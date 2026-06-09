Walmart shoppers, get ready — Walmart Deals is officially returning. Beginning on June 22, the retailer’s summer savings event will run through June 28, and will include deals of up to 50% off tech, appliances, outdoor patio furniture and more. The event will run online and in-store and is open to all shoppers, however, Walmart+ members will get exclusive access to a special selection of deals during the first day of the event.

Below, I get into everything you need to know about this summer’s Walmart Deals event, including dates, benefits and deals on the horizon.

When is Walmart Deals?

Walmart Deals officially starts online at 12 AM EST on Monday, June 22 (or local opening times for in-store shoppers) and ends Sunday, June 28.

Do you need a Walmart+ membership to shop during Walmart Deals?

No, you don’t need a Walmart+ membership to shop Walmart Deals. The Walmart Deals event is open to all Walmart shoppers, both in-store and online. However, Walmart+ members get access to exclusive benefits like early access to a curated range of deals during the first 24 hours of the event, along with delivery perks, streaming subscriptions, and more. Following the first day, any remaining curated deal items will be open to all shoppers.

Want more from NBC Select? Sign up for our newsletter, The Selection, and shop smarter.

What are the best deals to shop during Walmart Deals?

During Walmart Deals, shoppers can expect special offers of up to 50% off products across categories. This includes:

Up to 50% off home products

Up to 50% off pet deals

Up to 40% off TVs

Up to 40% off patio and garden

Up to 40% off floor care

Up to 40% off toys

Up to 25% off snacks

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter for NBC Select who’s been covering deals and sales at Walmart for over two years. For this piece, I researched everything you need to know about the upcoming Walmart Deals event, including dates, deal offerings and exclusive membership benefits.

Catch up on NBC Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.