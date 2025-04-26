When spring rolls around, Wayfair is one of the prime places to shop, not just because it’s a great time to redecorate, but because it’s when the retailer’s annual Way Day Sale finally starts. During the sale, which was recently extended until April 30, you can shop deals on home furniture, appliances, decor and more, all up to 80% off.

Below, I rounded up the best deals from Wayfair’s Way Day Sale that are worth shopping. You can also sign up for a Wayfair rewards membership for 50% off during the sale, which gives you perks like free shipping, 5% cash back and members-only sales.

The best deals during the Wayfair Way Day Sale

All of the products on this list have at least a 4-star average rating from 50 reviews or more at Wayfair.

This large Dutch oven is a popular choice for anyone who cooks regularly, especially for a large family or crowd. It can serve up to eight people, and is dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the brand. It also has large handles on each side for easy maneuvering.

While your room probably has an overhead light, pairing it with a uniquely shaped bed- or desk-side lamp with a warm light adds the perfect amount of comfort. This lamp has a ceramic base and a rattan shade with a scalloped end.

This upholstered bed frame is as practical as it is stylish — you can store items underneath, which comes in handy if you live in a small space. The frame is hydraulic, so you can prop it up, mattress and all, to easily access your belongings. It’s available in full, queen and king sizes.

This multicolored rug is available in more than 10 sizes, so you can find the right fit for any area in your home. It’s available in both round and rectangular shapes, and it has a 0.31-inch pile for a good amount of cushioning, according to the brand. The brand recommends only using the rug indoors and cleaning it with a vacuum without a rotating brush.

You can display this 32-inch iron-framed mirror in your bedroom, bathroom, living room and more. It’s available in several finishes and has a welded bracket on the back to make installation fast. The mirror also comes in multiple sizes — you can get it for as small as 18 inches and as large as 48 inches.

If you aren’t a fan of overhead lighting, this floor lamp is the perfect addition to your home. The lamp has a 62.75-inch gold metal stand, has a round platform to hold it upright and weighs around 8 pounds. Plus, the shade has a scalloped design that gives it a subtle retro vibe.

It’s a good time to give your home office a small makeover and one of the best places to start is with an office chair. This wheeled swivel chair has a rattan backrest, wooden armrests and a leather seat.

A unique armchair is a good way to make your living room look chic without actually having to put in a lot of work. This one has thin wooden armrests and an upholstered foam cushion backrest and seat. It also includes a small lumbar pillow to support your back.

If you want to spruce up your living room but don’t want to spend a ton on another sofa, small accent pillows are the way to do it. This small square pillow has a textured feel thanks to its unique woven material. It has a removable and machine-washable cover that fits securely around the pillow without being too slouchy.

If you’ve recently upgraded your coffee maker but haven’t changed up your coffee mugs, replace your lineup with this set of double-wall glass mugs. The mugs not only have a unique look, but they also prevent your drink from being too hot to touch. They’re made from durable borosilicate glass that’s less prone to cracking, too.

This ten-drawer dresser has a mix of wooden and fabric components that make it both lightweight and easy to put together. The entire dresser is around 34 inches tall and less than a foot wide, so there’s room to hold clothing of different weights and dimensions.

I’m a commerce editor at NBC Select who regularly covers deals and sale events, including Wayfair’s annual Way Day Sale. I’ve also written about Wayfair’s rewards membership program.

