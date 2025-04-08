We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

You’re not alone if you’ve been extra worried about money lately. All this talk about a potential recession has many people scrambling to find ways to cut back and save. For some, that means shopping sales; for others, it means minimizing how often they do costly things like getting their hair colored. So many people are interested in saving money at the salon, and it has inspired a beauty trend called “recession hair.”

The recession hair trend is really for those who want to continue to color their hair but don’t want to save by trying at-home dye kits. It involves having your hair colored in a way that allows you to extend the time between trips to the salon, allowing you to go less frequently and save money. We turned to top hair stylists to learn more about this trend. Here’s what they had to say.

What is recession hair?

Recession hair is a term focused on making low maintenance, low-cost hair color choices, says William Whatley, celebrity hairstylist and creative education director for Scruples. There are ways to do this, but most people do it by having their hair colored in a way that allows more blending at the roots, so you don’t need as frequent touch-ups.

“I’ve also seen it dubbed recession blonde or recession brunette, and it’s one of the hottest trends of the season,” says Angela Calisti, a celebrity hairstylist at Beauty Social Salon in New York City. “It usually involves a darker, more brown-tinted shade that showcases a natural root, achieved by missing one’s touch-up appointment.”

The reason for this: If you have slightly darker hair, going lighter from the root to the tip can mean lots of upkeep. “While exact cost depends on where you get your color done, upkeep for blonde hair can be quite the investment and oftentimes the more expensive option because of the frequency of salon visits you need to maintain it,” explains Calisti, who adds that going a bit darker at the roots and blending into a lighter shade is helpful because grow out won’t be as noticeable.

How to ask for recession hair

If you ask your stylist for recession hair, there is no guarantee that person will know what you mean. Instead, the stylists we spoke to suggested asking the person doing your color for specific techniques that will allow you to visit the salon less frequently. Here are some of the common terms our hair stylists say you can ask for:

The root stretch : “This softly blends your natural hair color into your existing lightened strands, creating a seamless grow-out,” says Calisti. “Adding lowlights at your appointment can enhance depth and prolong the time between touch-ups.”

: “This softly blends your natural hair color into your existing lightened strands, creating a seamless grow-out,” says Calisti. “Adding lowlights at your appointment can enhance depth and prolong the time between touch-ups.” Balayage : This technique blends highlights and roots for a more natural look, says Whatley. “Unlike foiling close to the roots, which can create noticeable lines, balayage focuses on the mid-lengths and ends, providing a softer, more natural blend,” adds Calisti. “This service can last a year.”

: This technique blends highlights and roots for a more natural look, says Whatley. “Unlike foiling close to the roots, which can create noticeable lines, balayage focuses on the mid-lengths and ends, providing a softer, more natural blend,” adds Calisti. “This service can last a year.” Gloss: Skip the highlights and enhance your color with a quick gloss — it can keep your blonde or brunette hair looking rich, says Calisti, who also points out that getting a gloss tends to be more affordable than highlights.

How to go longer between salon appointments

Beyond making smart choices at the salon, there are a few ways you can extend the lifespan of your color. Here is what Whatley recommends:

Skip the shampoo: Washing your hair daily can cause color to fade faster. Instead, wash every other day or even less frequently if you can.

Washing your hair daily can cause color to fade faster. Instead, wash every other day or even less frequently if you can. Pick the right formula: When you wash, use a sulfate-free shampoo, which can also prevent fast fading.

When you wash, use a sulfate-free shampoo, which can also prevent fast fading. Avoid hot water: Using hot water in the shower can wash the color out of your hair. Stick to tepid water instead.

