After hearing almost everyone in my immediate circle rave about Uniqlo’s Heattech collection, I knew I had to try it. After purchasing some items (to act either as a thermal layers underneath my favorite sweaters and jackets or as a daily top/bottom), I saw for myself how truly worth it the collection is. I’m not the first person to think they’re amazing — many NBC Select staff members have been wearing Uniqlo’s Heattech apparel for years and stand by the line as well.

“Uniqlo’s Heattech are the only thermals I use because they actually keep me warm without feeling thick and suffocating,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “It keeps me warmer than some of my thickest thermals that I use for skiing, without making me overheat.”

Now through Jan. 9, Uniqlo has discounted a few staple items from the collection for women, men and children. Remember that availability may change and that only certain colorways for individual products are on sale.

What is Uniqlo Heattech?

Heattech is Uniqlo’s technology that uses fibers (the ones that make up your clothing) to absorb water molecules emitted from your body. Then, it converts these water molecules into heat, therefore keeping you warm, according to the brand.

The Heattech collection has three main categories, which Uniqlo designated based on how much warmth they provide:

Heattech: A light, thin base layer that’s suitable for temperatures from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

A light, thin base layer that’s suitable for temperatures from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Extra Warm Heattech: Slightly warmer than the traditional Heattech (roughly 1.5x warmer) and is suitable for temperatures from 23 degrees Fahrenheit to 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Slightly warmer than the traditional Heattech (roughly 1.5x warmer) and is suitable for temperatures from 23 degrees Fahrenheit to 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Ultra Warm Heattech: The warmest option (roughly 2.25x warmer than the standard Heattech) and is suitable for temperatures from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Uniqlo Heattech clothing items on sale

One of Rodriguez’s favorite items from the Heattech collection is the basic T-shirts (she has four of them) because they don’t make her overheat and are extremely durable. “These Heattech shirts keep me just as warm as when I first bought them and have retained their shape through many, many wears and washes,” says Rodriguez who’s had her pieces for five years.

On a recent trip to the Poconos mountains for skiing and snow tubing, I wore this turtleneck for the first time and my upperbody never once felt cold. I love that the long sleeve turtleneck is super lightweight (almost sheer) and is so buttery smooth and soft that I could wear it all day with no problem.

This lightweight, fitted base layer has a smooth feel and is made from a stretchy fabric that helps you move without feeling restricted, according to the brand. The shirt also wicks away any moisture and helps control odor so if you get hot, you (or others) shouldn’t be able to see or smell it. What separates this top from other alternatives is its cropped sleeve that hits just above the wrist, which some reviewers like since it doesn’t show through outer layers.

When the temperatures in the city start hitting below 30 degrees and the wind chill is unbearable, NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman immediately throws on his Heattech layers. “The extra warm options are great for running errands, but if you’re stuck inside a hot office space or mall for example you run the risk of being a bit too warm.”

“I’m someone who can’t function in the winter without my Heattech shirt and this extra warm option has been in my closet for about two or three years now,” says Bowman. “It’s kept me toasty during snowstorms and the absurd New York City wind chill that seems to always blow around in late January and February.”

Reviewers say these cotton leggings are great for kids because they’re warming but still comfortable so their children don’t complain about the fit or waistband and can still freely move around during physical activities. They’re available in two colors, both of which are made of cotton, acrylic and spandex.

This stretchy, soft brushed fabric is comfortable, unrestrictive and of course, warm. Reviewers say their kids love wearing it as a base layer because of how thin it is so it fits under jackets and sweaters easily. Like the adult version of this shirt, it’s made of a moisture-wicking material that helps control odor, according to the brand.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate reporter for NBC Select, who frequently covers new product launches, beauty and wellness topics, and apparel sales from retailers including Amazon, Lululemon and Target. For this article, I compiled a list of my favorite Uniqlo Heattech items along with NBC Select-staff favorites and highly rated options.

