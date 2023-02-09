Flowers are one of the most popular gifts for Valentine’s Day: According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, 37% of people plan to buy them for loved ones during the holiday this year. And while you may associate a rose with Valentine’s Day, delivery services offer a variety of botanicals, including heart-shaped bamboo and bouquets of daisies. You can seek out a specific flower for a loved one if they have a favorite type or shop for a plant based on their lifestyle: For example, you can find specific pet-safe blooms on some sites if they have curious pets, or you can buy a potted succulent for those looking to expand their collection of indoor plants.

SKIP AHEAD Best Valentine’s Day flowers | Best Valentine’s Day plants

To help guide your shopping, we rounded up a handful of flower and plant options for Valentine’s Day across styles, sizes and price ranges.

Best Valentine’s Day flowers and plants

We rounded up a selection of flower and plant varieties available in different sizes and styles across price ranges. Before you make a purchase, be sure to double-check the order cutoff for delivery by Valentine’s Day — some sites have a blanket cutoff date for all orders, while others may vary by zip code.

Best Valentine’s Day flowers

In addition to bouquets available year-round, many flower delivery services offer new or limited-edition bouquets during Valentine’s Day, some of which we included below. You can choose to purchase select flower bundles with or without vases, as well as add cards and items like chocolate, stuffed animals, candles and more for an added fee.

Farmgirl Flowers’ Vase, Vase Baby Mini arrangement comes with about twenty blooms like ranunculus, stock and spray roses, and includes a ceramic vase with the flowers. You can schedule delivery for the flowers days in advance based on the available windows for the recipient's zip code.

This bouquet of fluffy, blush-toned peonies comes in three sizes: Single (10 flowers), double (20 flowers) or triple (30 flowers). A vase is not included with the flowers, but UrbanStems allows you to add a glass vase or pier vase for an additional fee. You can choose a delivery date depending on what windows are available based on your recipient's zip code — some areas are eligible for next-day delivery.

The Bouqs Co’s Strawberry Sunset bouquet includes pink roses, lilies and carnations, in addition to silver dollar eucalyptus and white alstroemeria. You can purchase the bouquet in three sizes: Original (15 stems), deluxe (30 stems) and grand (45 stems). The flowers come without a vase, but you can add a mason jar vase or the brand’s signature white vase for an additional fee. Before adding the flowers to your cart, you’ll select a delivery date.

Venus et Fleur’s Eternity Flowers are real roses that have been treated to extend their lifespan — the brand says the roses can last for a year or longer if cared for properly. You can purchase boxes of roses in many shapes, colors and sizes, and the roses are available in multiple colors, including red, hot pink, yellow and deep blue.

Best next-day and same-day Valentine’s Day flower delivery

Instead of scheduling a flower delivery days or weeks in advance, you may want to get a bouquet in your loved ones’ hands within 48 hours — especially if you’re looking for a last-minute gift. Below are flower delivery services that allow you to place same-day and next-day orders, so long as you purchase bouquets before the cutoff time, which we listed for each option.

If you’re looking for a classic Valentine’s Day bouquet, H.Bloom sells a bundle of a dozen red roses. They come wrapped in kraft paper or cellophane and you can add a personalized gift message. The flowers are eligible for same-day delivery so long as you order by 11 a.m. in the recipient’s time zone, as well as next-day delivery (no cutoff time specified).

Pomp Flowers’ Renewal arrangement includes white roses, purple stock blooms and spray roses. The bouquet is eligible for next-day delivery if you order by 2 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.

Carnations, lilies, roses and stock blooms come nestled inside a cinched glass vase when you order FTD’s The Starstruck Bouquet. You can choose from four sizes: standard, deluxe, premium or exquisite. The bouquet is eligible for same-day delivery when you order by 2 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends in the recipient’s time zone.

In addition to peach roses, asiatic lilies, peach miniature carnations and white stock flowers, the Teleflora’s Desert Sunrise Bouquet also comes with an echeveria succulent, pitta negra and dusty miller leaves. The bouquet is housed inside a natural bamboo cube. You can purchase the bouquet in standard, deluxe and premium sizes, and add a gift message. It’s eligible for same-day delivery if you order by 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and before 12 p.m. on weekends in the recipient’s time zone.

From You Flowers’ Sweet Devotion bouquet highlights lavender roses, lavender and pink stock flowers and green leaves. The blooms come in a clear, cylindrical vase and you can choose from three sizes: regular, deluxe and premium. The bouquet is eligible for same-day delivery if you order by 3 p.m. in the recipient's zip code, as well as next-day delivery.

Best Valentine’s Day plants

Indoor plants are a gift loved ones can continue to enjoy long after the holiday — as long as they’re cared for properly. Some brands also sell accessories like pots, misters, message pops and more that you can ship with plants.

The Hoya kerrii, a type of succulent, is often called the Hoya Heart Plant because it has green heart-shaped leaves, according to The Sill. You can purchase a single Hoya Heart Plant or a set of two in the brand’s Hyde planter.

The Heartleaf Philodendron plant gets its name from its heart-shaped foliage and the Greek words “philo,” which means love, and “dendron,” which means tree, according to the brand. The plant comes in Easyplant’s self-watering ceramic pot, which is available in colors like Deep Navy, Gentle Pink, Olive, Mustard and more.

You can purchase a single, double or triple heart bamboo plant from 1-800-Flowers this Valentine’s Day. The bamboo comes in a glass planter with decorative stones. You can purchase the plant by itself, or you can add chocolates for an additional fee.

Gift your Valentine an assortment of succulents with this offering from Plants.com, which comes inside a heart-shaped resin planter. You can purchase the Heart Garden in small or large sizes and add chocolates for an additional fee.

The Tradescantia has green, purple, pink and white leaves, and the brand says you can pair it with a hanging planter or propagate it. The Tradescantia Nanouk comes in a pot with a saucer, which is available in colors like Stone, Clay, Charcoal, Slate and Indigo.

Best dried and preserved flowers for Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for something that will last longer than a bouquet of fresh blooms and requires little to no maintenance, preserved flowers are a great alternative. Here are a few options you can ship to loved ones for Valentine’s Day.

Idlewild says this bouquet comes with preserved and dried flowers in colors reminiscent of candy hearts. The flowers last for a minimum of a year, according to the brand. You can purchase the bouquet with a white ceramic vase for an additional fee and add a personalized gift note.

This bouquet is designed with a variety of dried flowers, including palm spears, pink ruscus, pink protea, white craspedia, gypsophila and pink bunnytails. Shida says the dried flowers can stay fresh for up to a year. The bouquet comes hand-packaged and wrapped in paper.

Terrain’s Dried Perennial Garden Bouquet includes dried blooms like Sweet Annie, orange safflower, lemon mint and more. Terrain says the bouquet can last for up to two years if kept indoors and cared for properly or outside for one season.

Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.