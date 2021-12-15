Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether it was to visit family and friends for the first time in months or to take a business trip or a vacation that had been postponed, 2021 had people packing up their luggage and traveling safely for the first time in months.

As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on the travel products Select readers sought out most. In 2021, readers stocked up on camping gear and gear to help them travel safely and travel comfortably in multiple ways. And 2021 brought notable moments for other travel products, too: Osprey released new bags for backpacking trips, Yeti released a line of backpacks and duffle bags, Away debuted new travel accessories, and SmileDirectClub released a travel toothbrush.

Below, we highlight 10 of the travel products Select readers purchased the most.

4.4-star average rating from 43,125 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 best air mattresses of 2021

4.8-star average rating from 5,732 reviews at WellBefore

Covered in Coronavirus travel essentials: Masks, hand sanitizer and more

4.3-star average rating from 12,934 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts

4.5-star average rating from 4,492 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Yizi-Go Compact Portable Chair: My favorite camp chair

4.7-star average rating from 19,122 reviews on Amazon

Covered in The 13 best travel mugs and reusable cups of 2021

4.8-star average rating from 3,020 reviews at Lo & Sons

Covered in 12 top-rated weekender bags in 2021 for every type of traveler

4.6-star average rating from 5,921 reviews on Amazon

Covered in Coronavirus travel essentials: Masks, hand sanitizer and more

4.4-star average rating from 355 reviews

Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts

4.5-star average rating from 64,979 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 8 best air mattresses of 2021

4.4-star average rating from 3,235 reviews on Amazon

Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.