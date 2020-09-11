Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you’re a frequent shopper at Walmart or a Walmart-owned company like Sam’s Club, Moosejaw or Bonobos, a Walmart Plus subscription offers a variety of perks from their membership — like free unlimited deliveries from the store to mobile scan and go.

Like other subscription services (think Amazon Prime), Walmart Plus also offers its members early access to upcoming sales promotions, deals and game-console releases, as well as discounts on fuel across its partners’ gas stations. They’ve also entered the grocery delivery service space with limited deliveries to a handful of major cities in New York and California — as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Walmart Plus costs $98 for its annual plan or $12.95 monthly. If you’re interested, you can get started with a free, 30-day trial membership. The Walmart Plus also comes with benefits that we touched on above: unlimited free deliveries on orders over $35, member prices on fuel at Walmart and Murphy stations, and access to a mobile scan and go feature so you can pay as you shop in-store — which is especially nice if you’re still cautious due to the Covid pandemic or are otherwise on a time crunch.

To help determine whether Walmart Plus is the right shopping subscription for you — and how it compares to Amazon Prime — we looked at the benefits and drawbacks of the service. Plus, to give you an idea of what’s available at Walmart, we put together highly-rated products we’ve recommended that you can pick up online or during your next trip to the store.

What is a Walmart Plus Membership?

Walmart Plus is a paid subscription service for purchasing a plethora of products that Walmart carries online and in stores, including groceries. If you sign up, you’ll receive perks and benefits when shopping at Walmart and Walmart-owned companies like Sam’s Club, Jet.com, and Bonobos. Those perks include:

Free unlimited deliveries from the store, as long as you spend at least $35 per order. But keep in mind that unlimited delivery is not available in all areas. Check your eligibility by entering your address on Walmart’s site.

from the store, as long as you spend at least $35 per order. But keep in mind that unlimited delivery is not available in all areas. Check your eligibility by entering your address on Walmart’s site. Free next day and two-day shipping on items from Walmart.com. Unlike unlimited deliveries from the store, there is no minimum fee.

on items from Walmart.com. Unlike unlimited deliveries from the store, there is no minimum fee. Special prices on fuel , with savings up to five cents per gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. You can access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers, too.

, with savings up to five cents per gallon at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express fuel stations. You can access member prices at Sam’s Club fuel centers, too. Mobile scan and go , which allows in-store shoppers to pay for items while shopping to save time — and to make it easier for those of us still trying to remain six feet apart from others, per indoor social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you decide to use this feature, you’ll have to finalize your payment at a self-checkout register.

, which allows in-store shoppers to pay for items while shopping to save time — and to make it easier for those of us still trying to remain six feet apart from others, per indoor social distancing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If you decide to use this feature, you’ll have to finalize your payment at a self-checkout register. Select prescriptions for free and up to 85% savings on thousands more select prescriptions at Walmart pharmacies.

How does Walmart Plus compare to Amazon Prime?

One of Walmart (and Walmart Plus)’s primary competitors is, of course, Amazon Prime, which offers similar benefits, like free two-day shipping — and even one-day shipping on eligible items. There are more perks from the online sales giant, too. Amazon’s subscription service includes Prime Video, Twitch, Amazon Fresh, for instance,, and those additional benefits mean that Prime memberships cost $40 more than Walmart Plus or $139 annually.

Walmart Plus features may seem limited compared to Amazon Prime on the surface, but its unique offerings — and edge on Amazon — are in its numerous store fronts all across America, and the benefits Walmart Plus offers to in-store shoppers, such as mobile scan and go and discounts on fuel. In fact, it might be financially smart to consider investing in both memberships if you live near a Walmart brick-and-mortar store.

Even though Walmart Plus makes it easier than ever to shop in-stores, you can still shop online at Walmart for a variety of items — from tech to furniture. Here are ten bestsellers to shop at Walmart, including comforter sets, wireless earbuds and fitness equipment.

Our favorite Walmart bestsellers

To give you an idea of what you can find online or in stores with a Walmart Plus subscription, we highlighted various highly rated products that we recommend across categories, from sleep, exercise and to electronics, home and travel.

The Mellani Bed Sheet Set is a set of low-maintenance microfiber sheets that are made from 100-percent polyester with an 18000 thread count. The Mellani bedding comes in seven sizes, from Twin to Split King. Not only are they machine-washable — wash them cold — they’re also labeled fade-, stain-, shrink- and wrinkle-resistant for easier care, which makes them even more durable than cotton, according to Mellani.

The budget-friendly and 49-pound Sunny Health Fitness Indoor Exercise Cycle Bike offers an adjustable resistance knob, a built-in water bottle-holder for your workouts and it doesn't require a membership fee (though you get no classes, of course). It’s also possible to move the seat and the handlebars up and down for your comfort. That said, it doesn’t have a screen like some of the other exercise bikes we recommend — but that may not be something you need.

In our guide to the electric toothbrushes, Dr. Lawrence Fung of Silicon Beach Dental recommended the highly-rated Oral B Pro 1000 as a great affordable option. He also said electric toothbrushes are great at removing bacteria. The Oral B Pro 1000 has pressure sensors to let you know when you’re brushing too hard, as well as an oscillating brush head that Oral-B says will break up plaque. It also has a handy timer that buzzes every 30 seconds so you know when to focus your brushing on a different part of your mouth.

If you’re looking for a coffee maker, we recommend the Ninja CP307 Hot and Cold Brew System after talking to experts. The Ninja lets you brew multiple sizes, including a single-cup, half carafe or full 10-cup carafe. If you’re looking to make iced coffee instead, the Over Ice function brews at a low temperature in 10 to 15 minutes, according to the brand. It also features a thermal carafe and a fold-away milk frother that Ninja says can be used to froth both hot and cold milk.

Tech expert Whitson Gordon considers the JBL Flip 5 to be the best all-around portable speaker for its size and price —After testing a number of Bluetooth speakers and using our expertise, he determined the JBL Flip 5 was the best all-around portable speaker for its size and price — with decently strong bass and a clear midrange that’s perfect for bringing out guitars and vocals. Once you combine that with tons of customizability — color options and the ability to pair it with other JBL products for a multi-speaker setup — it’s one of best speakers we’ve found. Just keep in mind that you may not be able to pump the volume too loud.

The Prominence Home Hugger Small Ceiling Fan is one of the more affordable ceiling fans that we recommended. But that doesn’t mean it skimps on a variety of convenience factors: the Prominence Home fan offers three speeds and pull chains that turn the fan on or off, as well as a built-in LED light that you can use while working from home. The brand says that its fan offers quiet performance as well as a limited lifetime warranty.

The RCA Mini Refrigerator should add a little personality and additional storage — approximately 3.2 cubic feet of it — to your home, whether you decide to keep the mini fridge in your office or in your basement. (It’s 18.5 inches by 17.7 inches by 32.8 inches, if you need to break out the measuring tape before buying.) It comes with a built-in freezer and it has a reversible door, which allows it to be in any spot in your room, and it can store anything from ice packs to vegetables, the brand says. It also has two detachable shelves, so you can customize the inside of the RCA Mini Refrigerator to fit your specific needs.

The Epicgadget Passport Holder Travel Wallet is a synthetic leather passport holder that features a simple, sleek design and RFID protection for added security while you travel. In addition to a passport pocket, it also has three credit card slots and two interior pockets that you can use for your vaccine card, business card, boarding pass and more.

