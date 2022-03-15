Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Many people took up bread baking during the pandemic, leading some to rely on Dutch ovens or bread machines to make loaves. And Le Creuset just released a new piece of stoneware designed to help you bake your bread: the Le Creuset Bread Oven. The brand says you can also use it to make baked goods, meat and vegetables.

Le Creuset is well known for its Dutch oven models, one of which is featured in our guide to Dutch ovens. But the brand said the Bread Oven is meant to build off of — not compete with — Dutch oven bread. It’s designed similarly to a bread cloche, a kitchen tool like this highly rated model from Emile Henry that houses bread while it’s rising and is then transferred to the oven to bake the loaf. Le Creuset’s Bread Oven, however, is made to optimize the baking process.

Le Creuset’s Bread Oven is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe. Inspired by a bakery steam oven, the Bread Oven boasts a domed lid to trap and circulate steam. Le Creuset says this helps create a crispy crust and tender interior. The Bread Oven’s low-profile base is meant to make removing bread easier after baking, and the brand says it features raised interior ridges to evenly brown bread without using parchment paper.

Additionally, the raised ridges imprint “Le Creuset” and three rings into the bottom of bread as it bakes. The Bread Oven is designed with cast iron and the interior is constructed with the brand’s matte black satin enamel, which it said reduces sticking, is easy to clean and won’t show oil, stains or other marks over time compared to sand enamel.

To help you move the Bread Oven from your cooking surface to the oven, it sports Le Creuset’s Signature loop handles. The lid also has a knob you can grip when removing it.

The Bread Oven is currently available in eight colors: White, Cerise, Flame, Caribbean, Marseille, Chambray, Sea Salt and Agave. If you’re looking to explore other cookware to use while baking bread, we covered the launch of Misen’s Dutch oven last summer. We also rounded up a handful of bread machines if you’d rather let the appliance automate some steps of the baking process.

