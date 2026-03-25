The Amazon Big Spring Sale is here, offering discounts on beauty, skin care, hair care and more during the seven-day event, which is open to everyone (not just Prime members). You can also find deals on tech, vacuums, household essentials and more.

I frequently cover shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a writer for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. I spent weeks combing through thousands of discounts to find the best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals — each one I recommend below is highly rated and 20% off or more, as well as at its lowest price in at least three months or lowest price ever. I’ll frequently update this list throughout the Big Spring Sale.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals

This smart hair dryer automatically adjusts its settings to fit best with your hair texture and styling routine, according to the brand. It has four heat settings, along with a scalp protect mode that lowers the dryer’s temperature whenever it’s close to the scalp.

After testing over a hundred SPFs, this Round Lab sunscreen is our No. 1 overall pick. It feels lightweight and hydrating when you apply it and has no white cast. It’s great for sensitive and acne-prone skin, and I love that it doesn’t get greasy throughout the day.

This hydrating cleanser includes a ceramide complex that helps maintain a healthy skin barrier, along with antioxidants like licorice root and green tea extract to brighten skin, according to the brand. Although it starts out as a creamy texture, it changes to a rich lather once it touches water.

You can use Lume’s whole body deodorant everywhere on your body and can block odor for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. It’s available in nine scents, including clean tangerine, lavender sage and soft powder (my personal favorite).

Bioderma makes some of our favorite micellar waters, which are great for cleansing the skin and removing makeup. It has niacinamide and glycerin to keep skin hydrated, plus it’s great for sensitive or dry skin.

These star-shaped pimple patches have hydrocolloid gel that helps dry out and shrink pimples within six hours, according to the brand. They come in a pack of 32 stars and packaged in a small, portable compact, which includes a mirror to help you apply them on the go.

This conditioner is best for fine hair because it adds volume, hydration and softness, according to the brand. It also has a lightweight texture that won’t weigh down hair, according to Olaplex.

This concealer doubles as an under-eye serum, which has cica and green tea to help brighten dark circles, according to the brand. It has medium, buildable coverage and a natural finish.

This sunscreen is one of our all-time favorites: It’s invisible, oil-free and great for all skin types. It also has niacinamide to even out your skin tone and reduce texture, according to the brand. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio uses this sunscreen loyally, and says it’s great for her sensitive skin.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty sales

Here are the best beauty sales to shop during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Best beauty sales at other retailers

Ulta: Up to 50% off select products during the 21 Days of Beauty Event Sephora: Up to 50% off daily beauty deals

How I found the best Amazon Big Spring Sale beauty deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. I also included products the NBC Select staff tested, including Wellness Award winners. I ran each deal through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel to ensure products are at their lowest price in three months or lowest price ever. All the products I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select who has covered beauty, skin care, deals and sales for over two years. To round up the best discounts on beauty items during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, I found highly rated products at their lowest price in at least three months.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.