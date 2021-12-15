Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.
Whether it was to visit family and friends for the first time in months or to take a business trip or a vacation that had been postponed, 2021 had people packing up their luggage and traveling safely for the first time in months.
As the year comes to a close, we’re taking a look back on the travel products Select readers sought out most. In 2021, readers stocked up on camping gear and gear to help them travel safely and travel comfortably in multiple ways. And 2021 brought notable moments for other travel products, too: Osprey released new bags for backpacking trips, Yeti released a line of backpacks and duffle bags, Away debuted new travel accessories, and SmileDirectClub released a travel toothbrush.
Below, we highlight 10 of the travel products Select readers purchased the most.
1. SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress
- 4.4-star average rating from 43,125 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best air mattresses of 2021
2. WellBefore KN95 Adjustable & Individually Wrapped
- 4.8-star average rating from 5,732 reviews at WellBefore
- Covered in Coronavirus travel essentials: Masks, hand sanitizer and more
3. BCOZZY Chin Supporting Travel Pillow
- 4.3-star average rating from 12,934 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts
4. YIZI-GO Compact Portable Camping Chair
- 4.5-star average rating from 4,492 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Yizi-Go Compact Portable Chair: My favorite camp chair
5. Zojirushi 16-oz Travel Mug
- 4.7-star average rating from 19,122 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in The 13 best travel mugs and reusable cups of 2021
6. The Catalina Deluxe
- 4.8-star average rating from 3,020 reviews at Lo & Sons
- Covered in 12 top-rated weekender bags in 2021 for every type of traveler
7. WeCare Individually Wrapped Disposable Face Masks
- 4.6-star average rating from 5,921 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in Coronavirus travel essentials: Masks, hand sanitizer and more
8. DesignGo Ultimate Memory Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 355 reviews
- Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts
9. Intex Comfort Dura-Beam Airbed
- 4.5-star average rating from 64,979 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 8 best air mattresses of 2021
10. Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow
- 4.4-star average rating from 3,235 reviews on Amazon
- Covered in 11 best travel pillows of 2021, according to experts
