If you were in your teens or beyond at the start of the millennium, chances are you had at least a few of the following staples in your wardrobe: a pair of Uggs, low-rise jeans, a bedazzled Abercrombie T-shirt, a Juicy Couture velour sweat suit and, of course, a Vera Bradley purse. As often happens with fashion, many of these throwback items have become trendy again. People have been rocking Uggs for quite some time, Abercrombie is having another major moment and low-rise jeans are back. And, now, Vera Bradley bags are having a resurgence, too.

The brand, which is known for its quilted accessories in bright colors and patterns, never actually went away — but they rebranded last year, releasing refreshes of some of their most iconic pieces. Below, learn a bit more about Vera Bradley’s style comeback and shop some of NBC Select editors favorite pieces.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

Why is Vera Bradley having such a resurgence?

Vera Bradley was founded in 1982 by two friends — Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller — in Indiana. The company was named after Babara’s mother and the mission was to create bright bags of all kinds, something the pals noticed was rare any time they traveled together.

Throughout the late ‘90s and early 2000s, the brand became more and more popular — and for good reason. A majority of the brand’s bags were made from easy-to-wash cotton and they were padded, making them comfortable to carry. Of course, like most trends, the Vera Bradley’s popularity waned, though the brand continued selling their popular styles.

Then, last year, they relaunched and it stirred up a sense of nostalgia and reminded people why they loved the brand in the first place. The relaunch featured an updated logo, as well as new styles and fabrications — including offering more solid colors and leather options.

Highly rated Vera Bradley items to shop right now

With the Vera Bradley love going strong, we rounded up some of the most popular offerings from the brand. Below, find styles that NBC Select editors love, as well as some of the most highly rated products available. All of the styles below are available in various prints and solid colors.

One of our favorite weekender bags, this duffel is made from 100% cotton and has a zip pocket and three slip pockets on the exterior, plus interior mesh pockets. It also has drop handles and a detachable shoulder strap. NBC Select commerce editor Lindsay Schneider is a huge fan. “I’ve had it for years, if not decades at this point, and you can fit so much stuff in it,” she says. “It’s also lightweight and the pattern makes it easy to spot, so there is no question of who’s bag is whose.”

This toiletry bag has made a number of trips with NBC Select reporter Zoe Malin, who also owns the medium size. “They’re just so reliable and sturdy,” says Malin. “Makeup has exploded inside, I throw them in the wash and they’re as good as new.” The interracial lined with PVC making them easy to wipe down if you don’t have time to machine wash. The large size is also big enough to fit full sized bottles in it, making it good for longer trips.

Confession: I was not a Vera Bradley girl in the early aughts. Even as a teenager, I stayed away from bright patterns in favor of sleeker neutrals. But last year, I found myself on the hunt for a backpack I could travel with or use as a diaper bag when needed and I stumbled across this chic black quilted number — and was shocked when I realized it was from Vera Bradley, given how famous the brand is for prints. I love how lightweight it is and it has a built-in laptop sleeve. Oh, and if you’re a print lover, it comes in a number of vibrant options, too.

This machine-washable wristlet has eight credit card slots in a separate zippered area, which are protected by RIFD technology — this means potential thiefs can’t try to lift your card numbers with special devices. Along with card space, there are compartments for cash and coins, too. The cell phone pocket should fit most phones, according to the brand.

If you like a tote with long straps, this bag is for you. The handles have a 12-inch drop, making it easy to fit over coats and bulkier clothes. The small bag (it measures 1 -inches by 12 inches) zips closed at the top to keep your belongings secure. Plus, it has six slip pockets inside for things like keys and a wallet. It has a 4.7-star average rating from over 1,200 reviews on Amazon and comes in both solid colors and patterns.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is a contributor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers topics like beauty, home and lifestyle.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.