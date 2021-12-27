IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vacuum bestsellers: The most purchased vacuums we covered in 2021

Many of the most purchased vacuums from 2021 are under $100.
See this year's most popular vacuums that we covered in 2021. The most purchased vacuums include Shark, BISSELL and Dyson.
We highlighted the vacuums Select readers purchased the most in 2021.Amazon ; Dyson
By Morgan Greenwald

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you continued to spend increased amounts of time at home this year or started to host more in-person gatherings with the rollout of the Covid vaccine, odds are that you cleaned up around the house quite a few times — and when you did, you likely used a vacuum.

Vacuum cleaners are a consistently popular pick among Select readers, and in 2021, we spoke to experts about models ranging from cordless vacuums to handheld vacuums to help you find the right one. During shopping holidays like Black Friday, we also saw steep discounts on popular models like the iRobot Roomba 692 and Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal.

Below, we highlight the vacuums Select readers purchased the most in 2021.

1. Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum

2. BISSELL Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

3. Dyson Ball Animal 2

4. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

5. Hoover Windtunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum Cleaner

6. Eureka WhirlWind Bagless Canister Vacuum Cleaner

7. Miele Complete C3 Kona Canister Vacuum

8. BISSELL Cleanview Bagless Vacuum

9. Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

10. BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum AdvancedClean+

