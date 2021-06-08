Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Father’s Day can be a difficult holiday when it comes to shopping — especially if the dad in your life claims to already have everything they need. Though new tech or clothes are always appreciated, a personalized gift will be remembered far beyond the holiday: a one-of-a-kind keepsake like a photo book or a custom mug, for instance, will bring forth memories with every encounter, while custom grilling kits or personalized aprons are good options for the father figure who’s always trying new recipes for the family.

Below, we compiled some of the best personalized Father’s Day gifts to help you find more gift ideas that will prove thoughtful and memorable in years to come.

Best personalized Father’s Day gifts

From customizable speakers to monogrammed pint glasses, we recommended personalized Father’s Day gift ideas inspired by our coverage in the last year and that we think appeal to various father figures.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon previously called the JBL Flip 5 the best all-around portable speaker, noting that it “sounds the best for its size and price.” If you want to give your dad this speaker for Father’s Day, you can customize it with family photos, personalized messages, stickers and more. JBL says the speaker is waterproof, so your dad can use it by the pool or at the beach through the summer months.

ROAM’s luggage is functional both inside and out with smart compartments and a rugged polycarbonate exterior. The Jaunt takes aesthetics into account too, allowing you to choose just how colorful you want your dad’s carry-on to be — if you don’t know their favorite colors, a gift card is a great way to get them involved.

If your dad prefers their accessories to be more subtle (maybe “colorful” isn’t how you’d describe them), they might like this personalized tie from The Tie Bar. This linen tie comes in both Skinny and Modern styles — 2.5 inches wide and 3 inches wide, respectively — and it’s adorned with a subtle monogram print that looks like a geometric pattern from afar.

With double wall vacuum insulation, the Yeti Rambler is designed to keep drinks cold or hot for prolonged periods of time, according to the brand. The insulation is surprisingly powerful, in case dad is worried: I use a Yeti to hold my water during the day, and my water is always still cold after a few hours sitting at my desk. Yeti offers several customization options for the Rambler — in addition to choosing from eight colors and five sizes, you can add a phrase, monogram, image or custom design to the bottle.

Homesick Candles’ scents are designed to invoke memories of the moments and memories that matter most. And once you find the scent that dad will resonate with — whether that’s Gone Hiking or Black Tux — you can use the “Make It Personal” option to add a personal note to the glass container for an additional $15.

If dad likes to unwind with a glass of whiskey, this personalized gift box might make a great Father’s Day gift. The Whiskey Appreciation Crate includes a personalized and handmade Whiskey decanter as well as some essentials like glasses, ice molds, coasters and more.

A fun personalized Father’s Day gift for new dads, this mug from Etsy can be customized with a photo of their child (or up to three of them, if they have several). If they aren’t one for hot drinks, you can also customize a water bottle or wine tumbler.

A photo book can help them hold on to memorable moments far beyond Father’s Day. And nearly every aspect of this photo book from Mixbook is customizable, from the photo layout to the text and the page numbers. You can even upload your own stickers and backgrounds to tailor your book to a specific theme.

Legacybox offers a way to bundle home movies and photos into one single keepsake. After receiving the physical box in the mail, all you have to do is fill it with tapes, film, photos and audio recordings and send everything back to Legacybox to do the rest. The resulting product will be a professionally digitized memento in the form of a DVD, thumb drive or digital download.

One of our favorite digital photo frames, the Nixplay Touch Screen Photo Frame sports a 10.1-inch screen with an HD screen resolution of 1280x800p. In addition to serving as a picture frame, this Nixplay model can play home video clips, and both you and dad can upload content to the frame several different ways (including via Google Photos, email and the Nixplay app).

Make them feel like a professional grill master with this custom apron. Choose from four apron colors and 21 vibrant design colors to help your chosen text stand out (“DAD: GRILL BOSS” is a good place to start). The waist strap, pockets and adjustable neck strap are additional components that may make it a good gift for any dad who loves to host cookouts.

This personalized tool set can be engraved with several premade designs, or you can use your own custom design for an added fee. It comes with 11 stainless steel tools, including a spatula, tongs, brush and heat glove. The maple wood travel case is also equipped with a handle for easy transportation.

If your dad seemingly already has everything he needs, then get him something he might not know he wants — like a pair of customized socks with your face (or his) on them. If nothing else, it’ll be memorable (and hopefully comfortable). You even have the option to add up to five different faces if you want to make it a family affair.

If they already have a collection of ties in the closet, you can get innovative with this tie-themed jerky crate. It includes a variety of jerky bites with unique flavor profiles like whiskey maple, root beer habanero, ghost pepper and more.

These personalized golf balls can be a Father’s Day gift that’s both functional and one-of-a-kind. Each golf ball in the three-pack can be customized with a photo of you and your dad, or even the whole family. You could also choose someone that dad regularly gets annoyed with, so when they smack said person’s face with a golf club, it’s a sort of catharsis. You also get to choose from several different golf ball brands, including Wilson, Bridgestone and Callaway.

Instead of wearing the jersey of their favorite player from the Patriots or the Chiefs, dad can sport a customized jersey featuring their own name and their favorite team’s signature colors — the NFL shop offers a jersey for every team in the league. A classic dad move, if I do say so myself. The jerseys are available in sizes Small to 5XL and the mesh side panels and tailored fit are designed for comfort, according to Nike.

Socks can be useful, stylish and comfortable — and with the Southern Scholar Socks subscription, they can also be delivered directly to dad’s door on the first day of every month. The dress sock company will send a pair of dress socks to dad’s door for one month, six months or 12 months, depending on the subscription you buy. Every pair of socks is crafted using a 200-needle-count knitting process for softness and quality, according to the brand.

The Apple AirTag can attach to items that dad tends to lose track of so that, when they inevitably need to find their keys or wallet, they can use their iPhone’s Find My network to track them down. For a special touch, the tracker can be customized with dad’s initials or one of their favorite emojis.

Instead of giving dad another family photo for the mantle, consider using some of your favorite photos together to build him a custom Rubik’s Cube. All six sides of the 3D puzzle can be personalized with photos of your choosing.

Change up their grilling game with the Grill Masters Club subscription, which includes a bundle of flavorful supplies for meat, vegetables and more. The box includes spices, rubs, sauces, wood chips and grilling accessories for a full experience without the need to go to the store. You can choose to gift dad a one-month, three-month, six-month or 12-month subscription, and the price per box decreases when you buy a longer-term subscription.

Help dad relax in luxury with a robe that he can wear out of the shower and around the house. This one from Land’s End is made of soft and absorbent Turkish terry cloth, according to the brand, and it’s available in nine different colors. For an additional $8, you can choose to add your dad’s initials to the robe or embroider it with an image.

