What are “recession nails,” and why is everyone doing them?

We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often you should wash your hair and more.

We’re all trying to be a little smarter about where our money goes — and sometimes, that means cutting back on the “nice-to-haves,” like weekly salon appointments.

Welcome to the era of “recession nails,” a trend that lets you have perfectly manicured nails for a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re finding ways to stretch your current manicure or perfecting your at-home polish game, it’s all about looking polished without blowing your budget.

To help you master the art of the money-saving mani, I asked pro nail techs to spill their best tips, including the tools they love and how to keep polish chip-free.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

How to make your salon manicure last longer

If you’re going to splurge on a professional manicure, make it worthwhile. “The best way to extend a salon manicure is to apply a layer of top coat every day — it keeps chips at bay,” says Jessica Dickson, owner of Jessica’s Beauty Service.

Another pro tip? “Wear gloves when you’re cleaning or doing dishes,” says Chelse Collins, nail technician and owner of The One Beauty Lounge. “Excess water and harsh chemicals can cause your polish to lift or chip faster.”

How to DIY your manicure at home

Want to skip the salon altogether? You can still get a great-looking manicure at home — you just need to know a few key tips. Below, my experts share their best guidance:

File gently: Use a fine-grit nail file to shape your nails. Avoid using a sawing, back-and-forth motion, which can weaken the nail. Instead, move the file in one direction, starting at the outer edge and moving inward.

Focus on your cuticles: “Whether you’re using an orange wood stick, a metal pusher, or an electric file, giving proper attention to your cuticles is essential,” says Collins. “Make sure they’re gently pushed back and any excess is trimmed—this ensures your polish adheres properly and lays smooth.” Just avoid cutting the skin around your nails, which can cause hangnails, and only trim hard pieces of cuticle sticking out, says Dickson.

Clean your nails: “Polish won’t stick to a nail bed that’s oily or dirty,” says Collins. “Spray your nails with at least 70% alcohol and wipe them down.” Dickson says to avoid using a cotton ball to wipe, and stick to a paper towel instead — cotton can leave behind fibers.

Paint away: When it comes to polish, start with a base coat, which gives your color something to stick to. Then paint on two thin layers of colored polish, followed by a top coat to seal it all in. “With every layer, run the brush along the free edge (tip) of the nail,” says Collins. “This helps seal the product, prevents cupping, and extends the wear of your manicure.”

The best at-home manicure tools and kits

To help you achieve the at-home manicure of your dreams, I rounded up nail products experts and NBC Select editors love.

A good manicure starts with strong, healthy nails — and Nailtiques’ Formula 2 nail protein polish can help. NBC Select editorial intern Andriana Kourkoumelis has been biting her nails for years, and this polish actually helps her grow them out. “Not only is this a staple in my daily routine because it makes my weak nails stronger, but I’ve seen quicker growth with consistent use on bare nails and under polish,” she says. The brand recommends applying the polish on bare nails twice per day.

Diamancel Luxury Diamond Nail File $ 34.49 Amazon What to know What we like Fine grit

Great for fragile nails

Durable Something to note Clean for best results

Dickson recommends this fine-grit nail file, which won’t wear down as quickly as most files. It’s made from nickel-coated fiberglass that makes it sturdy and durable, according to the brand. It is also washable.

Londontown Must-Haves Complete Set $ 58.00 Amazon What to know What we like Longwear polish

Creme finish

Easy to use Something to note Leaky packaging

This limited-edition kit is a nail lover’s dream: It includes four bestselling kur care treatments and four long-lasting, chip-resistant nail colors in flattering, everyday shades. Whether you’re going for a full mani or a quick refresh, this set has everything you need for salon-quality nails at home including a nail file, hand cream, nail polish remover, cuticle oil, and four polishes.

This cuticle oil, recommended by Dickson, has a blend of four natural oils: jojoba, vitamin E, rice bran and sweet almond. The oil moisturizes cuticles and nails so they grow stronger, according to the brand.

Dazzle Dry Polish $ 22.00 Dazzle Dry What to know What we like Quick drying

Lots of color options

Easy to use Something to note Chips quickly without top coat

“This polish is a total game-changer,” says Collins. “It dries completely in under five minutes and lasts for up to 14 days on natural nails.” The polish comes in more than 150 shades and is vegan and non-toxic, according to the brand. Kourkoumelis loves to keep a bottle of Dazzle Dry polish in her bag for a quick manicure on the go. “As someone who always messes up a fresh manicure, this one dries so fast that my nails always stay intact after applying it,” she says.

The Olive & June Mani System $ 85.00 Olive & June What to know What we like Beginner friendly

Long lasting formula

Great for a quick manicure Something to note Nothing to note at this time

Olive & June’s Mani System has everything you need for an at-home manicure, including clippers, a file, a buffer and cuticle serum. “During the pandemic, I bought Olive & June’s Mani System and watched all of the brand’s videos on social media to learn how to properly do my nails,” says NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin. “I still religiously use Olive & June’s products five years later because they’re high-quality. I also swear by the quick-dry drops. The first time I used them, I could not believe that it literally took less than 10 minutes for my polish to harden completely.”

“If I’m not using Olive & June polish, I use Essie Expressies,” says Malin. “It dries very quickly and I like that the brush head is on the narrower side, which helps me be more precise with my strokes.” The polish comes in several colors, and Malin says she keeps them in all her travel bags in case she needs to fix or do a manicure quickly.

Manicurist’s Discovery Kit comes with five products: a nail degreaser, base coat, polish, top coat and drying drops. All of the formulas are plant-based and free from toxins. The polish has a gel-like effect without a UV lamp, according to the brand. “This is the only at-home manicure set that actually leaves my nails looking and feeling better than they started,” says Lauren Swanson, NBC Select editorial director. “The manicure also lasts for about three weeks without chipping — I usually get bored of the color before the polish chips.”

I started using these press-on nails during the pandemic and haven’t stopped since. They come in a variety of shapes, lengths and colors. The kit comes with 30 nails in 15 sizes, and you also get a cuticle stick, nail file, alcohol pad and glue. What I like most is how sturdy they are — they don’t bend or break — and last up to two weeks.

“I’m a big fan of nail art, but complex designs come with a heavy price tag at the nail salon,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “When I decided to save money by doing my nails at home, I didn’t want to give up getting fun designs, so I opted for Chillhouse’s Chill Tips. They offer many pretty, funky options and you can choose your preferred nail shape.” Rodriguez notes that they typically last for two weeks with the right prep.

These Color Street polish strips are an innovative option if you want to skip traditional press ons. The peel-and-stick set is made from real nail polish, and each strip has a flexible design that stretches to fit your nail. Best of all, it requires zero dry time, according to the brand. Kourkoumelis has very short nails, so these strips are her favorite way to get a french manicure in a pinch without having to wear extensions.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Jessica Dickson is the owner of Jessica’s Beauty Service, which offers mobile manicures, pedicures and reflexology.

is the owner of Jessica’s Beauty Service, which offers mobile manicures, pedicures and reflexology. Chelse Collins is a nail technician and owner of The One Beauty Lounge in Hollywood, Florida.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed experts on recession hair.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.