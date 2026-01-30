We tried dozens of products this month – here are the 23+ we’re most excited about

January is rarely easy to get through. It’s usually the coldest time of the year, and it follows the busy holiday season. On the more positive side, though, the beginning of the year is a prime time to hit the reset button, set goals and try new things.

Here at NBC Select, our New Year ritual includes testing products from both new and familiar brands. This month, we tried out earbuds, hair stylers, skin care and phone cases, to name a few. Keep reading to see what products we’re most excited about.

The best products we tried in January 2026

All of the products below are either courtesy brand samples or products that we bought ourselves.

Mili Godio, updates editor

I treat my “everything showers” (which include hair masks, shaving and exfoliating) like a sacred ritual each week, so I want to make sure the ambiance is perfect. I usually listen to a podcast, watch a YouTube video or simply put on calming sounds, but I never had a place to safely rest my phone without it falling into the water. I bought this phone holder to solve that problem, and it’s been absolutely fabulous. It protects my screen from getting wet or misty, and I can easily see the screen and scroll while it’s covered. It sticks to the wall with an adhesive, which is surprisingly sturdy.

One of my New Year’s resolutions is to spend less time on my phone, so when I first heard about the Murdle on TikTok, I immediately added it to my cart. It has a collection of murder mystery puzzle games that you can play every day of the year, all categorized by difficulty level. So far, it’s been a great way to prevent myself from scrolling before bed. I play it with my husband every day, and we both compete to see who can solve the mystery first.

Cory Fernandez, commerce editor

The brand sent me a sample of this adjustable infinity scarf-adjacent accessory. It’s a soft fleece scarf meant for winter sport athletes, but it’s also great for everyday wear. I loved it the minute I put it on because it insulated heat so well, even during a super windy day in New York City. It has a drawstring that allows you to adjust it and it’s easy to put on or take off.

Harry Rabinowitz, reporter

Some might say this type of slotted spatula is only for fish. Having used this spatula for nearly everything in my kitchen for over a year, I’d say those people are wrong. This Winco spatula is just right: it’s comfortable to use, and the slightly flexible (but not too bendy) metal is excellent at getting under burgers, fish, cookies, eggs, you name it. I brought it up this month because I finally remembered to buy a second one. It’s that good.

This spatula, like nearly any wood kitchen item, is hand-wash only. Courtesy Harry Rabinowitz

I’ve been using the original Peak Design Travel Tripod for years. That’s why I was interested in receiving a sample of the brand’s new Pro Lite Tripod. After about two weeks of use, I can safely say it surpasses the original in every way (except size).

Using the Travel Tripod often felt like a compromise between functionality and weight — it’s incredibly compact, but sometimes fiddly to use. Not so with the Pro Tripod. Yes, it’s a bit larger and heavier, but unless I’m backpacking up a mountain, I’d take the Pro Tripod every time. The main upgrade here is the ballhead — it makes it much easier to set up shots (especially vertical ones) and makes videography techniques like panning a breeze. The downside here is price: $800 is a lot for a tripod. I’ll keep testing it to see if it’s worth that price, but so far, so good.

Shooting vertical is much easier on the Peak Design Pro Tripod compared to the brand’s Travel Tripod. Courtesy of Harry Rabinowitz

Zoe Malin, reporter

I’m strictly a loose-fitting jeans girl — skinny jeans are not welcome in my closet. I’m always looking for a new pair, and when Spanx offered to send me a sample of its new Cuffed Horseshoe style, it was an immediate yes. I got the darker of the two washes, and I already put the lighter wash pair in my cart because I’m so in love with them. They’re just wide enough in the hips and thigh area to give them some shape, but not too wide that they come off baggy. The denim itself is soft and slightly stretchy, making them comfortable to wear for hours, and the cinched waistband has a smoothing effect to hold me in without making me feel like I’m suffocating. The wide cuff at the bottom of the legs add even more style, and the pockets are pretty roomy, too. I highly recommend checking out Spanx’s size guide before buying — I was debating which size to get, so I followed what the brand’s chart recommended and they’re a perfect fit.

Malin says Spanx’s Cuffed Horseshoe Jeans fit true to size, and they come in multiple inseam lengths too so you can pick the right one for your height Courtesy Zoe Malin

I bought my 1-year-old dog Mabel Woof’s Pupsicle when I first adopted her last year, and I typically fill it with larger treats or cheese. I wanted to start making her frozen pops to put inside the Pupsicle in hopes that it would occupy her for longer, so I bought Woof’s Treat Tray Mold. I fill it with pumpkin puree, wet dog food, bone broth, yogurt, peanut butter or crushed berries, and then I stick the tray in the freezer for a few hours. The pops are easy to remove from the nonstick silicone, somewhat flexible tray once they’re frozen solid, and they fit perfectly inside the Pupsicle. It takes Mabel 15 to 20 minutes to get through the pop, giving me time to take a call or do some chores while she’s distracted.

I didn’t technically buy this bookcase in January — I got it at the end of 2025, but I haven’t had the chance to brag about it yet and I need to. There’s a blank wall in my apartment that’s been begging to be covered in storage cabinets since I moved in, and after thinking about it for over 2 years, I finally did it. I went on Ikea’s website and used its planning tool to design a cabinet configuration that fit my space. The brand’s Billy bookcase was the ideal height and width, and I could customize it with doors, shelves and hardware. I ultimately decided to get three Billy bookcases so they look like built-ins when they’re lined up next to each other, and I added full doors to two bookcases and half doors to one of them. I hired TaskRabbit to put the pieces together for me, which I was able to do directly through Ikea’s website. The bookcases have added so much storage to my apartment, so now everything has a place. From start to finish, Ikea customer service was amazing, too.

Malin used Ikea’s online planning tool to design a cabinet configuration, which helped her picture what it would look like in her space. Courtesy Zoe Malin

Caitlin Cusack, associate social media editor

After years of using old, broken Airpods, I finally upgraded to the fourth generation with active noise cancellation. As someone new to noise-canceling earbuds, these are life changing. These are a little bit smaller than the previous generation Airpods I’ve used, so they feel much more comfortable. They also come in a smaller case and have both USB-C and wireless charging, which definitely made my life a lot easier (goodbye, lightning cable). The noise cancellation works great for me — it doesn’t completely drown out voices or loud sounds, but it blocks out slight background noise, like the noise from a plane or train.

Cusack loves using these Airpods on the train and in the office to cancel out background noise. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

Niacinamide is one ingredient that my skin loves, so when I saw this serum from Olehenriksen, I had to try it out. I have oily skin, so I’m always skeptical of using a product that is advertised to leave a “glow” or “glaze,” but this product gives my skin the perfect shine without leaving it looking or feeling greasy. It smells great and a little product goes a long way. Plus, it layers perfectly under moisturizer and makeup, so I like to apply in the morning after washing my face.

This serum gives Cusack's skin a glowy appearance that doesn’t feel greasy. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

I spent some time in Florida this month, and as a New Yorker, I was expecting a sunny weekend spent lying by the pool … but it ended up being windy and cold. I ran around trying to find a jacket on short notice, and landed on this teddy jacket from Fabletics. It reminded me of a similar jacket I used to wear in high school, and since 2016 is back, I figured it was perfect. It’s cute, super comfy and a great layer for a slight wind chill. I wore this for my entire trip to Orlando — around the theme parks, on rollercoasters, out to dinner and more. I’ll definitely be wearing this all spring once the cold temps finally give way in New York.

It’s not the best jacket for below freezing temperatures, but it’s great to throw on for the gym or at home Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

I didn’t realize how bad my pillows were until I received the Cosy House Luxury Pillows as a gift. They’re definitely a bit pricey for pillows, but so worth it. As a side sleeper, I’ve always struggled to find the right pillow — I’m used to folding and adjusting and fluffing my pillows all night to find the perfect angle. I think these are the perfect balance between soft and firm — they feel super fluffy but you don’t feel like your head is sinking all the way into the mattress. You can also remove some of the stuffing to adjust the thickness.

Out of all of the pillows she's used, these are Cusack's favorites. Courtesy Caitlin Cusack

Confession: I cannot curl my hair with a clamp. My friends know … if they bring their curling irons to my house, they’ll be curling my hair too. I basically gave up trying and accepted that I’ll be using my heatless curling set for the rest of my life, until I invested in the Beachwaver. It perfectly curls my hair without leaving a dent at the bottom, which usually happens when I try to use a clamp. It quickly and easily grabs my hair and produces perfect waves in just a few seconds. It definitely took me a few tries to get the hang of it, but once I did, I was able to curl my whole head in less than 10 minutes.

Nikki Brown, senior editor

I finally gave into the walking pad hype when I realized my stationary bike was gathering dust and taking up space. It’s been a brutal winter in New York City, and as a result, my outdoor morning walk has been put on hold until it isn’t dark, gloomy and freezing at 6AM. I really tried not to overthink this purchase and I’m glad I didn’t. This one has wheels underneath and a handlebar that easily folds down for whenever I need to store it away. The screen display is super basic (in a good way) and it can easily incline. It’s no fuss and I look forward to using it every morning. I wouldn’t recommend this for a tall person who wants to jog daily but if you’re short or average height and just want to get your steps in, this is an option worth considering.

The RuniRox Walking Pad requires less than five minutes of assembly and it’s light enough to move around Brown's apartment without help. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Besides not being able to hit the pavement first thing in the morning, I noticed that my morning moods took a sharp dive, too. In hindsight, I think it was a side effect of the general state of things combined with end-of-year stress. I’ve always been skeptical about SAD lamps and asked around a lot before deciding to invest in one. After almost a month of using it daily, I’m happy to be proven wrong. That burst of light for 30 minutes at the beginning of the day always gives me an energy boost and on the occasional day when I forget to use it, there is a noticeable difference.

Every morning, Brown puts the HappyLight on her walking pad’s tablet stand so she can get light exposure while exercising. Courtesy Nikki Brown

I was gifted a gluten-free cookbook over the holidays and I’m making a real effort to actually use it. I’m making gluten-free flour blends which require precise measuring since they’re all different densities and weights. Enter this simple and sufficient food scale. It has the tare feature for when I just want to throw everything into a mixing bowl instead of measuring one ingredient at a time. It also came with batteries — a small bonus that saved me money and time.

I grow plant medicine at home to make tinctures and infusions, especially during the winter. When it comes to pH, you really don’t want to play a guessing game with certain recipes so I stocked up on testing strips. These are pretty straightforward and the color chart is easy to read.

After dipping the strip into the infusion for about two seconds, it starts to change color and about a minute later, Brown has a reading. Courtesy Nikki Brown

I got tired of eating lunch with plastic silverware from our cafeteria because I continually forgot to pack a real knife and fork in my work bag. The handles on each utensil are kind of long but the tradeoff is that this set comes with a set of chopsticks, which I love since sushi is one of my go-to meals when I don’t bring lunch from home.

Brown keeps this utensil set at her desk but she plans to put it in her suitcase while traveling as well to cut back on plastic use. Courtesy Nikki Brown

I feed my cat a mix of dry and wet food daily but the most affordable cans of his favorite wet food are a bit large for his daily intake, which means I often feed him half a can at a time. These silicone toppers have been a godsend. They keep his food fresh for a couple extra hours after being opened and I’ve also been able to use them for my own food. For example, I went through about half a can of coconut milk the other day and instead of going through the trouble of transferring the rest to a glass storage bowl, I just popped one of these on top.

Thanks to these lids, Brown doesn't have to worry about the smell of cat food taking over her apartment. Courtesy Nikki Brown

The handrail in my hallways normally serves as the clothesline for anything I need to air-dry. The only problem is that if my cat gets anywhere near it, I will have to immediately wash everything again. The brand sent me a couple of their products to try but this drying rack is the one that I’ve been using the most consistently. It’s small space-friendly and can hang over just about anything. It’s been especially helpful as I’m testing cooling pajamas for our Wellness Awards, many of which need to air dry.

The handles on this drying rack fold in, making it easy to store away. Courtesy Nikki Brown

Kalohe Danbara, NBC Select intern

I bought the Liquid IV Hot Chocolate as a Christmas stocking stuffer for my dad, but obviously had to try a packet for myself. My expectations were pretty low, but I was pleasantly surprised at how tasty it was. It’s not quite as rich as your typical hot chocolate, but it has become my favorite nightly treat to warm myself up in the cold January weather. I recommend adding half milk and half water, and then topping it off with whipped cream.

I’ve found that typical dusters don’t get things as squeaky clean as I would like, so I decided to try a damp duster. I am obsessed with how well this product works. As you might have guessed from its name, you get the sponge wet and then wipe down dusty surfaces.The grooves in the sponge pick up dust so well, and it’s able to get into crevices that typical dusters cannot.

I am from California, so I am used to having a slight tan on my face, which I’ve been missing in New York. I’ve never been one to self-tan because it can be messy and leave uneven orange patches on the skin, but I decided to try this self-tan mist after seeing a video on social media. I am pleasantly surprised at the results. I apply it about once or twice a week when I feel like my skin could use that sun-kissed look.

Georgea Hall, NBC Select page

One of my goals for the year is to journal more so about a week into January, I finally got myself one. I’m a big fan of Leuchtturm1917’s notebooks because they’re affordable but still really high quality. I bought one a few years ago and it’s held up amazingly over time, so I knew it was the brand I’d go back to. I decorated the cover of mine with stickers to make it feel cute and personal, which, weirdly enough, actually motivates me to write in it more.

Another goal I have for the new year is to spend a lot less time on my phone, and buying this crossword notebook has definitely helped. I get so absorbed in it that I completely forget to check my phone. I’m a sucker for physical things, and in my opinion, doing crosswords on paper just hits differently than doing them on a screen. This book is just one in a larger series organized by day of the week crossword puzzles. The Monday puzzles are easier, while the Friday puzzles tend to be a bit more challenging. Safe to say, once I finish this book, I’ll be coming back for more from the series.

The best nights for Hall are the ones curled up with a blanket, her NYT Games Crossword Puzzles, and a cup of tea. Courtesy Georgea Hall

Rebecca Rodriguez, editorial projects manager

When it comes to lip color, I’ve always stayed away from reds — they felt like too much of a contrast for my pale complexion and bold for my makeup comfort zone. When Ilia sent our team samples of their Overglaze Hydrating Lip Gloss, I decided I was feeling bold and grabbed the Flambe vivid red. I was shocked by how much I liked the color. It’s vibrant with a glossy sheer finish that doesn’t make me feel clownish. It’s a plumping gloss and definitely gives my lips a fuller look without the uncomfortable tingling that usually comes with plumping products. Most importantly, this gloss actually hydrates my lips.

Rodriguez uses this lip gloss to add a vibrant color to her look and keep her lips hydrated. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

I have a long history with planners that don’t make it past March, but every year I like to trick myself into believing things will be different this time. Unlike previous years, I did some research before deciding which planner to get and the Hobonich Techo kept popping up. I like that there is a dedicated page for each day with an hourly breakdown and a checklist for daily to-dos at the top. What makes this planner perhaps more engaging than others I have tried in the past is that it’s not only a calendar but there are several sections in the back that prompt you to reflect on different parts of the year. You can rate and review your favorite books, movies, or shows of the year, track your favorite memories and get tips for better focus and sleep. I got the accompanying cover that bookmarks your place and pockets to store my notes, stickers and more.

When Mane sent us a sample of their Fresh Fluff Dry Shampoo, I was eager to give it a try because it was a foam rather than your typical spray. I was a little concerned that applying the wet foam would ruin my blowout but was shocked by how quickly it dried up. The foam takes my hair from oily to clean in just a few minutes — it doesn’t just look clean either; my scalp actually feels clean. It also gives my hair newfound volume and shine, and has a light, fresh scent.

I was in desperate need of a new phone case and when I saw Velvet Caviar released this Snoopy collaboration for Valentine’s Day, it was an immediate add to cart. Not only is the case adorable, but it has a scratch-resistant coating and is drop test-certified for up to ten feet, according to the brand. It has an incredibly strong MagSafe magnet, which is ideal since I also bought the matching wallet — it can hold three cards comfortably. They offer sizes for all models from iPhone 13 to 17, as well as options for the Samsung Galaxy.

This iPhone case from Velvet Caviar is part of a collaboration for their Valentine’s Day collection. Courtesy Rebecca Rodriguez

Marilyn La Jeunesse, freelance newsletter editor

As any cat owner knows, shopping for a new rug is a tedious process. It took me several months to finally decide on the Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Area Rug, which the brand sent as a sample for me to test. Not only can this rug be vacuumed, but so far, it’s stood up against my cats’ claws—a major achievement in my books. Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by how plush the carpet was for being less than 1/4” thick and feel the quality and durability are well worth the price.

This rug is a great option for high-traffic areas, especially if you have pets. Courtesy Marilyn La Jeunesse

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who writes about deals, sale events, roundups, and more. My coworkers and I write this column every month, highlighting all of the products we tried. The products we try are a mix of samples from brands and ones that we buy ourselves.

