Target kitchen appliance sale: Save up to 30% on Keurig, Cuisinart and more

If you plan to make a ton of food this weekend ahead of game day — or you simply want to restock your kitchen appliances — it’s a great time to do so. Right now, Target has tons of kitchen appliances on sale, including some from our favorite brands like Keurig, Cuisinart, Ninja and more. During the sale, you can save up to 30% on different sizes and editions of coffee makers, air fryers, blenders and more. Below, I rounded up some of the best appliances on sale at the retailer that are worth saving on.

4.3-star average rating from 783 reviews at Target

The Keurig K-Mini is a small coffee maker that’s perfect for dorms, small homes and other tight spaces. It’s only 4 inches wide and brews coffee in up to 12-ounce servings. It holds coffee mugs up to 7.25 inches tall, has a removable reservoir and weighs around 2 pounds, according to the brand.

4.7-star average rating from 6,417 reviews at Target

I previously tested this air fryer oven from Cuisinart for over a month, since the brand sent me a sample. It made all of my meal prep so much easier. It has a timer, multiple modes (including air fry, bake and broil) and heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so it was able to prepare meat and poultry surprisingly fast. Plus, it has a light on the inside and a glass front, so it was easy for me to keep an eye on my food. It also comes with an air-fryer basket, baking sheet and a grill plate.

4.5-star average rating from 71 reviews at Target

This coffee maker from Ninja is perfect for those who love both hot and iced coffee. It has five brew sizes — from 6 to 24 ounces — so you can customize the size to your container or mug. Plus, it makes cold brew in 10 minutes, has a 56-ounce water reservoir and comes with a milk frother that’s collapsible.

4.7-star average rating from 121 reviews at Target

This recently launched blender from Ninja pairs blender functions with a portable tumbler. It blends all of your food and shakes directly in the tumbler, which has a handle and comes with multiple lids, making it compatible for trips to the gym or elsewhere. It has several blend modes, including ice crush, smoothie and pulse, and is leakproof, according to the brand.

