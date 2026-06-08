With the FIFA World Cup 2026 finally kicking off in cities across North America, fans from all over the world are pouring into stadiums around the country with hopes of seeing their team win the ultimate prize. However, attending World Cup matches requires a bit of research: FIFA has strict policies on what you can and can’t bring with you, including restrictions on water, food, bags and electronic devices. Below, I gathered everything you need to know about what to bring with you to the World Cup, including game day picks that fit the stadium standard.

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What to bring to the FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA’s World Cup website and the Stadium Code of Conduct outline the dos and don’ts of game day, including lists of acceptable and prohibited items and behavior. Below, I rounded up a few items that fit FIFA’s requirements (however, be sure to triple check the policies website before heading out to any games).

Best clear stadium bag

All stadiums hosting the World Cup will have a strict clear bag policy in effect during the tournament, so it’s important to be strategic about your accessory choices. This Adidas bag fits all size requirements (it comes in at 7.87 inches wide and 6.69 inches high) and includes the official FIFA World Cup emblem on the front. It has two zipper closures and is made from a durable and water-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) material.

Best flag

G128 Liteweave Series Flag $ 9.99 Amazon What to know Size: 5' x 3' What we like Large size

Brightly dyed

Durable Something to note Hand wash only

Flags larger than 78 inches by 60 inches are prohibited from World Cup matches, making this option a great choice to represent your favorite team within the size requirements. It’s made from a durable, heavy-duty polyester canvas, and has a bold, bright coloring that’s designed to last through washes, according to the brand.

Best charger

Portable chargers under 4.7 inches by 6.7 inches are allowed inside World Cup stadiums, but they must be fully functional and not prone to overheating, according to FIFA. This compact charger from Anker fits the size restrictions and has a built-in USB-C cable, so you won’t have to bring one along with you. It also has extra USB-C and USB-A ports, so you can charge multiple devices at once.

Best sunglasses

Not only are polarized sunglasses great for protecting your eyes from UV damage, they also help to improve overall visual clarity and reduce glare. We chose these sunglasses as our pick for best overall polarized sunglasses because of their effective, scratch-resistant lenses and affordable price. They have a grip-coated frame that stops the glasses from slipping when you sweat, plus the frames have UV400 protection.

Best hat

UPF hats help to protect against sun damage, and this hat from Mission has a clean, minimalist design that looks good with any kind of match day jersey. It’s made from an absorbent polyester that becomes 30 degrees cooler when soaked in water, according to the brand. It’s also machine-washable and has an adjustable strap.

Best sunscreen

This stick sunscreen is great to reapply on the go (and perfect for days spent in the sun during World Cup matches). The mineral formula also makes it a great option for sensitive skin, plus it has microfine zinc oxide, which means it won’t leave a white cast, according to the brand.

More permitted stadium items

A soft, plastic 20-ounce water bottle that is factory sealed and disposable

Smartphones

Watches

Medical masks

Cultural or religious headwear

What you’re not allowed to bring to the FIFA World Cup 2026

Items prohibited from all 16 venues in the FIFA World Cup 2026 include:

Vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles and other excessive noise-making devices

Weapons of any kind

Work tools of any kind

Food and drink of any kind (outside of a single water bottle and items purchased inside the stadium)

Body protection gear and helmets

Spray cans, corrosives and flammable substances

Sports equipment

Strollers, bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades

Non-transparent bags

Offensive or too large flags, banners and posters

Flagpoles and pom pom shakers

Radio-electronic or high frequency devices

Musical instruments or electronic sound devices

For a full list, check out FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct for the 2026 World Cup.

Frequently asked questions

Frequently asked questions Can you bring liquids to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches? Yes, you can bring liquids like sanitizer, makeup, sunscreen and other toiletries, as long as they’re not over 100 mL. What kind of bags are allowed at FIFA World Cup 2026 games? According to FIFA, only the following bags are allowed in World Cup stadiums: Clear plastic, PVC or vinyl bags with a max size of 12in x 6in x 12in.

Small wallets and purses with a max size of 4.5in x 6.5in. All bags are also searched at the entrance — you can find a full list of prohibited items here. When is the FIFA World Cup 2026? The FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The tournament lasts for 34 days and includes 104 total matches played, according to FIFA. Where is the FIFA World Cup 2026? The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be jointly held across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. The cities include: Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco/Bay Area and Seattle. You can find a full list of locations and match venues here. Which teams are playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026? There will be 48 national teams competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026, including the three host nations. You can find the latest schedule and match updates on FIFA’s website. Each team is a part of one of FIFA’s six continental federations. The full list of competitors are as follows: Hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA

Canada, Mexico, USA Asian Football Confederation (AFC): Australia, Iraq, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

Australia, Iraq, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan Confederation of African Football (CAF): Algeria, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

Algeria, Cabo Verde, Congo DR, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF): Curaçao, Haiti, Panama

Curaçao, Haiti, Panama Confederacion Sudamericana de Futbol (CONMEBOL): Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay Oceania Football Confederation (OFC): New Zealand

New Zealand Union of European Football Associations (UEFA): Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye How can you purchase tickets for the FIFA World Cup 2026? You can purchase tickets to FIFA World Cup 2026 matches on the official FIFA ticketing website. You can also explore resale markets for secondhand tickets, however, there’s no guarantee of legitimacy, making it safer to stick to official ticketing routes. Where can you stream the FIFA World Cup 2026? American audiences can stream all matches live on Fox Sports, with two matches (the tournament opener and the US vs. Paraguay match) also being simulcast on Tubi, the free streaming platform. Telemundo will have the exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the World Cup and will stream all games in Spanish via Peacock and the Telemundo App. You can also watch the games with a live TV or cable subscription via the Fox channel.

Why trust NBC Select?

I’m an associate SEO reporter with over two years of experience covering travel accessories and apparel, and an avid sports and music fan who’s been to countless stadium concerts and games over the years. To write this story, I researched FIFA’s policy on prohibited and acceptable items for attending World Cup matches.

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