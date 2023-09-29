As the weather gets cooler and the days get shorter, make sure you’re prepped and ready for the cozy season with this week’s sales on top-rated skincare, activewear, bedding and more. Below, we listed some of the best deals of the week and included items from brands we’ve recommended in the past, personal favorites or bestsellers. Note that there may be a limited-time offer on certain pieces.

Nike: Up to 65% off selected sneakers and apparel

Nike has been my go-to activewear brand for many years now. As an avid sneaker hoarder, I’ve found its products both comfortable and durable, with the Air Max line being one of my favorites. The pockets in Air Max sneakers are filled with a pressurized gas that gives your feet a bit of extra bounce — the Terrascape Plus model specifically is made with a foam midsole for added stability when walking, according to the brand.

Knix: Save up to 60% off best-selling favorites

Knix is known for its innovative period underwear, and during its Vault Sale there are markdowns on all of its best-sellers, including bras, underwear and loungewear. NBC Select associate updates editor Zoe Malin recommends the Momenta Racerback Sports Bra, which she loves for its sewn-in cups that provide extra support without constricting her chest during workouts. She also says that the mesh panel allows in steady airflow that keeps her cooler and drier than other sports bras.

First Aid Beauty: Get an extra 20% off sitewide with code FABFAM

This dermatologist-recommended toner is suitable for all skin types, especially dry, sensitive and combination skin. Oatmeal is a key ingredient for soothing irritated and sensitive skin, while honey and hyaluronic acid work to rehydrate the skin’s moisture barrier, according to the brand.

Instant: Take 40% off select air fryers and ovens

Instant makes some of our favorite air fryers and we recommend its Vortex line, which is now on sale in 2-quart, 4-quart, and 5.7-quart sizes. All models come with a non-stick basket, touchscreen controls and customizable presets for different cooking options. These air fryers require little to no preheating time, and also come with a built-in auto-off feature to protect against overheating, according to the brand.

Calpak: Get 45% off best-selling luggage kits

Calpak is one of our favorite brands for carry-on luggage and weekender bags. The Evry Starter Bundle includes a carry-on, a check-in sized suitcase, a 5-piece packing cube set and a luggage tag This set has a 5-star rating from over 140 reviews, and each bag includes TSA-approved locks and 360-degree spinning wheels, according to the brand.

Marlow: Save up to 20% off during the Birthday Sale

Marlow, a sub brand of Brooklinen (one of our go-to bed and bath retailers), is celebrating its birthday with a 20% off sale on their best-selling pillows. The Pillow is formulated to balance comfort with support — it has a zipper for adjustable firmness, and is made with memory foam that has been gel-infused with cooling fibers, according to the brand. The Pillow comes in two sizes, standard and king, and can be bought as a single, or in a pack of two or four.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.