You can’t go wrong with flowers and a box of chocolates, but if you’re looking for Valentine’s Day gifts your loved ones will cherish long after February 14, thoughtfulness and functionality go hand in hand. Below, we curated a list of products NBC Select staff members love or have gifted themselves, plus other highly rated options, including those under $25.

SKIP AHEAD Gifts for her | Gifts for him | Gifts under $25 | Last-minute gifts | Sentimental gifts | Gifts for foodies | Gifts for kids

The best Valentine’s Day gifts in 2024

To help you find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone on your list, we curated a list of ideas across shopping categories like beauty, self care, houseware, tech and fashion. Our recommendations are a mix of NBC Select editor picks, reader favorites from 2023, highly rated options or items from brands we’ve previously covered.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for her

NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin has and loves this candle warmer lamp, which uses one of two included bulbs to melt wax and release scents from candles without the need for a flame. “Within minutes of turning this on, fragrance wafted throughout my entire apartment and lasted for hours,” says Malin. The candle warmer is made from wood, metal and glass and has an adjustable dimmer switch.

From one of our favorite AAPI-owned businesses, Hey Dewy’s personal cool-mist humidifier makes for a functional gift they’ll actually use. It’s rechargeable and has an 11.3-ounce water reservoir, plus it runs wirelessly for up to eight hours anywhere you bring it, according to the brand. The mini humidifier comes in white, light pink or sage green. “It’s the perfect, little spa tool,” says Malin. “It makes your typical skin care routine feel like a spa treatment.”

An NBC Select Bed and Bath award-winner, this robe is one of our favorites for post-shower wear or lounging around the house. NBC Select updates editor Mili Godio and NBC Select editorial projects manager Rebecca Rodriguez love that it’s made from 100% organic cotton with a waffle weave texture, which they say makes it soft, breathable, cozy, absorbent and easy to care for. You can get it in three sizes and three colors.

This belt bag from Calpak — another AAPI-owned brand we love — is one of our favorite ways to travel with essentials. It comes in both standard and mini sizes, as well as neutral, bold and metallic colors. Whichever one you choose, your giftee can wear it as a fanny pack or a cross-body thanks to its adjustable strap. It also has various compartments, including a hidden pocket with a zipper, and the exterior is water-resistant, according to the brand.

Made from recycled nylon fabric and post-consumer fill, this Baggu puffy water bottle sling helps your giftee stay hydrated on the go. The adjustable strap lets them carry water bottles hands-free, while the cushioned exterior minimizes scratches and dings. The sling comes in seven designs, including solid colors and bold patterns. “This would be a great gift for anyone who loves spending time outdoors,” says NBC Select editor Lindsay Schneider, who’s had the sling for years. “Baggu always puts such a fun spin on everyday functional items; I’m a really big fan.”

For on-the-go jobs or those who could use a compact tool kit for their home, The Character Go set comes with a hammer, tape measure, adjustable wrench, slip joint pliers and six-in-one screwdriver with an interchangeable tip. All of the tools are backed by a lifetime limited warranty and come in a canvas tote with a handle for portability and clasps in four color options.

Elevate your loved one’s tech setup with this wireless charging pad, which is compatible with Apple and Android devices including iPhones, AirPods and Samsung Galaxy phones. The weighted pad has a nonslip bottom so it stays in place when your recipient uses it, according to the brand. Courant’s Catch:1 comes covered in leather or linen, and it’s available in neutral colors like black, gray, cream and brown.

This succulent is shaped like a heart, reminding your recipient of Valentine’s Day long after the holiday is over. It’s a great low-maintenance plant since all it requires is bright light and a spritz of water every so often, according to the brand. The succulent comes in a white ceramic planter and is available as a single or double heart.

Your loved one may be eager to get their hands on the infamous Stanley Quencher, which you can make even more special by customizing it with their initials, a meaningful symbol or a picture. The tumbler is available in multiple colors and five sizes, the smallest of which is 14 ounces and the largest of which is 64 ounces. Many NBC Select staffers keep their Stanley Quenchers at their desks and sip water out of them during the work day. In our experience, water stays cold for hours thanks to its stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation. The tumbler comes with straw cover and is dishwasher-safe.

Aviator Nation’s beanie comes in black or royal blue, both of which have a red embroidered heart on the cuff. It’s made from 100% acrylic and is a great gift for the person who wants to be warm and cozy without compromising on style.

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Quince makes cashmere sweaters that we love because they’re cozy, warm and comfortable without feeling too thick or restrictive. This full-zip hoodie has a 4.9-star rating from over 500 reviewers. It’s made from 100% cashmere and has two front pockets as well as a hood with metal-tipped drawstrings. You can buy it in five sizes and eight solid colors.

These over-ear headphones are NBC Select contributor Maria Cassano’s go-to for gaming, listening to music, online meetings and blocking out distractions. They have three modes (transparency, normal and active noise-cancellation) and the Bluetooth technology syncs up to both her phone and laptop quickly and without issue. Cassano also says the cushioned ear cups are comfortable to wear long-term and loves that she rarely has to charge the long-lasting battery.

Bombas makes performance socks that give back to those in need with a one-purchased, one-donated business model. These slippers come in eight color options and have grippers on the bottom to prevent slipping. The upper is made from synthetic yarn while the interior has a brushed merino wool blend for warmth and cushioning, according to the brand.

The Therabody Wave Solo is one of Malin’s go-to gifts for fitness buffs who need a reminder that recovery is just as important. Its spherical design with textured waves aims to massage muscles while it rolls over feet, arms and hip flexors, and the three vibration frequencies help your giftee find the ideal intensity to provide relief, according to the brand. It’s also rechargeable for wireless use on the go.

When open, this toiletry bag reveals a swivel hook, which your loved one can use to hang their stuff on a door knob or towel rack. That way, they can easily retrieve their travel essentials without taking up valuable countertop space. It also has a roomy interior, a mesh zipper pocket, elastic compartments and loops to hold their toothbrush; plus you can wipe the recycled polyester exterior (which comes in four colors) clean of moisture and dirt, according to the brand.

The JBL Clip 4 won an NBC Select Giftable Tech award and is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers. It wirelessly syncs to devices and has a carabiner design so your giftee can clip it to bags, gear and clothing. It’s also water-resistant and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 hours, according to the brand. “I’ve owned this for years and have taken it on to the local park, beach days and hikes in the California desert,” says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman. “It’s durable — it’s survived a few tumbles on the trail — but it still manages to feel lightweight. I’m also a fan of the audio quality, which still sounds good even in crowded areas.”

Since they’re made from closed-cell foam with a cushioned footbed, these slides s are machine-washable, shock-absorbing and pressure-reducing, according to the brand. As a result, they’re great for comfortable wear both inside the house and outside of it. They come in four colors and have a 4.4-star average rating from more than 24,000 reviews on Amazon.

For the minimalist who prefers to travel light, this Leatherology slim card case is designed to fit comfortably in a back pocket. Made from full-grain leather in several color options, it has four credit card slots and a center pocket for cash. You can also add a custom embossed monogram or RFID-blocking technology for an additional fee.

This skin care set comes with essentials your loved one needs to establish a basic morning and evening routine. It includes a moisturizer with SPF, night cream, face toner, exfoliating face wash and eye cream, plus a spot treatment for acne. The products are safe for most skin types, according to the brand.

Best Valentine’s Day gifts under $25

We love these Lovepop bouquets because they’re cards that double as pieces of art — they also last significantly longer than real flowers. This rose bouquet pops up and stands on its own, measuring 10.25 inches tall. You can ship it to yourself with a blank note, or you can personalize it with a message, photo or gift card online and send it straight to the recipient.

Cassano has this waffle maker and was initially surprised by how well it works despite its $10 price tag. The nonstick plates heat up quickly and cook batter thoroughly, creating 4-inch waffles for individual servings. Since the maker automatically switches off when the waffle is done, Cassano loves that she doesn’t have to fiddle with any timers or confusing controls. The heart-shaped waffle maker is great for Valentine’s Day, but it comes in plenty of other colors and designs, too.

Loop’s earplugs won an NBC Select Wellness Award because they’re made from comfortable, washable silicone and they block out unwanted sounds while sleeping, focusing or traveling. The Quiet Equinox set is designed to reduce sound by 26 decibels for those who are especially sensitive to distracting noises, according to the brand. The set comes in your choice of nine colors and includes four ear tip sizes and a matching travel case.

After your giftee applies their favorite eye cream or serum, they can put these reusable eye masks on top to help the products better seep into skin, according to the brand. Dieux recommends wearing the eye masks, which come recommended by NBC Select editorial director Lauren Swanson, for 10 to 20 minutes for the best results. To clean the masks, rise them off with soap and water and store them back inside the included tin case.

Tony’s Chocolonely lets you design your loved one’s dream chocolate bar. You start by personalizing the wrapper with colors, photos, text, and then choose a flavor for the treat, like dark almond sea salt, milk or caramel sea salt. You can send the chocolate bar directly to your recipient.

Best last-minute gifts for Valentine’s Day

Whether you can’t decide what to get your loved one or totally missed shipping deadlines, a gift card is always a great option. This one from Amazon lets you give any amount of money on a Valentine’s Day-themed design. However, you can also choose an animated design or create your own by uploading a custom photo or video. Amazon sends the gift card to your recipient’s email address after you can add a message and specify the exact day you want it to land in their inbox.

1-800 Flowers will deliver this vibrant bouquet to your recipient’s home or office, giving them beautiful blooms to display for days. It includes an assortment of pink and red flowers like roses, carnations and lilies, plus assorted greenery. You can choose from a small, medium, large or extra large bouquet, each of which comes displayed in a clear glass vase. The flowers are eligible for same-day delivery in most areas as long as you order before the following times in your recipient’s time zone: 3:00 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 12:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Baked By Melissa’s itty bitty cupcakes are an NBC Select-staff favorite sweet treat. Your recipient won’t be able to resist popping one (or two) in their mouth, and since they come in a pack of 25 assorted flavors, they’re great to share. You can choose to send your giftee standard, nut-free, gluten-free or vegan cupcakes, and Baked By Melissa offers double-stuffed macaroons, too. Orders placed before 2 p.m. E.T. Monday through Friday are available for next day arrival in select areas. You can also plan ahead by ordering the cupcakes now and scheduling a delivery up to a year in advance.

Help your loved one learn something new this year or become an expert in a topic they’re passionate about by gifting them a MasterClass membership. They can choose from courses on culinary arts, fashion design, dog training, screenwriting, singing, chess, business leadership and more. Courses are designed for all skin levels and each one includes 20 video lessons that average about 10 minutes long, plus a workbook to track progress. Your giftee can access the classes from their phone, computer, Apple TV or Fire TV.

An AMC A-List membership gets the movie buff in your life free online reservations for up to three movies a week. You can gift a three-, six- or twelve-month membership, confirmation of which is emailed directly to your recipient. They can start taking advantage of their membership at any AMC theater within minutes of you purchasing it for them.

The best sentimental Valentine’s Day gifts

Anyone whose pet is their Valentine will be overjoyed to receive this mug, which you can customize with a picture of their pet. You upload a photo of the dog, cat or other type of companion, and the brand’s artists create an illustration of it before printing it on a mug. Mugs are available in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes, and you’re able to include the pet’s name on the mug as well.

The Lovebox device allows you to send your giftee notes, drawings and stickers via a companion app to let them know you’re thinking about them. When they receive a message, the heart on the box spins, notifying your loved one to take the lid off and view the built-in screen. After seeing your message, they can spin the box’s heart to send you a waterfall of digital hearts on the app. The device comes with a cable and plug to power it.

Turn your loved one’s favorite photo into a puzzle they can put together before turning it into wall art with the included glue and straight edge. Jiggy lets you create puzzles out of vertical and horizontal photos, plus customize the box the puzzle comes in with colors, text and logos. You can also include a personalized note with the puzzle.

Before your recipient opens this digital picture frame, you can load it with pictures and videos of the places, people or pets they love most via a companion app. The frame has a 10.1-inch HD screen, a built-in speaker and it displays content horizontally and vertically. Once your loved one sets up the frame, they can continue adding photos and videos since it offers free unlimited storage. Malin owns this device and says it’s one of the best gifts she’s ever been given. “I can upload more photos to it than I’d ever be able to print out and frame, and display memories I like to constantly be reminded about,” she says.

After uploading 30 of your giftee’s favorite photos, Minted places them into little polaroid frames and organizes them in the shape of a heart. The final result is a sentimental piece of art they can display at home or their office. You can purchase the artwork with or without a frame, and choose from six sizes, the smallest of which is 8-by-8 inches and the largest of which is 44-by-44 inches.

This locket, which is from one of our favorite women-owned businesses, lets your loved one carry special photos with them at all times. It’s available in sterling silver and 14K gold filled, and you can choose to pair it with a 18-inch or 22-inch long chain. The locket comes with a firm piece of plastic inside it, which your recipient can use as a guide to help them size photos for the interior.

Each page of this book has a fill-in-the-blank prompt for you to complete before giving it to your loved one. When they receive it, they can flip through and read about all of the things you love about them. The book measures 4.5 inches tall and 3.5 inches wide, so it’s pocket-sized and great to pair with a bouquet of flowers or a sweet treat.

The best Valentine’s day gifts for foodies

Le Creuset makes one of our favorite Dutch ovens, and this 8-ounce stoneware cocotte is a mini version that your loved one can use to make single-serving cakes, cobblers, pot pines, gratins and more. The dish has a heart-shaped knob on the lid and two handles. It’s oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.

Graza makes some of our favorite olive oil, and it’s a pantry staple many NBC Select staffers constantly rebuy. You can gift the chef in your life this set to upgrade dishes they make at home. It comes with the brand’s Sizzle and Drizzle extra-virgin olive oils: Sizzle is best for cooking, while Drizzle is a finishing oil they can use for salad dressings, bread dipping and more.

Sugarwish helps you send personalized gift boxes with your loved one’s favorite treats. Cassano has both sent and received Sugarwish boxes before loves it from both perspectives. You can choose from a variety of candies, or create custom boxes with cookies, popcorn, hot cocoa, wine, candles, gourmet dips or dog treats. Each box comes in several size options and ships free to your giftee with a custom note card. You can also send a Sugarwish via email so they can choose their favorites.

This kitchen tool is a wine purifier and aerator in one. Your loved one can place it over a wine glass and pour reds, whites and rosés through it, allowing their beverage to flow through a built-in filter that removes artificial sulfates, according to the brand. There’s also an on/off switch on the side of the purifier, and when in the “on” position, the tool aerates wine by infusing it with oxygen. It also disassembles, making it easy to hand-wash, or your recipient can put it in the dishwasher, according to the brand

Playing with your food is typically frowned upon, but your giftee can make an exception for this edible tic-tac-toe game. It comes with nine pieces of dark chocolate, each of which has an X or O printed on it. The box the chocolates come in is designed to look like a tic-tac-toe game board, so your loved one can start playing immediately

Malin has given Zola Bakes’ rainbow cookies as a gift for all different types of celebrations, and recipient’s often tell her they’re almost too beautiful to eat. They come in a pack of 20 with 10 chocolate hazelnut cookies and 10 raspberry cookies. Each moist almond cake cookie is decorated with chocolate, edible glitter and heart-shaped sprinkles.

These colorful glass measuring cups are some of Malin’s favorite kitchen tools because they double as decor. “I display them on a shelf whenever I’m not using them, and I’ve even put short flowers in them,” she says. They’d be a great addition to your loved one’s baking or cooking arsenal, and are sold as a set of two: one has a 2-cup capacity and the other has a 4-cup capacity. The cups have a pour spout and are safe to put in the dishwasher and microwave. You can purchase them in Broccoli and Butternut Squash (green and yellow) or Blueberry and Taffy (blue and pink).

Whether they prefer to eat them from the can or cook with them directly, any anchovy lover will adore this gift set from Fishwife, one of our favorite women-owned brands. It comes with three tins of Cantabrian anchovies in extra-virgin olive oil, plus toothpicks to eat them with. Your giftee also gets a baseball cap embroidered with “anchovy club.”

Best Valentine’s Day gifts for kids

Luna makes one of the best weighted blankets, and this kids’ version weighs 5 pounds to soothe tiny sleepers. The exterior is made from cool, breathable cotton and comes in nine colors and patterns, while the interior has glass beads that are sewn into individual pockets to minimize shifting, according to the brand. It’s also machine-washable and Oeko-Tex certified (meaning it’s tested and confirmed free from harmful toxins).

A plushie and a self-care comfort item in one, this weighted stuffed animal is 3.5 pounds because it’s filled with a biodegradable clay material. The additional weight is designed to stimulate pressure points and mimic the feel of a hug, while the cotton knit exterior is sensory-soothing, according to the brand. It also comes in elephant and rabbit designs.

For your favorite creative kiddo, this Lego set comes with 756 pieces so they can build a bouquet of 15 flowers that includes of roses, poppies, daisies, snapdragons and greenery. Once they’re done, they can display their creation in a vase for years to come.

Why trust NBC Select?

Zoe Malin is an associate updates editor at NBC Select who has covered holiday content for over three years. She’s written gift guides for bakers, brothers, coffee lovers and more.

Maria Cassano is a writer, editor and consultant who specializes in e-commerce. She has written gift guides for NBC Select for the past two years and has also written for Bustle, Allure, Mic, Elite Daily, The Zoe Report and Food & Wine for years.

To find the best Valentine’s Day gifts for everyone on your list, Malin and Cassano sourced editor-favorite products, highly rated items and products from brands we’ve previously covered.

