When it comes to protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays, sunscreen is likely at the top of your list. And while guarding your skin is undoubtedly important, it’s not the only part of your body (or even face) you should protect. Your eyes are prone to sun damage, too, which is why polarized sunglasses are a must if you’re going to be spending lots of time outside.

Exposure to UV rays can cause several issues, including cataracts and photokeratitis (an eye sunburn), says Dr. Amy Steinway, an optometrist and an assistant clinical professor at SUNY College of Optometry. Polarized sunglasses, which have UV protection, shield your eyes from glare — especially around water — while increasing contrast so that you can still see things clearly.

So I spoke with experts about what to look for when shopping for the best polarized sunglasses and rounded up stylish (and functional) options based on their feedback.

The best polarized sunglasses of 2026

Affordable? Check. Available in lots of fun color combos? You bet. According to Goodr, these sunglasses have a lightweight, grip-coated frame so they won’t slip when you sweat. The lenses are scratch-resistant, polarized and offer UV400 protection. Though experts told us that polarized lenses don’t always have a mirrored finish, these do for an extra bit of fun and style.

My husband and I are devoted to these unisex lightweight aviators. They are intended to be running sunglasses or used for working out, but they’re also great for casual use. The frames and lenses are on the larger side, making them a good option for those with wider faces. They also slightly curve around your face to offer your peripheral protection from the sun. They’re also available in a polarized mirrored version.

Also helpful: The site has a try-on feature allowing you to see what you’ll look like wearing their various styles before you make a purchase.

According to Oakley, these classic black men’s frames are modeled after sunglasses that leading men wore in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The polarized lenses offer UV400 protection and the plastic frames are made to be durable and withstand high impact, according to the brand.

These sunglasses are ideal for those with narrow faces. The frames are available in eight colors — including tortoise, black and clear — and you can choose from polarized or mirrored polarized lenses depending on the frame color you select.

Made from lightweight, recycled plastic, these sunglasses have a medium frame, which means they’ll work on most people’s faces. They slightly wrap around your face to give your eyes better coverage and come in 10 colors. The polarized lenses help reduce glare and the round shape has a classic vibe. They also come with a lifetime warranty — making them a great option for those who have a tendency to break their sunglasses.

As the name implies, Knockaround sunglasses have frames made from polycarbonate material intended to withstand a lot of wear and tear, according to the brand. Along with polarized mirrored lenses that offer UV400 protection, the frames of these sunnies have rubber nose pads to prevent slipping during high-intensity activities.

Weighing just 2.4 ounces, these lightweight sunglasses have a shield-style frame to offer maximum eye protection. According to the brand, the frames have an integrated hinge so they won’t pull hair and nose pad grips to help them stay put. The lenses are also polarized and scratch- and shatter-resistant.

Round plastic frames with gold metal arms give this pair of sunglasses an elevated, modern look. They are also on the wider side, making them a nice pick for those with larger faces. The lenses are shatter-resistant and the glasses come with a microfiber cloth bag for storage and can also be used to wipe your glasses clean.

How I picked the best polarized sunglasses

To help you find a pair of polarized sunglasses, I asked optometrists and eye experts what key factors to look for when shopping — here’s what they said:

Polarization: Polarized lenses block out glare and increase contrast to make things appear sharper and clearer — they can also reduce eye strain, says Michael Vitale, a licensed optician and the vice president of membership, government relations and technical affairs at The Vision Council.

Polarized lenses block out glare and increase contrast to make things appear sharper and clearer — they can also reduce eye strain, says Michael Vitale, a licensed optician and the vice president of membership, government relations and technical affairs at The Vision Council. UV protection: All experts we spoke with recommend looking for sunglasses that offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. This blocks any light that bounces off the back surface of the lens and into the wearer’s eyes. Often, sunglasses will be marked as UV400, which is the highest level of protection and means that the sunglasses block all UV light up to 400 nanometers (a measurement denoting the level of wavelength of radiation from light), says Steinway.

All experts we spoke with recommend looking for sunglasses that offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. This blocks any light that bounces off the back surface of the lens and into the wearer’s eyes. Often, sunglasses will be marked as UV400, which is the highest level of protection and means that the sunglasses block all UV light up to 400 nanometers (a measurement denoting the level of wavelength of radiation from light), says Steinway. Lens size: The larger the lens, the better, says Steinway. “Keep in mind that sunglasses only offer as much protection as the physical coverage of your eyes,” says Sheena Taff, a licensed optician at Roberts and Brown Opticians.. “Without adequate coverage, you can’t achieve proper UV protection.” Ideally, you want to choose sunglasses with lenses that more than cover the perimeter of your eyes.

What to consider when buying polarized sunglasses for protection

You now know polarized sunglasses that offer UV400 protection are the most protective choice for your eyes, but here are a few other things to keep in mind as you shop.

Consider where you’ll be: “ Polarized lenses are especially great when you’re near a body of water because the light reflects off water and creates a lot of glare,” says Taff. “But even if you’re in a city environment, polarized lenses offer a superior visual experience because they work to reduce reflective light as well as direct light.”

Polarized lenses are especially great when you’re near a body of water because the light reflects off water and creates a lot of glare,” says Taff. “But even if you’re in a city environment, polarized lenses offer a superior visual experience because they work to reduce reflective light as well as direct light.” Price: When it comes to cost, sunglasses pricing varies wildly. You can find pairs for less than $20 or well over $200, according to Steinway. But as long as your sunglasses are labeled with the proper information above, they should adequately protect you — no matter how much you spend.

When it comes to cost, sunglasses pricing varies wildly. You can find pairs for less than $20 or well over $200, according to Steinway. But as long as your sunglasses are labeled with the proper information above, they should adequately protect you — no matter how much you spend. Style: Sunglasses tend to be purchased differently than eyeglasses because the experience is “overwhelmingly self-guided by the consumer, who can be very influenced by styles they see on celebrities and friends,” says Taff. Since you pop them on and off, it gives you more freedom to try more fashion-forward styles — so go ahead, and have some fun with your choice, adds Taff.

Meet our experts

At NBC Select, we work with experts with specialized knowledge and authority based on relevant training and/or experience. We also ensure all expert advice and recommendations are made independently and without undisclosed financial conflicts of interest.

Dr. Amy Steinway is an optometrist and an assistant clinical professor at SUNY College of Optometry

is an optometrist and an assistant clinical professor at SUNY College of Optometry Michael Vitale is a licensed optician and the vice president of membership, government relations and technical affairs at The Vision Council.

is a licensed optician and the vice president of membership, government relations and technical affairs at The Vision Council. Sheena Taff is a licensed optician at Roberts and Brown Opticians.

Why trust NBC Select?

I am a contributing editor at NBC Select and a journalist who regularly covers beauty, home and lifestyle. I have written about the best bird feeders, spicules in skin care, white noise machines and more. For this story, I interviewed three eye doctors about the benefits of polarized sunglasses.

Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage of tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up to date.