Finding the perfect white T-shirt is harder than it should be. I’ve tested dozens over the years, including those from indie labels and global basics brands. It’s my version of Homer’s “The Odyssey” — an epic that often leaves me feeling underwhelmed. Either the sleeves are awkwardly short, the fit is too long or the fabric doesn’t hold up after a few washes.

But, if there’s one shirt that checks all the right boxes for me — and might just work for you, too — it’s the Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-shirt.

I’ve been buying and wearing this tee for nearly a decade (not the same one, obviously) and it continues to hold its place in my closet. The boxy silhouette, thicker cotton and just-right, elongated sleeves give it a look that feels equal parts ‘90s and modern.

Uniqlo U Crew Neck T-Shirt $19.90 at Uniqlo What we like Heavyweight

Boxy fit

Durable construction Something to note Nothing to note at this time

What I like about the Uniqlo U t-shirt

Uniqlo has a whole range of tees — Supima, Airism, Heattech — but the Uniqlo U crewneck, designed in collaboration with Christophe Lemaire, is the one I keep coming back to. Every season Lemaire and Uniqlo collaborate on a new collection called Uniqlo U. The collection usually changes, but the one constant is the Uniqlo U crewneck t-shirt. Basic color options like white, gray and black are always available, but each season also offers new colorways like purple, natural, brown and more. There are currently up to eight colors to choose from. The shirt’s sizing also ranges from XXS — 3XL.

It’s made with heavyweight cotton and features a thick neckline that holds up after many washes. The cut is unisex, with a boxy, cropped shape and longer sleeves that hit just above the elbow. It’s flattering without feeling tight or trendy, and fits nicely into casual and styled outfits.

The fabric has a noticeable weight to it — not overly heavy, but enough to stand out next to more lightweight options. It maintains its shape and structure even after multiple washes and dryer cycles (oops). It’s one of the few shirts I own that actually gets better with wear.

Things to note

While the construction is solid, I’ve noticed some slight shrinkage over time, mostly in the length and sleeves. It’s not dramatic, but worth keeping in mind if you prefer a looser fit.

Also, this shirt loves to hang onto stains. A full wash usually gets them out, but quick fixes like Tide pens rarely do the trick. If you’re the kind of person who’s always holding a coffee or pasta fork mid-gesture, just know that you might need to wash it a little more often.

T-shirt alternatives

I’ve owned the Field-Spec Heavy Tee from Buck Mason for about four years. I still have the original shirt and have bought a few more since then. It’s truly one of my favorite shirts. It has a classic cut that is at a perfect length, and it’s made of a soft heavyweight cotton. Like most things from Buck Mason, inspired by vintage clothing, the cut isn’t too restrictive or loose. It also comes in seven neutral colors.

The Lady White Co t-shirt two-pack is one of the best shirts I have ever worn. It’s pricey, but it’s extremely comfortable with a perfect classic fit. It’s preshrunk in the wash, so you don’t have to worry about any issues with length or sleeves shortening in the future. It also has a tubular design, which means there aren’t any seams along the shirt’s side, making for a really comfortable and flattering fit. Tubular shirts are tough to make, so side seams are more popular. The Lady White Co shirt is also knit, cut and sewn in Los Angeles, CA, according to the brand. If money is no issue, finding a better shirt on the market would be hard.

The bottom line

The Uniqlo U crew neck shirt is my go-to shirt. It’s affordable, it has a flattering silhouette and sturdy construction. Even minor issues like minor shrinkage are easy to ignore. I’ve been wearing Uniqlo U tees for over a decade, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am an editor at NBC Select who writes and edits stories on various topics including tech, apparel, home and more. I have covered major shopping holidays and other events for over five years. For this article, I used my years of apparel and fashion experience to find my ideal t-shirt.

