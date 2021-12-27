Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you continued to spend increased amounts of time at home this year or started to host more in-person gatherings with the rollout of the Covid vaccine, odds are that you cleaned up around the house quite a few times — and when you did, you likely used a vacuum.

Vacuum cleaners are a consistently popular pick among Select readers, and in 2021, we spoke to experts about models ranging from cordless vacuums to handheld vacuums to help you find the right one. During shopping holidays like Black Friday, we also saw steep discounts on popular models like the iRobot Roomba 692 and Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal.

Below, we highlight the vacuums Select readers purchased the most in 2021.

4.6-star average rating from 16,854 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 11 best vacuums for 2021, according to cleaning experts

4.4-star average rating from 64,529 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best affordable vacuums under $100 of 2021

4.6-star average rating from 2,791 reviews at Best Buy

Covered in The 11 best vacuums for 2021, according to cleaning experts

4.5-star average rating from 61,111 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to choose the best handheld vacuum, according to experts

4.5-star average rating from 2,042 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best affordable vacuums under $100 of 2021

4.3-star average rating from 17,615 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best affordable vacuums under $100 of 2021

4.5-star average rating from 518 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 11 best vacuums for 2021, according to cleaning experts

4.7-star average rating from 23,216 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The best affordable vacuums under $100 of 2021

4.7-star average rating from 10,467 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 11 best vacuums for 2021, according to cleaning experts

4.5-star average rating from 3,963 reviews on Amazon

Covered in How to choose the best handheld vacuum, according to experts

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.