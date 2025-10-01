Target Circle Week is almost here, giving you the chance to get discounts across almost its entire site on tech, skin care, home and kitchen items. The sale event, which runs Oct. 5-Oct. 11, has deals that are exclusive to Target Circle (the retailer’s free loyalty program) and Target Circle 360 members (a paid membership). The deals will be accessible both online and in stores. If you’re looking to get some shopping done before next week, the retailer is offering a slew of early discounts on some major brands, which are open to both members and non-members. To access official Target Circle Week deals next week, you’ll have to sign up.

I frequently cover shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday as a commerce editor for NBC Select, so I know how to find deals that are actually worth buying. Below, I rounded up the best early Target Circle Week deals, all of which are highly rated and at least 20% off. I’ll frequently update this list throughout Target’s event.

Best early Target Circle Week deals

4.4-star average rating from 2,271 reviews at Target

Ideal for those who love lattes and cappuccinos, the Vertuo Pop+ makes single and double shots of espresso in minutes. It also makes 5-, 8 -and 12-ounce portions of coffee and heats up in only 30 seconds, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 2,001 reviews at Target

A Crock-Pot is one of my favorite kitchen appliances because it’s so easy to operate. This one has three modes — low, high and warm — so you can use it to prepare large pieces of meat or to reheat a soup. It has 4.4-quart capacity, which is suitable for up to five people and it has handles on the side for portability to and from the oven.

4.7-star average rating from 374 reviews at Target

JBL makes some of our favorite portable speakers and the JBL Go4 is the ideal size to take with you anywhere. It has a loop on the side so you can attach it to a backpack or purse and has up to 7 hours of playtime. It’s also water- and dustproof, according to the brand.

4.4-star average rating from 654 reviews at Target

This electric toothbrush removes plaque from your teeth without irritating your gums, according to Oral-B. It has three cleaning modes, plus a low-battery indicator. The toothbrush is also compatible with all Oral-B replacement heads.

4.5-star average rating from 1,742 reviews at Target

This dual purpose appliance prepares a pot of drip coffee from grounds and a single serving of coffee with the brand’s individual K-cups. You can brew it over ice after selecting the iced coffee button, which adjusts the temperature perfectly for iced drinks, according to the brand. It makes 6-, 8-, 10- or 12-cups of coffee.

4.7-star average rating from 1,428 reviews at Target

This down alternative, hypoallergenic bed sheet set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams. It’s machine washable (with cold water) and safe to tumble dry, and it’s available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and king sizes.

3.7-star average rating from 560 reviews at Target

This 72-inch tall bookcase has four shelves and an anti-tip anchoring hardware system to prevent it from falling. It’s 30 inches wide and weighs around 65 pounds with a 30-pound capacity per shelf.

4-star average rating from 119 reviews at Target

I tested this air fryer for a month and I loved how easy it was to use. It has three dials on the front to monitor the temperature, time and function — you can choose from air fry, broil, toast, bake and more. I also love the trays that it comes with, since each one is designed for different foods (poultry, meat, and vegetables). It also has a light inside so you can watch your food as it cooks.

4.5-star average rating from 727 reviews at Target

This wrinkle-resistant, machine-washable, microfiber sheet set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases (for full, queen and king sizes), and the twin sets come with one pillow case. The fitted sheets fit mattresses up to 14 inches wide. It’s also 100% hypoallergenic.

4.2-star average rating from 2,813 reviews at Target

These over-ear headphones have spatial audio, an adjustable headband, a built-in microphone and up to 50 hours of battery life. You can make calls and use a voice assistant with them and they’re compatible with both Android and Apple. They also come with a carrying case.

4.5-star average rating from 307 reviews at Target

These storage bins, available in several sizes, come with lids that latch onto the sides and handles. They’re stackable and, depending on what size and shape you get them in, can house office supplies, clothing, crafts and more.

4.7-star average rating from 1,837 reviews at Target

These breathable pillows have a cooling gel interior to help prevent you from overheating. The pillow’s filling doesn’t shift and it’s suitable for all sleep positions, according to the brand. They’re 36 inches long and 20 inches wide and made from down alternatives.

Best early Target Circle Week sales

Here are the best early Target Circle Week sales to know about. Keep in mind, not every item from a brand is discounted as described below.

Up to 60% off fire pits and outdoor heaters

Up to 57% off lawn care items

Best sales at other retailers

Walmart: Up to 50% off home items, Apple tech, apparel and more Home Depot: Up to 40% off home appliances, bath, decor and more Amazon: Up to 50% off tech, beauty and more

How I found the best early Target Circle Week deals

All of my recommendations above are based on NBC Select’s previous coverage and reporting. The majority of the products I recommend are 20% off or more and highly rated with at least a 4.0-star average rating from hundreds of reviews.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor for NBC Select who has covered deals and sales for Target Circle Week. I also cover topics like home, kitchen and cleaning. Prior to Target Circle Week, I sifted through hundreds of deals on the retailer’s website to find worthwhile sales you should know about.

