Expanding beyond reusable silicone bags, Stasher just launched a line of bowls in multiple sizes and colors. I’ve been a Stasher Bag fan for over a year, so when I learned the brand was launching a new product category, I was not sure I could make room in my heart — or kitchen cabinets. I was wrong: Stasher sent me the new Stasher Bowls to try out about a month ago, and I’ve come to realize that the brand took all my favorite features from the bags and simply added on to them. You can cook and store food in the bowls just like the bags, but their shape makes it more convenient to eat and serve from them.

Stasher Bowls are available in five sizes: 1 cup, 2 cups, 4 cups, 6 cups and 8 cups. They nest into each other, taking up minimal space when they’re not in use. The bags come in clear and rainbow colors and they’re made from the same food-grade platinum silicone as Stasher Bags. You can purchase Stasher Bowls individually or in packs of three and five.

Notably, Stasher Bowls sport flat bottoms and are sturdier compared to the bags. They stand up by themselves and have a wide mouth opening, which I’ve found makes them easier to fill, especially with liquids like dressing or broth. Stasher Bowls also have built-in pour spouts at each end, and you can write on them with dry erase or chalk markers to label what’s inside.

The bowls boast the same Pinch-Loc seal as Stasher Bags. I’ve often found myself using Stasher Bowls to store leftovers, but unlike some containers, I don’t have to go searching for the right lid before I put them in the fridge — the seal is built into the bowl itself. To make sure the seal doesn’t leak, I filled the bowls with water, pinched them shut and turned them upside down — nothing dripped out then or when I packed my lunch in the bowls and threw them in my bag before class.

Like Stasher Bags, the bowls are oven-safe and can be put in boiling water up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the brand says. And they’re microwave-safe: I use them while I’m meal prepping to steam vegetables and cook fish, and eat directly from them as well. The bowls are also dishwasher- and freezer-safe, according to the brand.

One of the first features I noticed about the bowls is that there’s a label on the bottom to remind you that they can go in the oven, microwave and dishwasher. My Stasher Bags don’t have this label, but I think it’s a smart addition to the bowls, especially for those who are not familiar with the brand.

If you’re looking for a product similar to Stasher Bowls, I’ve found Zip Top’s Dishes line to be comparable. Zip Top Dishes are available in three sizes and are dishwasher-, freezer- and microwave-safe, according to the brand. W&P also sells Stand-Up Bags, but they more closely resemble Stasher’s Stand-Up Bags than the brand’s new bowls.

