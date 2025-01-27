We don’t always have the answers, but we have some people on speed dial who do — which is why we present to you our series FYI where we have experts explain if lip balm is actually bad, how often should you wash your hair and more.

When you wake up in the morning and get out of bed, you may love immediately making it — after all, it’s one easy thing to check off the to-do list. But experts actually say that doing this may create the perfect environment for dust mites. Not familiar with these tiny creatures? They can live in your home and, according to research published in the National Library of Medicine, up to 20 million people in the United States deal with dust mite allergies.

Dust mites loves warm places, which makes your pillows or mattress particularly appealing to them — especially if you lock in the warmth your body heat created throughout the night by making your bed first thing.

To help you determine if you’re at risk for having dust mites, we asked allergy experts to explain what exactly they are, how to determine if you have them and what to do if you do.

What are dust mites?

Though it sounds like a type of dirt or debris, dust mites are actually living things. “Dust mites are a microscopic insect-like species that belong to the arachnid family, along with spiders and ticks,” says Michael Rubino, a mold and air quality expert and founder of HomeCleanse. “They are invisible to the naked eye and often live within household dust, eating organic matter such as skin cells and pollen.”

Most commonly, these pests are found in items made from fabric and textiles — like mattresses, pillows, bedding, rugs, drapes, upholstered furniture, clothing and even stuffed animals or toys, says Dr. Sukhkarn Bains, an allergist-immunologist at the Los Angeles Center for Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy. Rubino points out that they’re typically found on porous surfaces, where microscopic dust can easily collect. This dust comes from microscopic skin flakes that have shed, which the mites then eat.

Are dust mites harmful?

Some good news: Dust mites are generally not considered to be a major health hazard. “This is because they don’t transmit diseases or bite like bed bugs do,” says Rubino. “However, the tiny amounts of feces, urine and body fragments they leave behind do contain proteins that can trigger allergic reactions in some people.”

Wondering how such tiny particles can cause such an allergic ruckus? “They settle on surfaces throughout your home, mixing with dust, and can easily become airborne when disturbed,” says Rubino. “Due to their tiny size, they can be inhaled into the body, where the immune system identifies them as foreign invaders. This recognition can prompt a response aimed at eliminating these particles, potentially leading to chronic allergy symptoms over time.”

Some people may notice these allergies pop up immediately, while others may find that a dust mite allergy develops over time after repeated exposure, says Bains, who adds that those with pre-existing allergies are at a higher risk of also being allergic to dust mites.

Signs you have a dust mite allergy

The most common symptoms of a dust mite allergy include nasal congestion, runny nose, sneezing, itchy nose, watery eyes and wheezing, says Bains. “Less common, though still possible, some people also experience hives.”

As mentioned, those with other allergies are most at risk for developing a dust mite allergy. “Children and individuals with pre-existing conditions like asthma are also more at risk,” says Rubino. “Those exposed to high levels of dust mites are also more likely to experience symptoms.”

How to treat a dust mite allergy

If you suspect you may be dealing with a dust mite allergy, a doctor who specializes in allergic reactions should be able to help confirm it. A doctor will be able to prescribe medications like antihistamines and intranasal steroids to deal with symptoms, says Bains. But if you want to fully treat a dust mite allergy, the only way to do it is by undergoing allergy immunotherapy, according to Bains. “This is where an individual undergoes regular therapy either by subcutaneous or sublingual delivery to effectively desensitize them to dust mite,” he says. “Allergy immunotherapy typically takes about three to five years.”

Yes, you read that right — it’s a long process that can also be quite expensive if not covered by your insurance. Mostly, this type of treatment is reserved for those who find they have severely uncomfortable reactions to dust mite exposure. Most of those who suffer can handle the allergy through the aforementioned treatments that mitigate symptoms. The other key factor in handling those allergies is to try to get rid of dust mites themselves.

How to get rid of dust mites

First, know that there is no shame in having dust mites. In fact, according to The American Lung Association, roughly four out of five homes contain these pests. One reason so many homes have dust mites is because it can be tricky to get rid of them, says Bains. Here’s what our experts suggest doing to try to kick them out of your home:

Maintain indoor humidity. Aim for between 35 and 50 percent, any hotter and you are creating the warm, moist environment that dust mites thrive in, says Rubino.

Aim for between 35 and 50 percent, any hotter and you are creating the warm, moist environment that dust mites thrive in, says Rubino. Wash with hot water. Once a week, throw your bedding and blankets in the washing machine and use hot water.

Once a week, throw your bedding and blankets in the washing machine and use hot water. Stick with machine washable items. When choosing fabric-related items for your home, try to stick to items you can easily throw in the washing machine. Lack of regular washing is one of the most common causes of dust mites, says Bains.

When choosing fabric-related items for your home, try to stick to items you can easily throw in the washing machine. Lack of regular washing is one of the most common causes of dust mites, says Bains. Vacuum regularly. Use a HEPA vacuum regularly on the surface of your mattress. This can help pull away the dust and skin cells that mites feed on.

Use a HEPA vacuum regularly on the surface of your mattress. This can help pull away the dust and skin cells that mites feed on. Protect your stuff. Use mattress and pillow protectors to prevent dust mites from embedding themselves into these items, says Rubino. These protectors should also be washed regularly to keep them clean.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

