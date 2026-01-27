After hearing almost everyone in my immediate circle rave about Uniqlo’s Heattech collection, I knew I had to try it. After purchasing some items (to act either as a thermal layers underneath my favorite sweaters and jackets or as a daily top/bottom), I saw for myself how truly worth it the collection is. I’m not the first person to think they’re amazing — many NBC Select staff members have been wearing Uniqlo’s Heattech apparel for years and stand by the line as well.

“Uniqlo’s heat tech are the only thermals I use because they actually keep me warm without feeling thick and suffocating,” says NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez. “It keeps me warmer than some of my thickest thermals that I use for skiing, without making me overheat.”

Right now, Uniqlo has discounted a few staple items from the collection for women and men. Remember that availability may change and that only certain colorways for individual products are on sale.

What is Uniqlo Heattech?

Heattech is Uniqlo’s technology that uses fibers (the ones that make up your clothing) to absorb water molecules emitted from your body. Then, it converts these water molecules into heat, therefore keeping you warm, according to the brand.

The Heattech collection has three main categories, which Uniqlo designated based on how much warmth they provide:

Heattech: A light, thin base layer that’s suitable for temperatures from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit.

A light, thin base layer that’s suitable for temperatures from 41 degrees Fahrenheit to 68 degrees Fahrenheit. Extra Warm Heattech: Slightly warmer than the traditional Heattech (roughly 1.5x warmer) and is suitable for temperatures from 23 degrees Fahrenheit to 59 degrees Fahrenheit.

Slightly warmer than the traditional Heattech (roughly 1.5x warmer) and is suitable for temperatures from 23 degrees Fahrenheit to 59 degrees Fahrenheit. Ultra Warm Heattech: The warmest option (roughly 2.25x warmer than the standard Heattech) and is suitable for temperatures from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Uniqlo Heattech clothing items on sale

One of Rodriguez’s favorite items from the Heattech collection is the basic T-shirt (she has four of them) because it doesn’t make her overheat and is extremely durable. “These Heattech shirts keep me just as warm as when I first bought them and have retained their shape through many, many wears and washes,” says Rodriguez, who’s had her pieces for five years.

This lightweight, fitted base layer has a smooth feel and is made from a stretchy fabric that helps you move without feeling restricted, according to the brand. The shirt also wicks away moisture and helps control odor, so if you get hot, you (and others) shouldn’t be able to see or smell it. What separates this top from other alternatives is its cropped sleeve that hits just above the wrist, which some reviewers like since it doesn’t show through outer layers.

When the temperatures in the city start hitting below 30 degrees and the wind chill is unbearable, NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman immediately throws on his Heattech layers (in the men’s version). “The extra warm options are great for running errands, but if you’re stuck inside a hot office space or mall for example you run the risk of being a bit too warm,” he says.

This t-shirt works as both a base layer and as a t-shirt. “I’m someone who can’t function in the winter without my Heattech shirt, and this extra warm option has been in my closet for about two or three years now,” says Bowman. “It’s kept me toasty during snowstorms and the absurd New York City wind chill that seems to always blow around in late January and February.”

These sweatpants are designed to add thermal insulation to your cozier outfits by trapping heat and converting moisture into warmth, according to the brand. They have an elastic waistband that allows you to adjust the fit to your liking, along with a pile-lined interior that adds a layer of softness. They also have side pockets and a tapered silhouette.

More Uniqlo Heattech on Sale

