As the weather warms up, it’s only natural that you’ll want to spend more time outside. So, if you are lucky enough to have outdoor space at home, now is the time to start sprucing it up. For some, that means getting your garden in top shape, while others (cough, me, cough) are more of the sit back and relax in a lounge chair and enjoy the sun types.

Need help making the most of your patio or porch? Right now, Walmart has a ton of outdoor furniture, decor and more on sale for up to 67 percent. Below, I selected some of the best deals to be found.

The best outdoor deals from Walmart

This chair is weather- and fade-resistant, which means it will stand up to inclement weather without showing signs of wear and tear. Made from heavy duty plastic, the chair folds flat, which is nice if you want to store it off season or fold it away to make space during a barbecue. It also has an angled backrest and armrests.

These anti-gravity chairs are intended to make you feel weightless when you lounge in them. They arrive fully assembled so that you can start using them immediately and they support up to 300 pounds. They recline up to 170 degrees and have a removable headrest pillow for comfort. The mesh fabric is water-resistant and won’t fade if left in the sun, according to the brand.

I’ve had this rug on my front porch for two years now and it still looks brand new. It is available in multiple sizes, but currently the doormat size is on sale for over 50 percent off. The busy patterns helps hide dirt and it is fade- and water-resistant.

Fire up the grill and enjoy dinner outside with the help of this picnic table. It is made from heavy duty plastic and steel and has rounded corners to prevent little ones from running into the corners and injuring themselves. The table is also stain-resistant and easy to wipe down. The table can fit up to six adults comfortably.

Practice safe sun by staying in the shade as much as possible. This 9-foot umbrella can help. It has a tilt mechanism so you can angle it however you want to block the sun and the actual shade is UV-resistant and won’t fade.

More outdoor deals from Walmart

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I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who covers various topics, including home, tech and beauty. I’ve covered sales and major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday for over a decade.

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