Amazon, Walmart, Dermstore, CVS and Walgreens. We rounded up dermatologist-recommended products and selected a couple of other highly rated picks that align with their expert guidance, containing decongesting ingredients like retinoid, salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide.

According to Dr. Karen Burke, clinical professor of dermatology for Mt. Sinai School of Medicine in New York, Differin Gel won’t “make your blackheads disappear overnight,” but it can help treat existing blackheads and “prevent new ones from forming” with consistent use. She called this over-the-counter retinoid a “must-have” for anyone dealing with blackheads because it helps to regulate skin cell turnover, which can help prevent the pores from becoming clogged. Experts have told us that Differin Gel is one of the best products for acne-prone skin.

Another treatment with adapalene, this gel is nearly identical to Differin, Spey said, albeit slightly pricier. According to the brand, it’s suitable for adults and children 12 and older.

Spey and Burke both recommended this scrub because it contains 2% salicylic acid to help buff away dead skin cells and charcoal to help to draw out oil, dirt and buildup that can clog pores. Our experts advised starting off using the scrub a few times per week “to reduce potential sensitivity.”

This face mask from Facetheory is recommended for all skin types and is gentle enough for those with sensitive skin, according to the brand. The base is a French clay blended with vitamin C and lactic acid. “The vitamin C brightens, while the lactic acid acts as an exfoliator,” Shvets said. The mask also contains organic argon and jojoba oils, which the brand says hydrate the skin.

Although only a temporary fix, these pore strips literally pull the little plugs out in a way that’s not dangerous, said Spey. “But don’t use them if you are also using a retinoid, because your skin will be too delicate,” she warned. Biore’s water-activated pore strips are available for the nose, chin and forehead. Our experts recommended using these before a special event.

Glow Recipe’s toner boasts two types of beta hydroxy acids — willow bark extract and betaine salicylate — both of which help to unclog and minimize the appearance of pores, the brand says. “This contains salicylic acid and is nice and gentle,” Spey added. As the product’s name suggests, it is also made with hydrating watermelon extract and contains cactus water to help the skin retain moisture as well as polyhydroxy acids (PHA) to help improve texture.

La Roche-Posay’s paraben-free face wash was designed for acne-prone or oily skin and is a solid alternative for anyone who doesn't like to use a face scrub. Overall, Spey said it is considered a great option to reduce blackheads because it is made with salicylic acid and lipohydroxy acid.

MELE’s facial toner earned a recommendation from Spey, who appreciates that it contains blackhead-dissolving lactic acid. Lactic acid can also help minimize the appearance of enlarged pores, hyperpigmentation and age spots, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rita Linkner previously told us in our AHA guide. MELE’s toner is also made with vitamin C to further help fade dark spots.

The AlphaRet Clearing Serum combines the benefits of salicylic acid and retinoid, which is why Spey recommended the investment-worthy skin care product. She noted that the fragrance- and paraben-free serum can help improve the skin’s tone and texture, as well as minimize acne and reduce pore size.

If you’re dealing with blackheads on your hard-to-reach back, Spey recommended this spray, which contains 2% salicylic acid. “It’s one of the few products you can spray on your back,” she noted. She also recommended misting the spray onto your hands and massaging it into blackhead-prone areas you can reach like your chest.

How to remove blackheads at home

"It is much easier to prevent blackheads than it is to treat them,” Burke said. She advised having a dermatologist do the initial extractions: “If using an over-the-counter cleanser, it may take more than a month to see results, but if you start fresh, you can use the cleansers to prevent new ones from forming,” she explained.

Many places sell comedone extractors — the tools typically used during facials at spas and at the dermatologist’s office — but you risk injuring your skin if you DIY your pore extractions. "Most people don’t know how to use these properly,” Spey said. If you do use a comedone extractor, Burke advised cleaning it thoroughly with alcohol as well as applying alcohol to the skin before and after removing any blackheads.

One thing our experts said you should never do is to use your fingernails to squeeze out blackheads. “This could cause crush injury,” said Spey. “You won’t really be getting under the blackhead, so it will likely get deeper and cause an inflammatory lesion and a scab.”

Our experts provided insight on some popular methods used to treat blackheads:

While you can’t scrub blackheads away, exfoliation is helpful because it prevents formation of the sebum plug, which initiates a new blackhead, Burke said. But you need to be careful, as harsh, abrasive scrubs can cause microtears in the skin. She suggested using a coarse washcloth or a gentle Buf-Puf with a cleanser that contains beta-hydroxy acid, salicylic acid and/or benzoyl peroxide. These ingredients decrease the sebum and kill the bacteria, Burke noted. If using a grainy cleanser, Spey said to make sure the beads are smooth — coarser ones can break the skin barrier and cause infection. Trendy pore vacuums can help improve the appearance of pores by temporarily removing buildup, but they do not prevent blackheads from reoccurring and could create redness and broken blood vessels in the skin, our experts said. Facial cleansing brushes do not reach the sebum and keratin inside the pores, so they aren’t useful in treating blackheads, said Spey. However, she’s still a fan of them for other skin care needs: “If they aren’t too abrasive, they are still great for cleaning your face,” she said. “And for teenagers, just the idea of having this gadget will make them more committed to washing their face more.”

If your at-home routine isn’t cutting it, our experts suggested having a professional facial to steam open the pores and remove blackheads by vacuum suctioning, masks and extraction. For severe cases, they suggest consulting a board-certified dermatologist.

How to shop for blackhead removal products

When it comes to removing blackheads at home, there are some ingredients that are the “gold standard,” Burke said. These include retinoids, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and adapalene. There are a lot of exfoliators and cleansers that are just topical, but Spey said these four ingredients actually “get down into the pore and help dissolve the blackhead.” Regardless, these won’t provide “an instantaneous fix,” she said, explaining that these ingredients work slowly. Burke advised following a “consistent skin-care routine” that includes a topical retinoid and face exfoliator a few times per week.

Best ingredients for treating blackheads

Below are our experts’ favorite ingredients for helping decongest clogged pores. However, combining too many of these products can potentially be irritating — Spey advised using a gentle cleanser rather than an acne cleanser and applying a light moisturizer to prevent excess dryness.

Retinoids are a “great option” to regulate cell turnover and prevent the pores from becoming congested, noted Burke, who added that topical retinoids work on all types of acne but “are especially helpful” for blackheads and whiteheads. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid (BHA) that penetrates into the pores to help dissolve oil, unclog pores and prevent buildup from occurring, said Spey. Benzoyl peroxide is an antioxidant, “so it kills bacteria and stops the lipid from oxidizing,” Burke explained. “Cleansers with benzoyl peroxide and salicylic acid combined are very effective,” she added. Lactic acid helps to break up dead skin cells and unclog pores, but it is “more of an exfoliator and not as effective” as retinoids, adapalene and salicylic acid, Spey said. Charcoal doesn’t prevent future blackheads, but it offers “some immediate benefits,” like drawing out impurities — such as oil, debris and dirt — from the pores, helping to minimize their appearance, according to Spey.

