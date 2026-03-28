When it comes to at-home soda makers, SodaStream is arguably the most popular brand on the market. And, right now, the brand is offering up to 40 percent off their soda makers and accessories at Target — including their popular Terra Sparkling Water Maker. The sale ends tonight, so shop now while the deal is still available.

Deal of the day

This soda maker comes with a dishwasher-safe bottle and a CO2 cylinder that pops into the back of the cordless machine. To carbonate water, you just fill the bottle with water and screw it into the machine.Then, with a press of a button, you can add bubbles. NBC Select associate reporter Ashley Morris has tested out this machine in the past and says it is easy to use and adds a good amount of fizz.

SodaStream also sells a number of mix-ins to flavor your water — including a Pepsi mix and various Bubbly drops. The actual machine is five inches wide, so it won’t take up much counter space and it has a sleek, modern look that looks nice sitting out.

Why this sale is worth it

40% off

Comes with a CO2 cylinder

Cordless

Dishwasher-safe bottle

More SodaStream items that are on sale

30% off SodaStream Fizz & Go Easy Mix Bottle

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for more than a decade.

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