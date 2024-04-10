At NBC Select, we strive to help you find products that elevate your life. Earlier this month we launched our second annual Best of Wellness Awards. To curate our list of winners we spent countless hours testing hundreds of products across several categories including fitness, sleep, skin care and dental care. We do the leg work (literally) and research so that you can be selective.

The featured winners from the TODAY show include products from brands like Loop and Brooks. Below, you can shop the list of winners that were featured on TODAY.

NBC Select Best of Wellness Awards 2024 winners, as seen on TODAY

Award: Best earplugs | Type: Sleep

With a win two years in a row, the Loop quiet silicone earplugs are a favorite at NBC Select. The earbuds reduce noise by up to 26 decibels, ensuring that any noise is blocked out and that you get a peaceful 8 hours of sleep. They are washable and can typically be used for up to six months.

NBC Select editor Mili Godio first tried the Loop earbuds for testing during our last Best of Wellness Awards and is still a fan of them today.

Award: Best sound machine

The Wave Mini Zen offers six tranquil sounds: piano, flowing water, meditation music and rain, all of which help create relaxation. It has 10 volume levels and a meditation timer lasting 10 to 60 minutes. It comes with a duster bag and charger, making it easy to transport.

“I loved how compact this is but also easy to use and extremely straightforward,” says NBC Select commerce editor Cory Fernandez.

Award: Best workout shoe | Activity: All | Sizing: Women’s

Unlike most sneakers, these forego a movable tongue and opt for a more sock-like fit. This allows the shoe to move with your foot and not vice versa. The sneaker has over 2 millimeters of cushion giving you maximum support. “I could really spread my toes and my stride felt strong whenever I wore these,” says NBC Select SEO editor Nikki Brown.

Award: Best workout shoe | Activity: All | Sizing: Men’s

The On Running Cloud x3 is made of three mesh layers and has a molded heel cap that provides additional support and low cushioning. The brand describes it as a versatile workout shoe that can be used for running, walking, and training. “This was far and away my favorite shoe to try for the Wellness Awards,” says NBC Select editor Jordan Bowman.

The layers of mesh allow for temperature regulation and a lightweight feel. “The three-layer mesh kept my feet dry during rainy days and warm in the cold,” says Bowman.

Award: Best massage gun | Type: Overall

The Therabody Sense has five speeds and four attachments. Its unique shape is user-friendly, allowing you to reach almost any muscle on your body. “I felt the pressure between each speed was distinctive, and you could feel the difference immediately,” says Bowman.

It also comes with Bluetooth connection that can be used with the app for personalized step-by-step guides.

Award: Best fitness tracker

The Fitbit Charge 6 is perfect for those with a less-is-more approach to fitness tech. The compact, user-friendly tracker takes the fuss out of the tech by having features that are essential to fitness, not phones. It has a long battery life and is accompanied by a Fitbit app that displays your health data. With 40+ exercise modes, built-in GPS and more, this tracker is ideal for beginners, says Harry Rabinowitz, NBC Select reporter.

Award: Best toothbrush | Type: Electric

With three modes, soft bristles and an ergonomic nonslip handle, the Waterpik is a tried-and-true toothbrush. The brush has a two-minute timer and a 30-second pacer to help you get a perfect deep clean. “My teeth feel noticeably cleaner after a wash,” says Ariadne Night, NBC Select editorial assistant.

The toothbrush includes a travel case, one brush head and a charging stand. The brand claims the battery lasts four weeks on a charge.

How we chose our winners

We utilized our editors as shopping and trying experts to find our winners. We spent five weeks trying hundreds of wellness products before selecting the best in their respective categories. During this trial period, our editors and staff took detailed notes on each product ensuring that when we chose our winners only the best of the best made the list.

When looking at products, we look at them comprehensively. To be a Best of Wellness Award winner, the product has to fulfill our readers’ needs and upgrade their lives. We looked at a variety of things specific to each category. Price, size-inclusivity, quality and effectiveness are a few criteria we considered.

What our badge means

At NBC Select, we prioritize our readers, so when a product has our badge, you can trust that it has been thoroughly vetted by our experts. As journalists, we will always do our research and commit to honest reporting.

