As the weather warms up, cooling down becomes a priority. If you don’t have an air conditioner, your best bet is a fan. Shark’s FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan is a great option because it can be used indoors and outdoors and it has a number of unique features to keep you cool. Right now, this fan is 47 percent off on Amazon, which brings the price down to the lowest it has ever been — and, because of that, we suspect it may not stay at this price for long.

This cordless fan is lightweight, can blow cool air up to 70 feet and has a 12-hour battery life, according to the brand. NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin is a big fan of this fan and says it has been a lifesaver in her small bathroom, which gets very hot after she showers. “I put it on my sink counter and it cools off my whole bathroom even on the lowest setting,” she says.

The fan also has a misting feature. Turn it on and it will blow micro droplets of cool water, which can reduce the temperature by up to 5 degrees, according to Shark. This feature is particularly great after an outdoor run or if you are hanging outside on a hot day. The fan is made from a durable plastic and has a handle on top to carry it with. It normally retails for $150, but it is currently 47 percent off, which brings the price down to $80.

Why this sale is worth it

47 percent off

Cool mist feature

Cordless

Indoor and outdoor use

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including lifestyle, home and wellness. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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