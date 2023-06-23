With the Fourth of July coming up, brand sales have already begun. Get a head start finding deals for Select–favorite products including eco-friendly mattresses, sheet sets, pillows and more. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Allbirds: Up to 40% off select styles

This shoe from Allbirds is one of our favorite walking shoes for women. It has inner foam cushioning to help absorb impact from your steps, according to the brand. It also has a lightly padded heel collar to keep your ankle in place for daily runs, walks or light workouts, according to Allbirds.

Birch: 25% off sitewide with code FOJ25

This cotton mattress is one of our favorite eco-friendly mattresses and is made by the same company that produces Helix mattresses, which we’ve previously recommended in our guides for soft and firm mattresses. The mattress is made of layers of wool, cotton and latex and is hypoallergenic which means that it’s less likely to cause an allergic reaction. It has a medium firm feel and is great for back, stomach and side sleepers, according to the brand. It’s available in sizes ranging from Twin to California King.

Herschel: Up to 30% off the Classic Travel Collection

The Herschel travel kit has a front storage pocket, an internal mesh storage sleeve, a waterproof zipper and a carrying handle for convenience. You can use it to store toiletries on your next overnight trip. It comes in two sizes: Chapter Carry On with a three-liter capacity and Chapter which has a five-liter capacity, according to the brand.

Casper: 20% off sitewide through July 13

This foam pillow is one of our 2023 Wellness Award winners as it provides great support while maintaining its softness, according to our editors. It’s designed with three layers of perforated foam to keep your spine neutral while keeping you cool through the night, according to the brand. Select editorial director Lauren Swanson says that it supports her head and feels “cloud-like”. It’s currently available in Standard and King sizes.

Samsonite: 30% off select styles through June 12

Samsonite makes the Freeform Spinner, which we recommend in our lightweight luggage roundup. It has a three-dial TSA combination lock and is expandable by 1.5 inches through an additional zipper. It comes with a built-in ID tag, spinner wheels and a retractable handle that adjusts to your preferred height. There’s also a cross ribbon and divider inside to help keep your belongings secure inside.

SkinStore: Up to 25% off select products through July 5 with code JULY4

This treatment was recommended in our dermatologist-approved skincare routine guide. It contains Lactic Acid, which helps hydrate and exfoliate skin, plus a blend of licorice and lemongrass extracts to help brighten the appearance of dark spots, according to the brand. It also has prickly pear extract to help soothe redness, according to Sunday Riley.

Cozy Earth: Up to 25% off sitewide

This bamboo sheet set is a favorite among Select editors and experts for its cooling effects. The sheets are made with viscose bamboo fabric, which helps promote airflow to regulate the body’s temperature, according to experts. This set includes one flat top sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. The sheets can fit both regular and deep pocket mattresses up to 20 inches and are available in Twin to Split King sizes.

